Quantum Critical Metals Appoints Critical Minerals Institute Founder Tracy Hughes to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)
Veteran critical minerals industry advocate, media executive, and entrepreneur brings more than three decades of experience in publishing, communications, and sector development.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 25, 2026 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: LEAP,OTC:ATOXF | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Hughes to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Ms. Hughes is the Founder, CEO, and Director of InvestorNews Inc., a digital media, publishing, and content creation company serving the capital markets, resource, and critical minerals sectors, and Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), a global think tank dedicated to advancing understanding of the critical minerals economy. Through her leadership roles, she has become a recognized voice in the critical minerals industry, connecting industry participants, policymakers, academics, investors, and strategic stakeholders across the rapidly evolving critical minerals economy.
"Tracy brings more than three decades of experience spanning capital markets, media, communications, entrepreneurship, and critical minerals industry development," said Marcy Kiesman, CEO and Director of Quantum Critical Metals Corp. "Through her leadership roles at InvestorNews and the Critical Minerals Institute, she has developed a deep understanding of critical mineral supply chains, industrial policy, and the strategic challenges facing the sector. As Quantum advances its vision of becoming a North American leader in critical minerals, her insight, experience, and industry perspective will be invaluable. We are delighted to welcome Tracy to our Board of Directors and look forward to the contributions she will make as we continue to advance our portfolio of critical mineral projects."
Quantum Critical Metals has attracted increasing attention for its portfolio of strategic mineral assets in Québec and British Columbia, including projects prospective for gallium, cesium, rubidium, antimony, germanium, silver, and other critical materials essential to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy security, telecommunications, and defense technologies.
The Company's recent work advancing gallium extraction from mica-bearing pegmatites has highlighted the potential for new North American sources of materials that are increasingly recognized as strategically important by governments and industry alike.
"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Quantum Critical Metals," said Tracy Hughes. "The global race to secure critical mineral supply chains continues to accelerate, and Quantum has assembled an impressive portfolio of projects targeting several of the minerals most essential to modern technologies, energy security, advanced manufacturing, and national defense. I have been particularly impressed by Marcy Kiesman's leadership, the Company's technical innovation, and its commitment to advancing critical mineral opportunities that could play an important role in strengthening North American supply chains. I look forward to supporting the Board and management team as they continue to create long-term value for shareholders."
Ms. Hughes has spent more than three decades working across investor communications, capital markets, media, and resource development. In addition to founding InvestorNews and the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), she co-founded REE Stocks PLC, a FTSE-recognized rare earths indices company, and was a principal partner at Weslosky & Cowans Ltd., a boutique investment bank that helped create the internationally distributed business television series DealFlow. Throughout her career, she has championed independent analysis, market transparency, and strategic collaboration across capital markets and the industries that support the global resource economy.
The Company and its Board of Directors would also like to thank Ms. Melanie Mackay for her dedicated service as a director. As she turns her focus to completing her PhD in Mining Engineering, Melanie has stepped down from the Board. The Company is pleased that she will continue to support its activities in a consulting capacity and looks forward to benefiting from her expertise going forward.
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: LEAP,OTC:ATOXF | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that support next-generation technologies and secure supply chains. The Company's portfolio includes gallium, rubidium, cesium, antimony, germanium, silver, and other strategic metals located in Québec and British Columbia.
For further information, please contact:
Marcy Kiesman
CEO & Director
Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Telephone: 604-428-2900
Email: marcykiesman@qcritical.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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