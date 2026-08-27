QNX and Hailo Join Forces to Advance Reliable Physical AI at the Edge

Support for the Hailo-8 AI Accelerator on QNX combines advanced edge AI with predictable real-time performance for mission-critical systems

WATERLOO, ON AND TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced support for the Hailo-8 AI Accelerator on QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, expanding the hardware options available to customers building AI-powered edge systems where performance, reliability, and predictability are critical.

The combination of Hailo's edge AI acceleration and QNX®'s trusted real-time software enables developers to build AI-powered systems for safety- and mission-critical applications where performance and predictability must go hand in hand. A leading provider of edge AI processors, Hailo's technology is deployed across automotive, industrial automation, robotics, and smart infrastructure applications worldwide.

Enabling the Next Wave of Physical AI

As AI capabilities increasingly move from the cloud to the edge, organizations are under growing pressure to deliver intelligent systems that can operate safely and reliably in dynamic real-world environments. Whether building next-generation robots, medical devices, industrial systems, or Software-Defined Vehicles, developers need a joint hardware-software foundation capable of delivering both advanced AI performance and deterministic real-time behavior.

By combining Hailo's edge AI acceleration with QNX's trusted real-time software foundation, developers may accelerate the deployment of Physical AI systems without compromising the reliability, responsiveness, and predictability required for real-world operations.

Benchmarking Predictable AI Performance at the Edge

To demonstrate the benefits of running edge AI workloads on Hailo hardware with QNX, the companies conducted a benchmarking exercise using a Raspberry Pi 5 driving the Hailo-8 AI Accelerator, running on both QNX ®SDP 8.0 and a real-time Linux environment. The testing showed that AI workloads running on QNX OS can deliver high performance for AI on embedded devices, achieving up to 14x greater performance consistency, 2.6x tighter latency distribution, 4.1% higher throughput, and 3.9% lower average latency. Together, the results demonstrate how QNX and Hailo can help developers build AI-powered systems that are not only fast, but also more predictable and reliable in real-world operations.

"Increasingly, advanced embedded devices are looking to AI to unlock new functionality," said Grant Courville, SVP, Products and Strategy, QNX. "Together, QNX and Hailo are helping customers turn that potential into reality by bringing advanced AI capabilities to the edge on a QNX trusted and deterministic software foundation."

"As demand for intelligent edge systems continues to grow, developers are looking for technologies that simplify the path from innovation to deployment," said Max Glover, Chief Revenue Officer at Hailo. "Together with QNX, we're enabling customers to bring advanced AI capabilities to a broader range of embedded applications and accelerate the next generation of intelligent products."

Support for the Hailo-8 AI Accelerator expands the range of AI-enabled hardware available on QNX, giving developers greater flexibility to build intelligent systems that combine advanced edge AI capabilities with the real-time performance, reliability, and determinism required for deployment in the physical world.

QNX provides high-performance foundational software that helps simplify the most complex challenges in industries such as robotics, automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX empowers organizations to unlock new possibilities in areas like high-performance computing at the edge, standards-based virtualization technologies, and cloud enablement. Trusted in the world's most critical systems, QNX continues to lead across a range of sectors, including robotics and healthcare, where its technology is deployed by nine of the top ten medical device manufacturers.

Additional technical details are available in the whitepaper, QNX for Deterministic Physical AI Workloads.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

BlackBerry. Safe. Certified. Secure.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.

©2026 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Hailo

Hailo, an edge AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo's processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated vision and generative AI tasks in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including security & surveillance, automotive, smart homes, industrial and others.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX



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