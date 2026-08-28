Edgewater Wireless Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada August 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX-V: YFI) (the "Company" or "Edgewater Wireless") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 16,666,667 Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, together with a permitted 15% over-allotment of up to an additional 2,500,000 units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per share for a period of two years from the closing date.
The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering for semiconductor design, engineering and product development related to its Spectrum Slicing™ prototype and general working capital. The Company may reallocate the proceeds from the Offering as may be required depending upon the development of the Company's business.
The Company closed an initial tranche of the Offering on June 29, 2026 through the issuance of 7,155,879 Units for gross proceeds of $429,353. For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press releases of June 1, 2026, June 29, 2026 and July 16, 2026.
Any securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, as applicable. The Offering is subject to TSXV acceptance.
About Edgewater Wireless
We make Wi-Fi. Better.
Edgewater Wireless delivers unmatched Wi-Fi QoS—bar none—by intelligently mitigating congestion, allocating spectrum in real time, and autonomously optimizing channel and link density to keep networks fast, fair, and reliable when performance cannot fail. Built from the silicon up, Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—enables multiple concurrent channels within a single band, supporting more usable capacity, lower latency and more deterministic performance.
As a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater is advancing a differentiated, standards-leading platform for the next era of connectivity across service provider networks, autonomous systems, critical communications infrastructure and other high-reliability wireless applications.
For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.
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Edgewater Wireless Contacts:
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
T: +1.416.479.9547
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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