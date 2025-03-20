QIMC Announces Transformative Expansion with Launch of New Hydrogen Exploration Camp in Nova Scotia

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced two discoveries at its Worsley Project:
Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC") is pleased to announce a major expansion of its natural clean renewable hydrogen exploration activities with the establishment of a new exploration camp in the Cumberland Basin, Nova Scotia, QIMC has staked 2,645 exploration claims. This strategic initiative significantly expands QIMC's natural clean renewable hydrogen and helium exploration portfolio into Canada's Atlantic region, positioning the company to access international hydrogen export markets via existing Atlantic port infrastructure.
John Karagiannidis CEO of QIMC stated: "Our expansion into Nova Scotia marks a transformative step forward, building upon our unparalleled exploration success in Quebec. By harnessing the favorable geological features of the Cumberland Basin and utilizing our proven exploration methodologies, we are poised to unlock substantial new natural clean hydrogen and helium resources, fueling a cleaner energy future and creating significant value for shareholders."
Covering approximately 428.49 km² with 2,645 exploration claims, the Cumberland project strategically targets geological structures conducive for their natural hydrogen and helium potential. Characterized by a thick sedimentary sequence exceeding 7 kilometers, deep-seated faults, and prominent geothermal gradients, the Cumberland Basin offers optimal conditions for hydrogen generation, accumulation, and potential storage.
Leveraging the exceptional exploration model developed at QIMC's St-Bruno-de-Guigues property in Quebec, where groundbreaking exploration has yielded outstanding natural renewable hydrogen results, QIMC intends to replicate its proven approach in the geologically favorable Cumberland Basin area. Nova Scotia's geological environment, marked by significant structural similarities to renowned global hydrogen-rich regions such as the Lorraine Basin in France, offers an ideal opportunity for transformative discoveries.
Specifically, the Cobequid-Chedabucto fault system, an extensive and deep-reaching geological structure, provides pathways for natural hydrogen production through water-mineral interactions involving biotite-rich granitoids and olivine-bearing mafic rocks. Recent scientific modeling in analogous geological environments, such as France's Rhine graben, demonstrates substantial hydrogen generation from biotite-rich granites, confirming the significant hydrogen potential awaiting discovery in Nova Scotia.
In addition, Nova Scotia's geological setting provides robust potential for helium co-production and hydrogen storage, particularly due to abundant salt diapirs within the Windsor Formation. This integrated exploration strategy strengthens QIMC's leading role in natural hydrogen exploration and positions it prominently as the North American leader in natural renewable hydrogen.
Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche explains: "Nova Scotia frequently hosts biotite-rich potassic granitoids, notably within Neoproterozoic geological complexes such as the Frog Lake pluton (Murphy et al., 2001), as well as within several significant Carboniferous plutons including the North River and Hanna Farm plutons in the Cobequid Highlands (Pe-Piper, 1991). Additionally, lamprophyric intrusions, which are notably abundant throughout the region, also exhibit high biotite concentrations. Within our exploration model for natural hydrogen in Nova Scotia, biotite plays a pivotal role. Analogous to the process involving olivine in mafic and ultramafic rocks, biotite in these granitoids is known to readily react with groundwater, facilitating substantial hydrogen generation under appropriate geothermal conditions. This reaction underscores the strategic geological significance of Nova Scotia's biotite-rich granitoids for natural hydrogen exploration and potential production. This process has been demonstrated and modelled in the Rhine graben (Alsace, France) where, for moderate temperatures of around 130-200oC, biotite produces good quantities of hydrogen (e.g. 102 KT of H2 per km3 of granite: Murray et al., 2020). Given the favorable geothermal gradient in Cumberland, these temperatures could easily be reached, enabling hydrogen production by oxidation of the Fe2+ contained in biotite."
Cumberland sector:
The geological context of Nova Scotia includes lithological, structural and geophysical features conducive to the formation of hydrogen or helium. The Cumberland Basin area (Fig. 1), in particular, is a convergence zone bringing together several critical elements conducive to the formation and accumulation of natural hydrogen in a context showing certain similarities with the geological context of the hydrogen discovery in the Lorraine region of France. This area is characterized by the presence of the Cobequid Highlands.
Figure 1: Location map of the Cumberland project in Nova Scotia and other hydrogen exploration properties of QIMC and its partners. Figure modified from Google Map.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/245342_35ce51fa04ebf928_001full.jpg
The sedimentary geology of the Cumberland area, adjacent to the Cobequid Highlands, is characterized at surface by the presence of Late Carboniferous geological units of the Cumberland Group (Ragged Reef Fm, Polly Brook Fm) and stratigraphically underlying rocks of the Windsor and Mabou Groups. Rock units in the basin include continental detrital sedimentary rocks, coal formations (e.g. Springhill) and evaporites (Windsor Group). These rocks are underlain by older bedrock rich in Neoproterozoic potassic granitoids, mafic volcanics and intrusives, diorites and Carboniferous potassic granites (Pe-Piper et al., 1989; Pe-Piper and Piper, 2002). These rocks are cut by local or regional faults. The Cobequid-Chedaducto fault zone, south of the Cobequid Highlands, cuts across much of Nova Scotia and separates the Avalon terrain to the north and the Meguma terrain to the south (Fig. 2). The latter are components of the Northern Appalachians. This structural zone is thought to be the upper part of a larger structure known as the Minas Geofracture. This geological structure, reactivated several times in the Paleozoic, is thought to have been involved, among other things, in the emplacement of basaltic magmas that support the hypothesis of the presence of a transcrustal fault that could reach the peridotitic lithospheric mantle. This mafic magmatism, associated with the effusion of 1,500 m of volcanic rocks (continental tholeiites) (Dessureau et al., 2000), is of great importance for the production of natural renewable hydrogen through the interaction of groundwater and minerals such as olivine, pyroxenes and magnetite.
Figure 2: Simplified geological map of Nova Scotia's Carboniferous and Triassic sedimentary basins. Source: NSDNR, 2006.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/245342_35ce51fa04ebf928_002full.jpg
The presence of an imposing succession of sedimentary rocks (over 7 km) in the Cumberland Basin is a favorable feature for natural hydrogen exploration, given the presence of porous, permeable rocks interbedded with impermeable rocks such as shales and evaporites (salt formations of the Windsor Fm). The formation of anticlinal structures by the rise of salt diapirs is, among other things, conducive to the formation of hydrogen and helium gas deposits. The presence of salt formations offers the potential for gas storage in the Cumberland Basin.
With its thick succession of sedimentary rocks and relatively high geothermal gradient, the Cumberland Basin is also recognized for its geothermal potential (Comeau et al., 2020). In a context of hydrogen production, through reactions between groundwater and minerals such as olivine, magnetite and biotite, the presence of relatively warm water, at realistic depths, is one of the characteristics sought for natural hydrogen production. The presence of a granitic basement rich in K, Th and U is also conducive to the production of radiolytic hydrogen and crustal radiogenic helium.
References :
Comeau et al., 2020. Assessment of geothermal resources in onshore Nova Scotia. Offshore Energy Research Association (OERA). Open File Report ME 2021-003, 216 pages.
Dessureau, G., Piper, D.J.W., and Pe-Piper, G., 2000. Geochemical evolution of earliest Carboniferous continental tholeiitic basalts along a crustal-scale shear zone, southwestern Maritimes basin, eastern Canada. Lithos, Volume 50, Issues 1-3, Pages 27-50.
Murray, J., Clément, A., Fritz, B., Schmittbuhl, J., Bordmann, V., Fleury, J.M., 2020. Abiotic hydrogen generation from biotite-rich granite: A case study of the Soultz-sous-Forêts geothermal site, France. Applied Geochemistry.
Murphy, G.B., Pe-Piper, G., Piper, D.J.W, Nance, R.D. and Doig, R., 2001. Geology of the Eastern Cobequid Highlands, Nova-Scotia. Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 556, 62 pages. NSDNR, 2006. Geological map of the province of Nova Scotia, Scale 1:500 000, Compiled by J. D. Keppie, 2000. Digital Version of Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources Map ME 2000-1. DP ME 43, Version 2.
Pe-Piper, G., 1991. Granite and associated mafic phases, North River pluton, Cobequid Highlands, Nova Scotia. Atlantic Geology, 27, 15-28.
Pe-Piper, G., Murphy, J.B. and Turner, D.S., 1989. Petrology, geochemistry, and tectonic setting of some Carboniferous plutons of the eastern Cobequid Hills. Atlantic Geology, 25, 37-49.
Pe-Piper, G. and Piper, D. J.W., 2002. A synopsis of the geology of the Cobequid Highlands, Nova Scotia. Atlantic Geology, 38, 145-160.
White, C. E., Archibald, D. B. MacHattie, T. G and Escarraga, E. A. 2011. Preliminary Geology of the Southern Antigonish Highlands, Northern Mainland Nova Scotiain Mineral Resources Branch, Report of Activities 2010; Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources, Report ME 2011-1, p. 145-164.
M. Richer-LaFlèche is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has read the information contained herein. He is a professional geologist registered with the Ordre des géologues du Québec and is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has read the information contained herein and approves the press release.
About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.
Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.
QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.
John Karagiannidis
Chief Executive Officer
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions in Canada and abroad; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the natural resources sector, in particular as regards the regulation of white (natural) hydrogen exploration, development and exploitation; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; natural resources industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Cautionary Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as no assurance can be provided regarding future outcomes.
First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced two discoveries at its Worsley Project:
Shallow Heavy Oil Discovery
Helium Enriched Natural Gas Play
"Our recent drilling program has validated what we've long understood about the multi-zone potential of our Worsley property," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "While our primary oil target in the Leduc formation did not test as commercially viable, our secondary target for heavy oil has exceeded our expectations for inflow of cold flow heavy oil from a vertical well bore. We are very excited to proceed with the development of this potentially large, shallow heavy oil play utilizing contemporary horizontal drilling methods. Our initial economic analyses indicate attractive rate of return estimates for a large, lower risk development play," added Mr. Bereznicki.
"In addition to the heavy oil play, we are pleased to confirm the extension of our Blue Ridge helium enriched natural gas play to the eastern block of First Helium's land base. This has the potential to significantly increase the size of this regional play at Worsley, making it attractive to potential partners for large scale development", concluded Mr. Bereznicki.
The Company provides additional details on these two development opportunities:
Shallow Heavy Oil Opportunity
The Heavy Oil Zone has been recognized by the Company in numerous existing wellbores across the Worsley land base, representing the potential for a large, attractive, lower-risk oil development opportunity utilizing contemporary horizontal drilling technology. Based on the Company's evaluation, including results of the 7-15 and 7-30 wells, potential project highlights would include:
Blue Ridge Opportunity
The Company has confirmed the extension of the Blue Ridge Formation from West Worsley to the eastern portion of its property through recent drilling. Highlights include:
Leduc Formation Targets Update
The Company's recent drilling program also continues to advance its Leduc Formation targets:
"Our multi-formation approach at Worsley represents a balanced portfolio of opportunities," noted Mr. Bereznicki. "The combination of higher-impact Leduc targets along with more systematic development opportunities in the Heavy Oil Zone and Blue Ridge Formation provides both near-term potential and longer-term, scalable growth across our extensive land base."
The Company will be providing more detail regarding its development plans for each opportunity over the course of the next quarter.
ABOUT First Helium
Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.
First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date.
Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well, and 1-30 and 4-29 oil wells at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of future planned activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the equity financing markets and regulatory approval.
Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update, our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share and filing of our annual information form. We will be hosting a live webcast to discuss our Q4 2024 results on Wednesday March 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time .
All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.
President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:
"Through 2024 we increased our productive capacity both at the Caburé Unit and on our 100% interest Murucututu project. This allowed us to increase our firm natural gas sales volumes for 2025 resulting in a strong start to the year with a 37% increase in our sales volumes. We are increasing our base dividend to US$0.10 per share, consistent with our long-standing commitment to a more disciplined capital allocation model, balancing returns to stakeholders and organic growth."
Operational Update
As announced on December 17, 2024 , our updated long-term gas sales agreement came into effect on January 1, 2025 increasing Alvopetro's contracted firm reference volumes by 33%. As a result, Alvopetro's daily sales in January and February increased 37% from Q4 2024 sales to an average of 2,375 boepd, including 13.4 MMcfpd of natural gas, natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 129 bopd and oil sales of 10 bopd. Effective February 1, 2025 , our natural gas price under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagás has been adjusted to BRL1.95 /m 3 , a 7% increase from the January 2025 price of BRL1.83 /m 3 and consistent with the Q4 2024 price of BRL1.94 /m 3 . All natural gas sales from February 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025 will be sold at BRL1.95 /m 3 ( $10.55 /Mcf, net of applicable sales taxes, based on average heat content to date and the January 31, 2025 BRL/USD exchange rate of 5.83).
On February 5, 2025 , we announced the terms of a farmin agreement in Canada , pursuant to which Alvopetro agreed to fund 100% of two earning wells in exchange for a 50% non-operated working interest in 12,243 acres (6,122 net acres) of land in Western Saskatchewan . The first two earning wells have now been drilled and are being completed and equipped. Both wells are expected to be on production within the next 30 days. Alvopetro's estimated total costs for the two earning wells is expected to be approximately C$4.0 million ( $2.8 million ). After these initial two earning wells Alvopetro's working interest will be 50%.
On the Company's Murucututu natural gas field, we spud the first of two development wells planned for 2025 in February. Drilling is underway. On the unitized area (the "Unit") which includes the Caburé natural gas field, Alvopetro has five development wells planned for 2025, with the first well expected to be drilled in April.
On February 26, 2025 , we announced our December 31, 2024 reserves based on the independent reserve assessment and evaluation prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") dated February 26, 2025 with an effective date of December 31, 2024 (the "GLJ Reserves and Resources Report"). Highlights include:
Financial and Operating Highlights – Fourth Quarter of 2024
Financial and Operating Highlights – Year Ended December 31, 2024
(1) Refer to the sections entitled " Oil and Natural Gas Advisories – Other Metrics " and " Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures ".
The following table provides a summary of Alvopetro's financial and operating results for the periods noted. The consolidated financial statements with the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on our website at www.alvopetro.com and will be available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca .
As at and Three Months Ended
December 31
As at and Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change (%)
2024
2023
Change (%)
Financial
($000s, except where noted)
Natural gas, oil and condensate sales
10,214
15,300
(33)
45,517
59,687
(24)
Net income
2,243
652
244
16,295
28,525
(43)
Per share – basic ($) (1)
0.06
0.02
200
0.44
0.77
(43)
Per share – diluted ($) (1)
0.06
0.02
200
0.43
0.76
(43)
Cash flows from operating activities
7,114
7,904
(10)
34,901
47,702
(27)
Per share – basic ($) (1)
0.19
0.21
(10)
0.94
1.29
(27)
Per share – diluted ($) (1)
0.19
0.21
(10)
0.93
1.26
(26)
Funds flow from operations (2)
6,966
12,393
(44)
33,275
48,030
(31)
Per share – basic ($) (1)
0.19
0.33
(42)
0.89
1.29
(31)
Per share – diluted ($) (1)
0.19
0.33
(42)
0.89
1.27
(30)
Dividends declared
3,283
5,127
(36)
13,170
20,462
(36)
Per share (1) (2)
0.09
0.14
(36)
0.36
0.56
(36)
Capital expenditures
4,682
4,934
(5)
15,305
27,449
(44)
Cash and cash equivalents
21,697
18,326
18
21,697
18,326
18
Net working capital (2)
13,181
13,117
-
13,181
13,117
-
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic (000s) (1)
37,315
37,262
-
37,289
37,121
-
Diluted (000s) (1)
37,566
37,963
(1)
37,558
37,770
(1)
Operations
Average daily sales volumes:
Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:
Caburé (Mcfpd)
7,476
11,699
(36)
9,228
11,742
(21)
Murucututu (Mcfpd)
2,231
546
309
928
487
91
Total natural gas (Mcfpd)
9,707
12,245
(21)
10,156
12,229
(17)
NGLs – condensate (bopd)
109
92
18
90
99
(9)
Oil (bopd)
11
10
10
12
6
100
Total (boepd)
1,738
2,143
(19)
1,794
2,142
(16)
Average realized prices (2) :
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
10.51
12.85
(18)
11.42
12.64
(10)
NGLs – condensate ($/bbl)
75.95
89.45
(15)
84.84
86.29
(2)
Oil ($/bbl)
61.74
73.67
(16)
66.94
71.22
(6)
Total ($/boe)
63.88
77.60
(18)
69.31
76.33
(9)
Operating netback ($/boe) (2)
Realized sales price
63.88
77.60
(18)
69.31
76.33
(9)
Royalties
(2.15)
(2.07)
4
(1.99)
(2.13)
(7)
Production expenses
(6.64)
(5.84)
14
(6.33)
(5.38)
18
Operating netback
55.09
69.69
(21)
60.99
68.82
(11)
Operating netback margin (2)
86 %
90 %
(4)
88 %
90 %
(2)
Notes:
(1)
Per share amounts are based on weighted average shares outstanding other than dividends per share, which is based on the number of common shares outstanding at each dividend record date. The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding in the computation of funds flow from operations and cash flows from operating activities per share is the same as for net income per share.
(2)
See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section within this news release.
Quarterly Dividend of US$0.10 per Share
With our updated gas sales agreement in effect as of January 1, 2025 and higher production levels forecasted in the first quarter of 2025 our Board of Directors determined it was appropriate to increase the declared quarterly dividend to US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada. For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .
Annual Information Form
Alvopetro has filed its annual information form ("AIF") with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+. The AIF
includes the disclosure and reports relating to oil and gas reserves data and other oil and gas information required
pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. The AIF may be accessed
electronically at www.sedarplus.ca and on our website at www.alvopetro.com .
2024 Results Webcast
Alvopetro will host a live webcast to discuss our 2024 financial results at 8:00 am Mountain time on Wednesday March 19, 2025. Details for joining the event are as follows:
DATE: March 19, 2025
TIME : 8:00 AM Mountain/ 10:00 AM Eastern
LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84540021301
DIAL-IN NUMBERS: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kBRCh4fgE
WEBINAR ID : 845 4002 1301
The webcast will include a question-and-answer period. Online participants will be able to ask questions through the Zoom portal. Dial-in participants can email questions directly to socialmedia@alvopetro.com .
Corporate Presentation
Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .
Social Media
Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.
Abbreviations:
$000s
=
thousands of U.S. dollars
1P
=
proved reserves
2P
=
proved plus probable reserves
boepd
=
barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day
bopd
=
barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day
BRL
=
Brazilian Real
Mcf
=
thousand cubic feet
Mcfpd
=
thousand cubic feet per day
MMcf
=
million cubic feet
MMcfpd
=
million cubic feet per day
NGLs
=
natural gas liquids (condensate)
NPV10
=
net present value before tax, discounted at 10%
Q3 2024
=
three months ended September 30, 2024
Q4 2023
=
three months ended December 31, 2023
Q4 2024
=
three months ended December 31, 2024
USD
=
United States dollars
GAAP or IFRS
=
IFRS Accounting Standards
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
This news release contains references to various non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure . Such measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. While these measures may be common in the oil and gas industry, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. The non-GAAP and other financial measures referred to in this report should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than measures prescribed by IFRS and they are not meant to enhance the Company's reported financial performance or position. These are complementary measures that are used by management in assessing the Company's financial performance, efficiency and liquidity and they may be used by investors or other users of this document for the same purpose. Below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures used in this news release. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the " Non-GAAP Measures and Other Financial Measures " section of the Company's MD&A which may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Operating netback
Operating netback is calculated as natural gas, oil and condensate revenues less royalties and production expenses. This calculation is provided in the " Operating Netback " section of the Company's MD&A using our IFRS measures. The Company's MD&A may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca . Operating netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry used to demonstrate profitability from operations.
Non-GAAP Financial Ratios
Operating netback per boe
Operating netback is calculated on a per unit basis, which is per barrel of oil equivalent ("boe"). It is a common non-GAAP measure used in the oil and gas industry and management believes this measurement assists in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. It is a measure of the economic quality of the Company's producing assets and is useful for evaluating variable costs as it provides a reliable measure regardless of fluctuations in production. Alvopetro calculated operating netback per boe as operating netback divided by total sales volumes (boe). This calculation is provided in the " Operating Netback " section of the Company's MD&A using our IFRS measures. The Company's MD&A may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca . Operating netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry used to demonstrate profitability from operations on a per boe basis.
Operating netback margin
Operating netback margin is calculated as operating netback per boe divided by the realized sales price per boe. Operating netback margin is a measure of the profitability per boe relative to natural gas, oil and condensate sales revenues per boe and is calculated as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating netback - $ per boe
55.09
69.69
60.99
68.82
Average realized price - $ per boe
63.88
77.60
69.31
76.33
Operating netback margin
86 %
90 %
88 %
90 %
Funds Flow from Operations Per Share
Funds flow from operations per share is a non-GAAP ratio that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital, divided by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective period. For the periods reported in this news release the cash flows from operating activities per share and funds flow from operations per share is as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
$ per share
2024
2023
2024
2023
Per basic share:
Cash flows from operating activities
0.19
0.21
0.94
1.29
Funds flow from operations
0.19
0.33
0.89
1.29
Per diluted share:
Cash flows from operating activities
0.19
0.21
0.93
1.26
Funds flow from operations
0.19
0.33
0.89
1.27
Capital Management Measures
Funds Flow from Operations
Funds flow from operations is a non-GAAP capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital. The most comparable GAAP measure to funds flow from operations is cash flows from operating activities. Management considers funds flow from operations important as it helps evaluate financial performance and demonstrates the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to fund future growth opportunities. Funds flow from operations should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash flows from operating activities however management finds that the impact of working capital items on the cash flows reduces the comparability of the metric from period to period. A reconciliation of funds flow from operations to cash flows from operating activities is as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
7,114
7,904
34,901
47,702
Changes in non-cash working capital
(148)
4,489
(1,626)
328
Funds flow from operations
6,966
12,393
33,275
48,030
Net Working Capital
Net working capital is computed as current assets less current liabilities. Net working capital is a measure of liquidity, is used to evaluate financial resources, and is calculated as follows:
As at December 31
2024
2023
Total current assets
26,984
25,995
Total current liabilities
(13,803)
(12,878)
Net working capital
13,181
13,117
Supplementary Financial Measures
" Average realized natural gas price - $/Mcf " is comprised of natural gas sales as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's natural gas sales volumes.
" Average realized NGL – condensate price - $/bbl " is comprised of condensate sales as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's NGL sales volumes from condensate.
" Average realized oil price - $/bbl " is comprised of oil sales as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's oil sales volumes.
" Average realized price - $/boe " is comprised of natural gas, condensate and oil sales as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's total natural gas, NGL and oil sales volumes (barrels of oil equivalent).
" Dividends per share " is comprised of dividends declared, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the number of shares outstanding at the dividend record date.
" Royalties per boe " is comprised of royalties, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total natural gas, NGL and oil sales volumes (barrels of oil equivalent).
" Production expenses per boe " is comprised of production expenses, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total natural gas, NGL and oil sales volumes (barrels of oil equivalent).
Oil and Natural Gas Advisories
Oil and Natural Gas Reserves
The disclosure in this news release summarizes certain information contained in the GLJ Reserves and Resources Report but represents only a portion of the disclosure required under National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"). Full disclosure with respect to the Company's reserves as at December 31, 2024 is included in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 which has been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ). The GLJ Reserves and Resources Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook" or "COGEH") that are consistent with the standards of NI 51-101. GLJ is a qualified reserves evaluator as defined in NI 51-101.
All net present values in this press release are based on estimates of future operating and capital costs and GLJ's forecast prices as of December 31, 2024 . The reserves definitions used in this evaluation are the standards defined by COGEH reserve definitions and are consistent with NI 51-101 and used by GLJ. The net present values of future net revenue attributable to Alvopetro's reserves estimated by GLJ do not represent the fair market value of those reserves. Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs, prices for future production and other matters are summarized herein. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.
Cabur é Working Interest
Alvopetro's working interest in the Caburé natural gas field is 56.2% as of December 31, 2024 and the date hereof. This working interest is subject to redetermination, the first of which was completed in April 2024 . An independent expert (the "Expert") was engaged in connection with the first redetermination to evaluate the redetermination and the impact to each party's working interest. Following the Expert's decision, Alvopetro's working interest was increased from 49.1% to 56.2%. Alvopetro's partner filed a notice of dispute with respect to the Expert's decision, seeking to stay the redetermination procedure. Alvopetro subsequently filed a request for emergency arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC") seeking to make the Expert decision effective starting on June 1, 2024 . In May 2024 , Alvopetro received the decision of the emergency arbitrator ("the Order") wherein the arbitrator found in favour of Alvopetro, making the Expert decision effective June 1, 2024 until such time as the dispute is reviewed by and decided upon by an arbitral tribunal pursuant to the Rules of Arbitration of the ICC. The redetermination dispute has proceeded to a full arbitration under the Rules of the ICC, however the timing and outcome of the full arbitration is uncertain and the resulting impact on the reserves and the net present value of future net revenue attributable to such reserves as presented herein may be material. In addition, future redeterminations may also have a material impact on Alvopetro's reserves and future cash flows.
Contingent Resources
This news release discloses estimates of Alvopetro's contingent resources and the net present value associated with net revenues associated with the production of such contingent resources as included in the GLJ Reserves and Resources Report. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of such contingent resources and the estimated future net revenues do not necessarily represent the fair market value of such contingent resources. Estimates of contingent resources involve additional risks over estimates of reserves. Full disclosure with respect to the Company's contingent resources as at December 31, 2024 is included in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 which has been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Prospective Resources
This news release discloses estimates of Alvopetro's prospective resources included in the GLJ Reserves and Resources Report. There is no certainty that any portion of the prospective resources will be discovered and even if discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion. Estimates of prospective resources involve additional risks over estimates of reserves. The accuracy of any resources estimate is a function of the quality and quantity of available data and of engineering interpretation and judgment. While resources presented herein are considered reasonable, the estimates should be accepted with the understanding that reservoir performance subsequent to the date of the estimate may justify revision, either upward or downward. Full disclosure with respect to the Company's prospective resources as at December 31, 2024 is included in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 which has been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Other Metrics
This new release contains references to "production replacement ratio", a metric commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, which has been calculated by management. This term does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons.
"Production replacement ratio" is calculated by dividing the change in reserve volumes plus current year production by current year production. Alvopetro's 1P production replacement ratio and 2P production replacement ratio in 2024 is calculated as:
1P
2P
Reserve volumes as at December 31, 2024 – Mboe
4,512
9,148
Reserve volumes as at December 31, 2023 – Mboe
2,727
8,711
Reserve additions – Mboe
1,785
437
2024 production – Mboe
657
657
Change in reserves before 2024 production - Mboe
2,442
1,094
2024 production replacement ratio
372 %
167 %
BOE Disclosure
The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.
Contracted Natural Gas Volumes
The 2025 contracted daily firm volumes under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement of 400 e 3 m 3 /d (before any provisions for take or pay allowances) represents contracted volumes based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Alvopetro's reported natural gas sales volumes are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.8% higher than the contract reference heating value. Therefore, to satisfy the contractual firm deliveries Alvopetro would be required to deliver approximately 371e 3 m 3 /d (13.1MMcfpd).
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "believe", "estimate", "forecast", "anticipate", "should" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the expected natural gas price, gas sales and gas deliveries under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement, the timing and taxation of dividends and plans for dividends in the future, plans relating to the Company's operational activities, proposed exploration and development activities and the timing for such activities, capital spending levels, future capital and operating costs, future production and sales volumes, the expected timing of production commencement in Canada , arbitration procedures associated with the redetermination of working interests of the Caburé natural gas field, anticipated timing for upcoming drilling and testing of other wells, and projected financial results. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations and assumptions concerning the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, the outcome of any disputes, the outcome of redeterminations, general economic and business conditions, forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, and the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. In addition, the declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, reliance on industry partners, availability of equipment and personnel, uncertainty surrounding timing for drilling and completion activities resulting from weather and other factors, changes in applicable regulatory regimes and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, market uncertainty associated with trade or tariff disputes, and general economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our AIF which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion”or the “Company”)(CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce an operational update for the SASB offshore gas project, Turkey.
In January 2025, the Company successfully installed new velocity string tubing in two tripod-based wells, Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2, completing the operation within approximately two weeks. This follows the installation of similar tubing in four wells on the Akcakoca platform during the fall of 2024. In total, six wells have now been upgraded with the new smaller-diameter tubing to mitigate water loading and enhance production efficiency.
Following the velocity string program, the wells were injected with nitrogen to evacuate water, lower the bottom hole pressure and stimulate gas production. The wells responded positively to the nitrogen operation demonstrating the success of the velocity strings and confirming the effect of water reduction on the well performance.
In response to the recent operation results Trillion has selected several artificial lift techniques for various wells in an effort to enhance and sustain long-term production rates. The Company has secured a gas lift compressor system for the Akcakoca platform. This system will enable continuous gas lift injection into select wells to support production. Before deployment, the compressor will undergo testing on an onshore natural gas well, with modifications including piping, cabling, inverter, and separator installations.
Testing is scheduled to begin next week March 24, with final mobilization to the platform expected the following week. High pressure nitrogen injection is planned after the installation of the gas lift compressor to stimulate production.
Additionally, the Company is implementing several pump solutions to reduce water loading and optimize well performance. These enhancements include one Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP) and two slim-hole Electric Submersible Pumps (ESPs) attached to the new tubing. These strategic interventions are critical to sustaining long-term production rates and are expected to occur in the coming months.
Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
These statements are no guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, delay, change of strategy, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and which may change over time. Accordingly, actual results and strategies could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, changes in capital raising strategies, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may increase and be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.sedar.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2022 and updated January 31 2023.
Toronto-based Velox Energy Materials ( TSXV:VLX) provided an update on its ASX listing on Monday (March 17), saying it continues to seek a path forward after its application was denied last September.
According to Velox, the ASX said the company's Kotai hydrogen project, and the proposed activities and obligations associated with Kotai, are too early stage to form part of its listing assets.
Kotai is located in Perth, while Velox's flagship North Queensland vanadium project (NQVP) is in Queensland.
When Velox announced plans to dual list in August 2024, CEO Simon Coyle said it was “only logical” that the company would seek further exposure to Australian investors via a dual listing on the ASX.
At the time, the company also received a commitment of AU$4 million to AU$5 million from Queensland Investment Corporation’s Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund (QCMBTF) to advance the NQVP.
Velox said it actively engaged with QCMBTF throughout the ASX listing process and potential divestment of the Kotai hydrogen project, with QCMBTF agreeing to extend the long stop date to March 21, 2025.
“However, due to various uncertainties, primarily related to the divestment timeline of the Kotai Hydrogen project and its impact on the dual listing process, the company has agreed with QCMBTF to not extend the long stop date beyond 31 March 2025 and to terminate documentation relating to the QCMBTF’s investment,” Velox wrote.
The company said it remains committed to divesting Kotai, exploring alternatives and maximising shareholder value.
Kotai is a research project by Velox in collaboration with experts from Curtin University in Perth. It explores the viability of utilising sodium borohydride as a secure hydrogen carrier, enabling on-demand deployment wherever needed.
The NQVP remains a priority for Velox, with a second exploration target defined in May 2024.
To preserve cash, the company said it will make management and board changes. Coyle is stepping down as CEO and president, and will give up his board seat by March 31; Mark Connelly will also resign from the board.
Nicole Morcombe, a director at Velox, will take over as interim CEO and president. She will retain her position as director, as will Michael Griffiths; Vincent Algar of Tennant Minerals (ASX:TMS) is joining the board as its third director.
Velox will be settling a portion of its debt, issuing 919,483 shares at C$0.06 each to pay outstanding director fees of C$55,169 to Connelly. The company is also planning to issue shares to save cash for future operations.
Natural gas is a vital source of energy for the global economy, representing about one quarter of electricity generation worldwide.
Natural gas is the largest source of electricity generation in the US, beating out coal as the top power fuel. One of the advantages of investing in natural gas is the important role it plays in the energy transition. For example, natural-gas-fired electricity plants can be quickly turned on and off to serve as a back-up energy supply for intermittent wind and solar power. Even so, global demand can be volatile as it is very much dependent on the weather.
For some investors, natural gas investment remains an exciting frontier and a potentially lucrative portfolio addition. Read on for a more in-depth look at why natural gas investing can be compelling and some of the best natural gas stocks to invest in when the time is right.
What is natural gas and LNG?
What is driving natural gas prices?
How to invest in natural gas
How to invest in natural gas stocks
How to invest in natural gas ETFs
How to invest in natural gas futures
Natural gas is a hydrocarbon gas mixture that is primarily composed of methane and is found by itself or with oil. Although it's a carbon-based fuel, natural gas is considered a cleaner form of energy than oil and coal.
LNG, or liquefied natural gas, is a form of natural gas that's been cooled to a liquid state to reduce transport risk and allow for easier storage.
Natural gas is used as a fuel in home heating and in transportation. It’s also used to manufacture chemicals and materials such as propane, ethane, lubricants, household cleaners, carpet fibers and plastics.
Volatility in natural gas demand often leads to big spikes and declines in natural gas prices. As a fuel for home heating as well as an energy source for air conditioning, the natural gas market is highly attuned to seasonal temperature changes and extreme weather events. Other factors that can influence natural gas prices include production, import and storage inventory levels, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Geopolitical events are also a major factor.
Natural gas prices reached a 10-year high of US$9.25 per million British thermal units in September 2022 as an energy crisis took hold in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Global supply uncertainty and delivery disruptions were the main culprit.
However, reduced demand from a mild winter demand coinciding with a period of record high production in the United States led to an oversupplied market. This pushed prices for natural gas down below US$3 in the first few weeks of 2023 and prices remained below US$4 for the next two years as the supply overhang remained.
In 2025, a much colder winter and rising geopolitical tensions have sent natural gas prices on an upward trend. The growing threat of war in Europe and the US-Canada trade war are both having an impact on natural gas prices.
The United States is the largest natural gas producer in the world by far. According to the most recent data from the Energy Institute, US natural gas production in 2023 totaled 1.35 trillion cubic meters. That figure represents nearly a quarter of global natural gas production for that year.
The country’s output has grown exponentially over the last decade due to the transition away from coal, and advancements in extraction technology such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking. The United States is also the biggest consumer of the fuel, primarily for home heating and generating electricity.
In 2022, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US became the world’s largest exporter of LNG as European nations sought to wean themselves from Russian natural gas.
As for the other top natural gas producing countries, Russia is the second largest natural gas producer and exporter, with 586.4 billion cubic meters of output in 2023. The country also holds the world’s biggest-known natural gas reserves. Up until the end of January 2025, Europe accounted for 49 percent of Russia’s LNG exports, followed by China at 22 percent and Japan at 18 percent. On January 1, 2025, Ukraine let its Russian gas transit agreement expire, which could potentially disrupt natural gas supply chains and jeopardize energy security in Europe.
Iran ranks third in largest natural gas production and second in largest reserves. The Middle Eastern nation produced 251.7 billion cubic meters of the commodity in 2023. Iran plans to increase capacity with an US$80 billion investment in its gas fields and a long-term natural gas supply deal with Russia’s Gazprom for 109 billion cubic meters of gas supplied annually for domestic use and re-export.
China is not far behind Iran, producing a record 234.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023. Despite this, the Asian nation still relies on imports to meet about half of its demand. The majority of China’s natural gas imports come from Australia, Turkmenistan, the US, Malaysia, Russia and Qatar. In response to the 10 percent tariff imposed on Chinese products to the US imposed under the Trump Administration, China slapped a 15 percent tariff on US LNG imports in mid-February 2025.
Canada rounds out the top five natural gas producers country, with an output of 190.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023. Canada is also a top natural gas exporter; however, the US is its only trading partner. As of late-February 2025, the LNG Canada project and the Coastal GasLink pipeline is nearly complete with first shipments to the Asian Pacific markets of Japan and South Korea scheduled for mid-2025.
Canada's natural gas exports to long-time partner the US are currently in question as Trump threatens 25 percent tariffs on Canada, with a lower 10 percent tariff on imports of Canadian natural gas and other energy. Trade negotiators on both sides are trying to work out potential exemptions.
Other trends to watch in this sector, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), are fast-growing natural gas demand in the Asia Pacific region and the transition from oil to natural gas as the primary energy source in the Middle East.
All of the uncertainty in the markets may be daunting, but investors interested in the potential for natural gas investments should not necessarily be discouraged — after all, while prices for the fuel can reach incredible lows, they can also climb to incredible highs, which no doubt supports companies in the sector.
Those who decide to invest in natural gas have plenty of ways to gain exposure to the fuel, including natural gas stocks, natural gas ETFs and natural gas futures. Take a look at each of those three best ways to invest in natural gas below. All data and information was current as of March 12, 2025.
Investors can opt to look at some of the best natural gas companies to invest in this market. Many companies that are exploring for or producing natural gas are also focused on oil, and it can be difficult to find stocks that are aimed purely at natural gas. That said, some of the large-cap NYSE and NASDAQ-listed oil and gas stocks listed below are heavily involved in natural gas.
This list of US natural gas companies is arranged in alphabetical order and all stocks had market caps above US$2 billion when data was gathered.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)
Antero Resources is a natural gas and liquids company with operations in the United States’ Appalachian Basin. The company is one of the largest US-based suppliers of natural gas and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to the global natural gas export market.
Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI)
Civitas Resources produces crude oil and liquids-rich natural gas from its assets in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. Natural gas and natural gas liquids comprise 32 percent and 30 percent, respectively, of the company’s total proved reserves.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources is a natural gas producer with operations in the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. This natural gas basin has direct access to Gulf Coast markets and the LNG corridor.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
ConocoPhillips is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with operations and exploration activities in 14 countries. In addition to oil and bitumen, its products include natural gas, natural gas liquids and is a leading pioneer in the LNG market.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)
Coterra Energy is a Houston, Texas-based energy company with a multi-basin portfolio of operations and deep inventories in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and the Anadarko Basin. Natural gas and natural gas liquids account for 50 percent of the company’s revenues.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)
Diamondback Energy is a Texas-based oil and gas company operating unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves assets in the Permian Basin. Half of its hydrocarbon reserves are natural gas and natural gas liquids.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)
Devon Energy, based in Oklahoma City, has oil and natural gas exploration and production operations in key US energy resource plays including the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Anadarko Basin, Powder River Basin and Williston Basin. Natural gas production is a focal point of Devon’s growth strategy for 2025.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)
EOG Resources is one the largest US oil and gas producers with significant operations across the US, including in the Barnett Shale, Northeastern Utah's Uinta Basin and South Texas. The company has a long-term LNG supply contract with major energy trading company Vitol.
Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG)
Northern Oil & Gas is a non-operator model company with a large portfolio of upstream oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As a non-operator, NOG does not drill or operate rigs, but rather acquires a fractional working interest in drilling operations. This allows the company to benefit from market upside while mitigating costs and downside risks. The company’s properties are primarily in the Williston, Uinta, Permian and Appalachian basins.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)
Range Resources is a Fort Worth, Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company. It operates in the Appalachian Basin and is the largest land owner in the Marcellus Formation.
If you're interested in Canadian and Australian stocks in the industry, check out INN’s list of the top-performing oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV and biggest ASX-listed oil and gas stocks.
Dividend stocks are another good play in this sector. Check out INN’s top US oil and gas dividend stocks and top Canadian oil and gas dividend stocks lists.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are another option for oil and gas investors. Below are a few natural gas-focused ETFs and broader oil and gas ETFs to get you started.
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)
The iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF offers investors exposure to the US oil and gas industry. While not a good pick for a long-term portfolio, ETF Database says “it can be very useful for more active traders seeking to establish a tilt towards domestic energy companies.” The fund’s top holdings include many of the stocks on this list. The fund’s one-year and three-year returns are -8.14 percent and 6.48 percent, respectively.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (ARCA:XOP)
The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is another fund focused on the US energy markets, specifically companies discovering and exploiting new oil and gas deposits. As with IEO, the XOP is not ideal for a long-term investment approach. However, it does offer a more balanced exposure to the same stocks and lower costs than IEO, "making it the most attractive option for those seeking to bet on this corner of the U.S. energy market,” ETF Database states. The fund’s one-year and three-year returns are -12.37 percent and 1.18 percent, respectively.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (ARCA:BOIL)
The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF offers twice daily leveraged exposure to natural gas. An important caveat is that the volatile nature of the natural gas market makes this ETF for more seasoned investors, ETF Database advises. Taking a look at the fund’s one-year and three-year returns of 37.2 percent and -70.49 percent, respectively, proves this out.
United States Natural Gas Fund (ARCA:UNG)
The United States Natural Gas Fund offers exposure to US natural gas. It can potentially act as an inflation hedge, ETF Database states, although “UNG often suffers from severe contango making the product more appropriate for short-term traders.” The fund’s one-year and three-year returns are 48.37 percent and -29.09 percent, respectively.
United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (ARCA:UNL)
The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP differs from UNG in that it “diversifies across multiple maturities, potentially mitigating the adverse impact of contango,” ETF Database explains. The fund’s one-year and three-year returns are 37.17 percent and -10.53 percent, respectively.
Some of the top natural gas futures contracts include Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures, E-mini Natural Gas Futures and Delivered Natural Gas Futures sold through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group). Futures prices of natural gas are set in contract units of 10,000 MMBtu.
Investors considering investing in natural gas futures should be aware that these contracts are very liquid and extremely active throughout the week.
As for when natural gas futures trade, these futures trade nearly 24 hours a day from Sunday to Friday, with a 60-minute break each day beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Trading in natural gas futures is generally heaviest on Thursdays, when the US Department of Energy releases its weekly natural gas storage report.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
