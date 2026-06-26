QGold Announces 2026 AGM Voting Results

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 13, 2026 (the "Circular") for the 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. 54.832% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 25, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld
Dr. Andreas Rompel 82.954 17.046
Scott R.G. Parsons 100 0
Tito Gandhi 100 0
Peter Tagliamonte 99.972 0.028
Jamsheed Mehta 100 0


Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, and the adoption of a new omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), as more particularly described in the Circular. A copy of the Circular is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

QGold's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

The Company also announces today that it has granted 200,000 stock options to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Omnibus Plan. The options vest immediately, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and may be exercised at a price of $0.205 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America, led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA — a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability, and district-scale exploration potential.

The Company remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development, and long-term shareholder value creation through the development of high-quality North American gold assets.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Moore
VP Corporate Development
Cell: +1 (416) 903-3586
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Q-Gold ResourcesQGR:CCTSXV:QGRgold investing
QGR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold bars overlaid by a downward stock trend line and red market numbers.

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

Rhona O'Connell, StoneX's head of market analysis, EMEA and Asia, breaks down gold's price activity over the last six months, including its correction at the beginning of the year and this week's fall below the much-watched US$4,000 per ounce level. Although the metal is now back above US$4,000,... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and "GOLD PRICE" text sit on piles of gold coins against a black background.

Gold Price Falls Below US$4,000, How Low Can it Go?

Gold is feeling the summer heat with a drop below US$4,000 per ounce on Wednesday (June 24). The yellow metal hasn't been below that key psychological level since November 2025, but a stronger US dollar, expectations of higher interest rates and cooling tensions in the Middle East are combining... Keep Reading...
Guinea flag.

Guinea Bans Raw Gold Exports to Force Domestic Refining

Guinea has banned the export of raw gold effective immediately, requiring all industrial and artisanal miners to process the precious metal domestically before shipping.According to a Bloomberg report, Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya announced the policy during a meeting with mining... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver, commenting on the impact of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting — the first with Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm — and the deal between the US and Iran.He sees the gold price revisiting... Keep Reading...
Gold bar and nuggets with text reading "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lighthouse Gold Shines with 78 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Reuters reported on Friday (June 19) that a Panamanian government-led audit of First Quantum... Keep Reading...
David Nicholas, gold and silver bars.

David Nicholas: Gold's Next 30 Days — 10 Percent Price Pop?

David Nicholas, co-founder of XFunds, shares his outlook for gold, calling it "very constructive." In his view, it wouldn't be surprising to see an 8 to 10 percent price increase in the next 30 days. "I think gold and silver are the next trades to do really well here," Nicholas said.Don't forget... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

base metals investing

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

agriculture investing

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lakes Blue Energy Rises as Wombat Gas Field Progresses

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

base metals investing

Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company