PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis" or the "Company") (TSX: PYR,OTC:PYRGF) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that the Company's 4.5 megawatt (MW) plasma torch system, supplied to a U.S. aeronautics and defense client, has surpassed its targeted operating power of 4.5 MW during the ongoing operational ramp-up at the client's facility. The achievement marks a significant technological and operational milestone for PyroGenesis, representing the highest power level reached by the Company's plasma torches to date.
During the most recent ramp-up sessions, the torch reached 4.546 MW, exceeding its targeted operating power. The milestone was achieved during a controlled commissioning process in which operating power was progressively increased through a series of planned testing phases. Unlike a conventional system startup, the commissioning of an ultra-high-powered plasma torch requires careful evaluation of the system's operating characteristics, its integration with supporting equipment and the client's facility infrastructure, and the validation of key performance parameters before advancing to higher power levels.
Image 1: an example configuration of PyroGenesis' 4.5 MW plasma torch.
"We are extremely pleased with these results. Reaching and surpassing the 4.5 MW target is a significant achievement for our technology and our engineering teams," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "Coming on the heels of the impressive results observed during earlier operational sessions, this latest milestone provides further validation of the capabilities of our next-generation plasma torch technology. In fact, not only have we hit the 4.5 MW operational power target quickly, we did so at much higher power efficiency levels with much lower anode wear than anticipated."
As recently reported in PyroGenesis' November 2026 third-quarter results (news release dated November 12, 2026), the plasma torch had already exceeded expectations during initial ramp-up sessions, reaching performance and power benchmarks faster than anticipated and with greater efficiencies. These positive results continued, culminating in the achievement of the 4.5 MW operating power target.
The 4.5 MW plasma torch is the latest in PyroGenesis' ongoing development of increasingly powerful plasma systems. In 2020, the Company offered a 900-kW plasma torch platform, followed by the development of a 2.5 MW system in 2022. The current project also has broader significance for PyroGenesis' relationship with the client. As previously announced (press release dated October 21, 2024), the same client subsequently awarded PyroGenesis a contract valued at approximately $27 million (US$19.6 million) for the development of a separate 20 MW plasma torch system. Based on the Company's research, the 20 MW system is expected to be among the most powerful plasma torches ever produced commercially.
Image 2: PyroGenesis' plasma torch power progression since 2019.
"This is the result we set out to achieve," continued Mr. Pascali. "The experience and knowledge gained through this project will be invaluable as we continue advancing our technology to meet the growing demands of high-temperature applications for heavy industry and defense. Importantly, the operating power of our plasma torch is not inherently limited by the torch technology itself, but rather by the electrical power supplied to the system. When paired with a larger power supply delivering greater electrical input, we can reach the 20 MW power levels and beyond."
The client is a leading center for innovation, technology development, and testing in support of critical U.S. defense, military, and aeronautics applications. Its research facilities provide specialized full-scale testing environments that support the development and evaluation of technologies considered important to U.S. national security. The 4.5 MW plasma torch system is intended for use in an extreme-temperature testing environment, where its ability to generate and sustain intense thermal conditions will support the testing and evaluation of advanced aerospace materials and technologies under demanding conditions.
About PyroGenesis Inc.
PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com
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