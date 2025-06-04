Pursuit Minerals

Pursuit Dispatchs 99.5% Lithium Carbonate Samples to Potential Strategic Partners as Feasibility Studies Progress

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that high- purity lithium carbonate samples have been dispatched to multiple parties as part of its engagement with prospective offtake and strategic partners. The samples were produced from the Company’s 250tpa Pilot Plant in Salta, Argentina, using synthetic brine chemically identical to that of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Final product assays confirm 99.5% lithium carbonate purity, upgraded from pilot output via bench scale processing.
  • Certified samples dispatched to multiple potential offtake and strategic partners for qualification.
  • Feasibility study progressing for low cost, 5,000tpa operation at Rio Grande Sur.
  • Ongoing small batch lithium carbonate production to support offtake qualification while preserving capital discipline in current market conditions.
  • Pursuit continues to advance its dual-pronged growth strategy progressing Rio Grande Sur while accelerating the evaluation of strategic gold, silver, and copper acquisitions in Argentina.

Figure 1 – Pursuit’s 99.5% Li₂CO₃ Sample Ready for Dispatch to Potential Offtake Partners

In relation to the dispatch of samples, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:

“Achieving 99.5% lithium carbonate purity is a major technical milestone for Pursuit and a clear demonstration of the capability embedded within our flowsheet, team, and pilot plant infrastructure. It not only validates the compatibility of our process design with Rio Grande Sur brines but also confirms our ability to deliver a consistently high-quality product suited to a wide range of industrial and energy storage applications. Dispatching these samples to potential offtake partners is a critical first step in our commercialisation pathway, enabling product qualification and accelerating engagement with strategic customers in tough market conditions. As we transition into the next phase of development, our focus is firmly on advancing feasibility for our 5,000tpa operation and securing long-term partnerships that will underpin the future production and growth of the Rio Grande Sur Project.”

Initial pilot production at Pursuit’s 250tpa Pilot Plant in Salta successfully produced 15 kilograms of lithium carbonate at 98.9% purity, validating both the compatibility of the Rio Grande Sur brine and the efficiency of the Company’s conventional processing flowsheet. To enhance product quality and simulate potential refinement steps at commercial scale, a portion of this material was further treated at bench scale using fractional crystallisation (FX) and ion exchange (IX) techniques. These post processing steps upgraded the product to 99.5% purity, meeting established benchmarks for technical-grade lithium carbonate.

The final product assays confirm not only the effectiveness of Pursuit’s downstream purification strategy but also the scalability and robustness of its broader flowsheet. This achievement represents a critical milestone on the path to commercial readiness supporting key feasibility assumptions, validating end product quality, and enabling active engagement with prospective offtake partners.

Pursuit is well positioned to undertake additional small-batch production as required to meet partner qualification needs and advance strategic discussions. Furthermore, it demonstrates Pursuit’s capability to produce high-purity lithium carbonate suitable for industrial use, with potential to meet battery-grade specifications through additional refinement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stockslithium investingasx:pur
PUR:AU
The Conversation (0)
First Production of Lithium Carbonate

First Production of Lithium Carbonate

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced First Production of Lithium Carbonate

Download the PDF here.

Completion of Capital Raise

Completion of Capital Raise

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Completion of Capital Raise

Download the PDF here.

$1.1 Million Placement

$1.1 Million Placement

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced $1.1 Million Placement

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Download the PDF here.

Ioneer Ltd

Ore Reserve Quadruples for Rhyolite Ridge Project; Reaffirms Robust Project Economics

Ioneer Ltd (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR) (Ioneer) is pleased to announce a 308% upgrade to the Ore Reserve estimate for its 100%-owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project (‘Rhyolite Ridge’ or the ‘Project’) in Nevada, USA, alongside updated Project economics.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Africa

Lithium Africa: Searching for Low-cost, Marquee Hardrock in Africa

Keep reading...Show less
Update to Tanbreez Scoping Study to Include Addendum to MRE

Update to Tanbreez Scoping Study to Include Addendum to MRE

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Update to Tanbreez Scoping Study to Include Addendum to MRE

Download the PDF here.

Mineral Resource Estimate Additional to 45MT Tanbreez

Mineral Resource Estimate Additional to 45MT Tanbreez

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Mineral Resource Estimate Additional to 45MT Tanbreez

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Africa

Lithium Africa

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto logo on a dark screen with stock chart background.

Rio Tinto Partners with Codelco to Develop Lithium Project in Chile

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)said on Monday (May 19) that it has signed binding agreements with Corporación Nacional Del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) to develop and operate a high-grade lithium project.

The asset is located in the Salar de Maricunga, a large lithium-containing resource base in Atacama, Chile. Its brine is said to have one of the highest average grades of lithium content in the world.

According to Rio Tinto, it will acquire a 49.99 percent interest in the company Salar de Maricunga, through which Codelco holds its licenses and mining concessions related to the resource base.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Operational Update

UPDATE Fully Developed Stope Block Announcement (28/04/25)

RAD Doses 1st Patient in Therapeutic Trial of 177Lu-RAD202

Vertex Minerals Limited Identifies Additional Gold Resources at the Reward Mine

Related News

Industrial Metals Investing

Operational Update

Base Metals Investing

UPDATE Fully Developed Stope Block Announcement (28/04/25)

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Identifies Additional Gold Resources at the Reward Mine

Uranium Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Forges Ahead with Ivana Project Through Strategic COAM Joint Venture

critical metals investing

NioBay Makes Its First Product Deliveries to Potential Customers/Partners

gold investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold Stock Gains, Silver and Uranium Prices — Plus PGMs Bull Case

uranium investing

US Admin Fast Tracks Laramide Uranium Projects, Meta Pens Nuclear Power Deal

×