Purpose Investments Debuts Yield Shares, the World's First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs

Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments"), a modern investment firm known for its globally innovative, client-centric products, is excited to announce the launch of Yield Shares by Purpose ("Yield Shares"), as described in the table below, the world's first yield-focused single-stock ETFs, which will begin trading today on the NEO Exchange Inc.

Yield Shares by Purpose are designed to offer investors a new tool to maximize yield in their portfolios. With Yield Shares, investors will earn enhanced monthly distribution yield through an investment in funds holding some of the world's most widely held stocks, such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Tesla, while maintaining exposure to the underlying individual stock's performance.

"It's a turbulent economic environment right now, and with Yield Shares by Purpose, we're excited to offer Canadians the opportunity to get exposure to individual stocks like Tesla and Apple and receive enhanced monthly distributions while being invested in them," says Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product.

Today, Purpose Investments is launching the following five Yield Shares (the "Initial Yield Shares"):

ETF Name ETF Ticker Underlying Stock Exposure
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YGOG Alphabet Inc.
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY Apple Inc.
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ Amazon.com Inc.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL Tesla Inc.

Yield Shares are designed to provide investors with the following benefits:

  • Monthly Distribution Yield: Investors will be able earn an enhanced monthly yield from their individual stock exposure in excess of any dividends declared on the underlying stock where applicable.
  • Exposure to Underlying Individual Stocks: Benefit from the long-term growth potential of underlying stocks of companies like Amazon and Tesla.
  • Investment in U.S. Companies Denominated in Canadian Dollars: Canadians will be able to get exposure to individual U.S. stocks through an investment denominated in Canadian dollars that hedges the U.S. dollar currency exposure.
  • Tax Efficiency: Yield generated by the covered call strategy will be tax efficient in the form of capital gains.

These unique Canadian-dollar-denominated Yield Shares by Purpose will seek to generate distribution yield above any dividends payable on the underlying stock by implementing covered call option strategies (targeted at 50%) and moderate leverage (targeted at a maximum of 25% of net asset value) to earn enhanced monthly yield on sought-after global companies. Yield Shares will provide investors with a different risk-return profile compared to investing in the underlying stocks directly and can be used as additional tools to customize their portfolios.

Purpose Investments is also excited to announce the December 2022 distributions for the Initial Yield Shares:

ETF Name ETF Ticker Distribution
(per unit)** 		Record Date Payment Date
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YGOG $0.1833 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY $0.1667 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ $0.2000 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY $0.1000 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL $0.3067 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023

**Distributions may vary and are subject to Purpose's discretion. The ex-distribution date for the initial December 2022 distribution will be December 23, 2022.

The Yield Shares suite is the newest offering in the firm's industry-renowned ETF and fund lineup, which includes the world's first high-interest savings ETF (TSX ticker: PSA ), award-winning active fixed-income strategies (TSX ticker: CROP ), and industry-leading structured equity funds (e.g., Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio ), among others. Learn more about Purpose Investments' ETFs and funds here: www.purposeinvest.com.

*Yield Shares provide "enhanced" or higher yields in the form of additional monthly distributions compared to the underlying common stock, which pays a relatively low or no distribution yield.

About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the Purpose Investment's sole discretion.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Sierra Wireless Offers Critical Communications Solution for First Responders and Extended Public Safety Users with FirstNet

Sierra Wireless offers FirstNet ® connectivity as part of a full device-to-cloud solution

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that it's providing first responders and extended public safety community access to a full solution which includes FirstNet connectivity along with Sierra Wireless modules and routers. The devices that are part of this solution are FirstNet Ready ® in the United States and deliver a reliable, highly secure solution to further public safety capabilities and strengthen incident response.

BlackBerry to Host Investor Q&A at CES 2023

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today confirmed it will host an interactive Q&A with management regarding its exciting announcements and demonstrations at CES 2023.  Investors will have the opportunity to hear more and ask questions about the key developments for BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY™ to be showcased at the booth.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Who:
Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT
John Wall , SVP , Head of BlackBerry QNX
Vito Giallorenzo , SVP , Chief Operating Officer IoT and Head of Corporate Development
Tim Foote , VP, Investor Relations

Date/Time: Friday, January 6, 2023 , at 1:00pm PT

Hybrid in-person and virtual interactive Q&A

Register here for the webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5 – 8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.  Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-host-investor-qa-at-ces-2023-301703465.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Human Horizons Selects BlackBerry to Power Its Ultra-Futuristic Digital GT, HiPhi Z Vehicle

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Human Horizons a leading Chinese new mobility and intelligent driving technology company, has selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power the autonomous driving controller and intelligent digital cockpit controller of its second flagship vehicle, the HiPhi Z .

Human Horizons Logo

Leveraging the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) , QNX® OS for Safety and QNX® Hypervisor , the HiPhi Z combines the latest in technological innovation with style and comfort, offering customers an unparalleled next-level driving experience.

Designed with intuitive functionality and advanced digital features, the HiPhi Z boasts an ultra-futuristic spaceship-like digital cockpit and is equipped with a cutting-edge AI voice assistant, the HiPhi Bot, which can enhance multiple aspects of the driving and passenger experience. For instance, by listening to the driver's voice and identifying their position in the vehicle, the HiPhi Bot can turn the central control screen to the most ergonomically friendly angle, nod and greet the driver. It can even make refined movements in time with the beat of the in-car music, just like a dancer.

In the vehicle's digital cockpit, the highly reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor also provide HiPhi Z with outstanding design flexibility and scalability. The QNX Hypervisor allows for multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating system environments to be consolidated onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development time and long-term costs of ownership while ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

"BlackBerry's pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation is why OEMs look to us to help power these complex new vehicle architectures," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Channel, Partners and Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry IoT. "We are pleased to collaborate with Human Horizons on Digital Cockpit, Autonomous Driving, High Performance Compute (HPC) and Central Gateway technologies to build innovative smart vehicles that are safely driving the future of mobility."

"Human Horizons is focused on bringing futuristic cars to life with connected, intelligent, safe and advanced technology. We are excited to launch the HiPhi Z, alongside the HiPhi X, as our dual flagship models," said Mark Stanton, CTO of Human Horizons. "BlackBerry is a trusted partner and collaborating with them allows us to achieve our '3-Smart' strategic blueprint, supporting the development of smart cars, smart transportation, and smart cities. Together we are helping to underpin a smarter and more technologically sophisticated future, without sacrificing safety, security or reliability."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services

About HiPhi
HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons
Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-horizons-selects-blackberry-to-power-its-ultra-futuristic-digital-gt-hiphi-z-vehicle-301694669.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on December 20, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday December 20, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link ( here ) or through the Company's investor webpage ( BlackBerry.comInvestors ) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 20, 2022 , using the same webcast link ( here ) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 3651702.

The target date for the earnings announcements for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 is March 30 , 2023.  The quarter began on December 1, 2022 and will end on February 28 , 2023.  The target announcement date is for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-announce-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-results-on-december-20-2022-301696309.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Apple Announces Biggest Upgrade to App Store Pricing, Adding 700 New Price Points

Developers will also gain new flexibility to manage pricing globally

Apple® today announced the most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities since the App Store® first launched, providing developers with 700 additional price points and new pricing tools that will make it easier to set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more.

Apple Introduces Apple Music Sing

Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easily sing along to tens of millions of songs

Apple® today announced Apple Music® Sing, an exciting new feature that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals 1 and real-time lyrics. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music's unparalleled lyrics experience. Coupled with an ever-expanding catalog that features tens of millions of the world's most singable songs, Apple Music Sing makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they choose.

Japan Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Verified Improved Heat Transfer on Aluminium with THERMAL-XR & Market Update

