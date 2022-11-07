Energy Investing News

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company" ) today announced that Chris Frostad, President and CEO will provide an update on the Company's three ongoing drill programs including its Flagship Hook Lake Joint Venture with Partners Cameco and Orano live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8 th 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 11 am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 11, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Purepoint has carefully assembled a portfolio of strategically situated, drill ready projects in the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium district.
  • Purepoint is partnered with two of the world's largest uranium suppliers, Cameco and Orano.
  • Purepoint has fully funded drilling programs underway, including drilling at Red Willow & Turnor Lake (October/November 2022) and follow-up drill programs planned for 2023 winter season in various projects.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With aggressive exploration programs underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca , our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint UraniumTSXV:PTUEnergy Investing
PTU:CA
TSXV:PTU

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced extension of the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by six months to June 17, 2023. The Warrants were issued by the Company in connection with a private placement which was completed on December 17, 2020.

About Purepoint

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company in connection with a private placement of flow-through units and common share units of the Company which was completed on December 17, 2020 (the "Private Placement").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 for two years following the closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants are currently due to expire on December 17, 2022 and the Company is applying to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to June 17, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Prepares for Follow-Up Drill Program at Red Willow Project

Purepoint Uranium Prepares for Follow-Up Drill Program at Red Willow Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the commencement of mobilization efforts at the 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. This past winter's drilling intersected uranium mineralization along 1.2 kilometres of strike length associated with the northern area of the Osprey Zone electromagnetic (EM) conductor.

"We are now following up on assays that confirm the presence of uranium mineralization over a distance of nearly a mile, suggesting that a broad mineralizing event occurred throughout this region," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint. "Last winter's drill program consistently returned anomalous uranium highlighted by RW22-06 that intersected 0.47% U3O8 over 0.9 metres and our final winter hole RW22-15 which encountered alteration and structure favourable to uranium deposition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Defines Eight Drill Targets at 100% Owned Carson Lake and Russell South Projects

Purepoint Uranium Defines Eight Drill Targets at 100% Owned Carson Lake and Russell South Projects

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today released the interpreted results of its summer airborne gravitymagnetic survey over their 100% owned Carson Lake and Russell South Uranium Projects which lie on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"We are excited to add these new prospects to our pipeline of drill-ready projects and will be evaluating them for inclusion in our 2023 drill programs," said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "These targets are considered to be associated with major uranium finds along the eastern part of the Basin and the completion of the airborne geophysical surveying has provided a clear path to commence drilling."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") has announced that it has obtained a final receipt for the final base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") it filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Base Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus of common shares, warrants, units and subscription receipts (all of the foregoing, collectively, the "Securities") or any combination thereof for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $15 million during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labrador Uranium Completes 2022 Field Season - Setting Itself up for Future Growth

Labrador Uranium Completes 2022 Field Season - Setting Itself up for Future Growth

Labrador Uranium Inc. (" LUR ", " Labrador Uranium ", or " the Company ") (CSE: LUR, OTCQB: LURAF, FRA: EI1) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 exploration program on its Central Mineral Belt (" CMB ") Property in Central Labrador, Canada (Figure 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Completes $10M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CanAlaska Completes $10M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on October 6, 2022, as increased on October 7, 2022. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 13,173,212 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $6,850,070.24 and 4,499,900 charity flow-through units for gross proceeds of $3,149,930, for total gross proceeds of $10,000,000.24.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $594,362.58 and issued a total of 1,049,545 warrants as finder's fees. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.52 for three years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Valore Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto - November 9 and 10, 2022

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto - November 9 and 10, 2022

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Senior Geologist Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting on Wednesday, November 9 at 2pm. Mr. Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned exploration activities at its uranium,copper and battery metals portfolio. To register: https:redcloudfs.comfallminingshowcase2022

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Average Annual Gold Production of 101 koz, After-Tax NPV5% of C$285M, and IRR of 35.2%

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×