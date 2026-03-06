Pure Energy Minerals Announces Director Change

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (TSXV: PE,OTC:PEMIF) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Daniel Barnosky has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Morton stated, "We wish Daniel the best in his future endeavors. On behalf of the entire Board, I thank him for his service and support."

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource company that has consolidated a land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources. The Company entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Schlumberger Technology Corp., a subsidiary of SLB (formerly Schlumberger Limited), dated May 1, 2019 whereby the Company has granted SLB an option, in favour of SLB, to acquire all of the Company's interests in the Clayton Valley Project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"William Morton"
President and CEO, Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans to develop its resources and create shareholder value.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will successfully advance the development of its resources and that such efforts will result in creating shareholder value.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not advance the development of its resources and that the Company will not create shareholder value.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286614

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pure Energy Minerals Limited pe:cc tsxv:pe lithium investing
PE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Periodic table section with lithium highlighted on a blue background.

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

The UK has entered commercial lithium production for the first time as Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL) began operations in its plant at Cornwall, anchoring the government's hopes of a domestic battery metals supply chain.The Redruth-based facility marks the country’s first commercial-scale... Keep Reading...
Yellow tape with "EMBARGO" in bold black letters, crisscrossing.

Zimbabwe Imposes Immediate Ban on Raw Mineral and Lithium Exports

Zimbabwe has imposed an immediate ban on exports of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates, halting shipments already in transit as the government tightens control over the country’s mining sector.Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura announced Wednesday that the suspension... Keep Reading...
Futuristic battery with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Valley Results Boost Gold Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) reported strong half-year copper results, saying that its copper operations accounted for... Keep Reading...
howard klein, lithium-ion batteries

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

Before the Trump administration revealed plans for Project Vault, Howard Klein, co-founder and partner at RK Equity, proposed the idea of a strategic lithium reserve. “The goal of a strategic lithium reserve is to stabilize prices and allow the industry to develop,” he told the Investing News... Keep Reading...
Batteries and toy car on lithium section of periodic table.

Sigma Lithium Makes New Lithium Fines Sale, Unlocks US$96 Million Credit Facility

Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML) has secured another large-scale sale of high-purity lithium fines and activated a production-backed revolving credit facility as it ramps up operations in Brazil.The lithium producer announced it has agreed to sell 150,000 metric tons (MT) of high-purity... Keep Reading...
Glowing battery and upward arrows symbolizing energy increase.

Albemarle Lifts Lithium Demand Forecast as Energy Storage Surges

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is raising its long-term lithium demand outlook after a breakout year for stationary energy storage, underscoring a shift in the battery materials market that is no longer driven solely by electric vehicles.The US-based lithium major reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Related News

tungsten investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Extends Gains with 100 Percent Jump

gold investing

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

gold investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

silver investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Cycle Still Early, Big Money Ready to Buy

gold investing

Venezuela Gold Set for US Market in Brokered Deal

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing