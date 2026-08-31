Puma Exploration Announces Results of its AGM

Puma Exploration Announces Results of its AGM

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA,OTC:PUMXF) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, August 27 at 2 pm EDT via live webcast. A total of 78,584,906 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 38.8% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees, the appointment of the auditor, and the new stock option plan. The summary of the results of the vote is as follows:

Item Voted Upon Votes For
Number %
Election of Marcel Robillard 78,248,731 99.6
Election of Richard Thibault 78,404,906 99.8
Election of Michel Fontaine 78,379,156 99.7
Election of Réjean Gosselin 78,248,731 99.6
Election of Mia Boiridy 78,248,731 99.6
Appointment of Auditor 78,434,906 99.8
Approval of Stock Option Plan 74,133,259 94.3

 

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following executive appointments:

  • Rejean Gosselin as Chairperson of the Board
  • Marcel Robillard as Chief Executive Officer and President
  • Martin Nicoletti as Chief Financial Officer
  • Kayla Nicoletti as Corporate Secretary

In addition, the following appointments were made to committees as outlined below:

  • Audit Committee - Richard Thibault (Chair), Michel Fontaine and Marcel Robillard
  • Compensation Committee - Rejean Gosselin (Chair) and Michel Fontaine

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's renowned Bathurst Mining Camp. Puma has a long history in Northern New Brunswick and has developed a strong understanding of the region's geology and mineralized systems. Through this expertise, Puma has built an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings strategically located near roads and infrastructure in northern New Brunswick, including the Williams Brook Project (optioned to Kinross in 2024) and the McKenzie Gold Project. Both are located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control on gold deposition in the region.

Through its DEAR corporate strategy — Discovery, Exploration, Acquisition, and Royalties — the Company has built a partner-funded, equity-leveraged exploration portfolio designed to preserve shareholder exposure to multiple discoveries while limiting dilution.

Puma maintains exposure to several assets, including the Williams Brook Project; equity positions in Canadian Copper and Raptor Metals; its 70.48%-owned Murray Brook Minerals subsidiary; and a portfolio of NSR royalties. This structure provides Puma shareholders with exposure to multiple 2026 catalysts as the Company advances its discovery pipeline at McKenzie.

Connect with us on Facebook / X/ LinkedIn.
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO.
(418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy, Head of Investor Relations and Director.
(250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quarterly and annual reports and the documents submitted to the securities administration describe these risks and uncertainties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312200

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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