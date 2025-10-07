Pulse Biosciences Announces Clinical Data Highlighting its nPulse Cardiac Surgical System to be Presented at the 39th European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel nPulse™ technology using its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced the upcoming presentation of early clinical data on the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) using the nPulse™ Cardiac Surgical System at the 39 th European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting from October 8-11 th in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"The FDA's recent approval of our IDE study for the nPulse™ Cardiac Surgical System marks a significant milestone in the development of our novel technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation," said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. "We are excited for the early clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of nPulse™ to be featured at the world's largest cardiothoracic surgery meeting and we appreciate the dedication of the clinicians continuing to evaluate and utilize our platform."

Events highlighting the nPulse™ Cardiac Surgical System, using nanosecond PFA energy for the treatment of AF, include:

Wednesday, October 8 th , 2025

Acquired Cardiac Techno-College Part 1

Presentation | Pulsed Field Ablation (Live in a box 3D)

Time: 9:30am – 12:30 pm (Presentation @ 10:40)

Location: Bella Center Copenhagen, Hall A1

Bart van Putte, MD, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, The Netherlands

Friday, October 10 th , 2025

Thoracic Moderated e-Poster Presentation | First-In-Human Study Using Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) for Surgical Left Atrial Box Isolation with Electroanatomical Mapping Follow-up

Time: 12:30pm – 1:00 pm

Location: Bella Center Copenhagen, Moderated e-Poster Station 2

Bart van Putte, MD, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, The Netherlands

About Pulse Biosciences ®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA, nanosecond PFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements concerning early clinical successes and whether they are predictive of the safety and effectiveness of any medical device, such as the nPulse Cardiac Surgical System, statements concerning the Company's future clinical and regulatory initiatives anywhere in the world, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences' current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences' business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences' control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

