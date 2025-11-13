Publication of Prospectus Supplement

Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc

13 November 2025

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

The following documents (the " Documents ") are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 11 November 2025

Shell plc's Form 20-F/A for the year ended 31 December 2023

Shell plc's Form 20-F/A for the year ended 31 December 2024

Shell plc's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2025

Shell International Finance B.V.'s unaudited condensed non-consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2025

Shell plc's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial report as at and for the nine month period ended 30 September 2025

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 9 May 2025 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the Documents.

To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Shell plc's Form 20-F/A for the year ended 31 December 2023

https://www.Shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre.html

Shell plc's Form 20-F/A for the year ended 31 December 2024

https://www.Shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre.html

Shell plc's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2025

https://www.Shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarte r ly-results.html

Shell International Finance B.V.'s unaudited condensed non-consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2025

https://www.Shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association.html

Shell plc's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial report as at and for the nine month period ended 30 September 2025

https://www.Shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results.html

Prospectus Supplement dated 11 November 2025

Supplement Dated 11 November 2025

Other content available on Shell's website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell's website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The Documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/na tio na lsto r ag emechanism .

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

LEI number of Shell International Finance B.V.: 213800ITMMKU4Z7I4F78

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries: UK / International Media Relations: +44 20 7934 5550

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


