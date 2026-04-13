PTC to Announce Fiscal Q2'26 Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) will release its fiscal 2026 second quarter results and on Wednesday, May 6th after the stock market closes. Senior management will host a live webcast and conference call to review the results on Wednesday, May 6th at 5 pm Eastern Time. The earnings press release, accompanying earnings presentation, and financial data tables will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at PTC Investor Relations.

What: PTC Fiscal Q2'26 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Wednesday, May 6th, 2026 5:00pm (ET)

Webcast: Register Here

Replay: To access the replay via webcast, please visit this page.

Please note that statements made on the conference call and webcast are as of the date of the conference call and webcast and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Investors

Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com
investor@ptc.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-to-announce-fiscal-q226-results-on-wednesday-may-6-2026-302739731.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PTCNASDAQ:PTC
PTC
The Conversation (0)
Stock Trend Capital

Stock Trend Capital Announces Loan to eGOD Digital Labs for Dogecoin Mining

Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (PTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") announces that the Company has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated January 7, 2025, with 1001070426 Ontario Inc. dba eGOD Digital Labs ("eGod" or "the "Borrower"), whereby... Keep Reading...
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age - - 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30... Keep Reading...
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, MAY 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced that the Company has received a US$60.8 Million... Keep Reading...
"investingnews.com"

Northstar Applies to Cross Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its application for its common shares to be cross traded on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The OTCQB market provides a platform for a wide variety of companies to be able to trade... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

Spartan Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

Related News

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth, InfraVia Ink US$93 Million Deal for French Rare Earth Refiner

precious metals investing

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

oil and gas investing

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

oil and gas investing

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

base metals investing

CoTec Receives $19.9 Million From Warrant Acceleration

precious metals investing

Freegold Advances Golden Summit Toward Pre-Feasibility and Expands Technical Leadership Team