PTC to Announce Fiscal Q1'26 Results on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter and on Wednesday, February 4th after the stock market closes. Senior management will host a live webcast and conference call to review the results on Wednesday, February 4th at 5pm Eastern Time. The earnings press release, accompanying earnings presentation, and financial data tables will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at PTC Investor Relations.
Please note that statements made on the conference call and webcast are as of the date of the conference call and webcast and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.
About
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.
Investors
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com
investor@ptc.com
