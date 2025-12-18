PTC Showcases Intelligent Product Lifecycle Vision with Lamborghini at CES 2026

January 6-9, 2026
PTC Booth: LVCC, West Hall — 6027

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it will demonstrate how Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A can leverage the Intelligent Product Lifecycle to improve the development process by creating a centralized product data foundation that connects design, engineering, and operations, and enables AI-driven transformation.

PTC has been collaborating with Lamborghini, known for its high-performance luxury sports cars, to prepare for future challenges. Lamborghini has adopted PTC's Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) and Codebeamer® application lifecycle management (ALM) solutions to enable end-to-end traceability of product data, streamline engineering change management, and improve collaboration across the company.

In addition to Windchill and Codebeamer, Lamborghini uses PTC's Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) solution for the design of its complex engines. By leveraging CAD, PLM, and ALM to unify key engineering disciplines and broaden access to technical data, Lamborghini is accelerating development cycles and delivering breakthrough and unexpected products without compromising its craftsmanship and performance.

"Our goal was not only to implement new tools, but to embrace a new way of working," said Federico Boni, Head of IT at Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. "By using Windchill and Codebeamer together, we can connect people, data, and processes to help us break down silos between departments, reduce development time, and deliver a product that truly meets our customer needs."

At CES 2026, the experience will feature Creo for detailed design, Codebeamer for requirements and software engineering, Windchill for product data management, and ServiceMax for field service execution. Powered by AI capabilities such as Codebeamer AI for requirements assistance, Windchill AI for parts rationalization, and ServiceMax AI for work order insights, the demonstration will showcase the full lifecycle of a new front bumper.

"Lamborghini's vision for the future of performance vehicles is coming to life through the Intelligent Product Lifecycle," said Robert Dahdah, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, PTC. "With Windchill, Codebeamer, and Creo, they are already strengthening their product data foundation to move faster, work smarter, and turn ambition into execution."

The Lamborghini Revuelto will be featured at PTC's booth during CES 2026, where attendees are invited to experience the supporting demonstration "Supercharging Innovation with the Intelligent Product Lifecycle." 

CES – Consumer Electronics Show 2026
Dates: January 6-9, 2026
Location: Las Vegas, NV
PTC Booth: LVCC, West Hall — 6027

About Lamborghini

Founded in 1963 in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Automobili Lamborghini is a global icon of Italian automotive craftsmanship. After 60 years of creating some of the most iconic cars in automotive history, Lamborghini became the first brand in the super sports car segment to offer a fully hybridized lineup: the Revuelto, a V12 HPEV (High Performance Electric Vehicle); the Urus SE, the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV; and the all-new Temerario is the only production super sports car able to reach 10,000 rpm, thanks to its all new twin-turbo V8. Together, they redefine performance while significantly reducing emissions. The production site has been carbon-neutral for over a decade and reflects Automobili Lamborghini's broader commitment to decarbonizing its entire value chain through the "Direzione Cor Tauri" strategy. Every Lamborghini is proudly conceived, designed, and built in Italy, at a facility that now produces over 10,000 cars annually and leads in both innovation and sustainability. With around 3,000 employees and a presence in 56 countries through its 185 dealers, Automobili Lamborghini continues to push boundaries while staying true to its values: brave, unexpected, and authentic.

About PTC 

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact
Greg Payne
gpayne@ptc.com

Investor Contact
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com

PTC, Windchill, Creo, Codebeamer, ServiceMax, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-showcases-intelligent-product-lifecycle-vision-with-lamborghini-at-ces-2026-302645883.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PTC TherapeuticsPTCNASDAQ:PTCLife Science Investing
PTC
The Conversation (0)
Stock Trend Capital

Stock Trend Capital Announces Loan to eGOD Digital Labs for Dogecoin Mining

Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (PTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") announces that the Company has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated January 7, 2025, with 1001070426 Ontario Inc. dba eGOD Digital Labs ("eGod" or "the "Borrower"), whereby... Keep Reading...
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age - - 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30... Keep Reading...
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, MAY 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced that the Company has received a US$60.8 Million... Keep Reading...
"investingnews.com"

Northstar Applies to Cross Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its application for its common shares to be cross traded on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The OTCQB market provides a platform for a wide variety of companies to be able to trade... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada