PTC Partners with TRD U.S.A. to Advance High-Performance Engine Development

  • PTC named Official Engine Design Software Partner of TRD
  • Creo CAD and Windchill PLM are designated solutions for design and development of TRD's high-performance engines
  • Creo CAD and Windchill PLM enable advanced engineering capabilities, efficiencies, and speed to market

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it was named the Official Engine Design Software Partner of TRD U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development). PTC and its Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) and Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions will support TRD in strengthening engineering capabilities, improving efficiency, and accelerating speed to market.

TRD, the high-performance division for Toyota and Lexus, designs motorsport engines for participation in NASCAR, GR Cup, off-road, and numerous other racing competitions. From its Costa Mesa engineering team to trackside staff, TRD uses PTC's Creo computer-aided design (CAD) and Windchill product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions for early design through race-ready production of its multiple generations of winning motorsports engines.

"PTC has been a trusted part of our engine development process for many years, supporting our teams from initial design through production," said Tyler Gibbs, President, TRD U.S.A (Toyota Racing Development). "As our engineering programs continue to evolve, partnering with PTC allows us to further leverage PTC's expertise and technology to improve collaboration, efficiency, and development speed across our organization. We're excited to continue building on that relationship moving forward."

With Creo, Windchill and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and power AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage complexity, meet regulatory standards, and much more. http://www.ptc.com

About Toyota 
Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America (nearly 48,000 in the U.S.). 

For almost 70 years, Toyota has assembled over 50 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, the company's plant in North Carolina began assembling automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.9 million cars and trucks (more than 2.5 million in the U.S.) in 2025, of which more than 47 percent were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

About PTC 
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com. 

Media Contact: Libby Fink jfink@ptc.com

Investor Contact: Michael Maguire investor@ptc.com

PTC, Creo, Windchill and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-partners-with-trd-usa-to-advance-high-performance-engine-development-302784395.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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