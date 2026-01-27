PTC Launches New Windchill AI Parts Rationalization Capabilities

  • Addresses duplicate parts, slow or inaccurate searches, and inconsistent part data by improving part findability and identifying duplicates across enterprise data
  • Improves part data consistency to help teams cut rework and lower inventory and carrying costs
  • Supports PTC's Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision by embedding AI in Windchill to help companies bring higher-quality products to market faster

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of Windchill AI Parts Rationalization, a new artificial intelligence (AI) capability built in its Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution. This new capability brings AI directly into parts management workflows, helping manufacturers address long‑standing challenges such as duplicate parts, slow or inaccurate part searches, and inconsistent part data—issues that contribute to higher costs and slower development cycles.

Windchill AI Parts Rationalization detects similar parts to prevent duplicates, identifies redundant parts already in enterprise systems, and drives consolidation through change workflows. The capability is deployed as a plugin, allowing customers to adopt new AI capabilities and enabling rapid innovation while minimizing operational disruption. Together, these enhancements help reduce inventory and carrying costs, speed engineering work, improve data quality, and support more confident collaboration and decision-making across teams.

"Getting part data right is foundational for modern product development, but it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain as product lines grow, systems multiply, and organizational complexity expands," said John Haller, General Manager of Windchill, PTC. "We designed the AI Parts Rationalization capability to help our customers cut through that complexity, allowing them to spend less time managing duplicate parts and cleaning up data, and more time focused on building better products."

PTC will continue to advance Windchill AI with capabilities designed to deepen automation and improve decision-making across classification and reuse workflows. Planned future enhancements include support for smart-assisted classification, part reuse in design environments, schema guidance, and tools for monitoring duplicates and comparing material and cost properties.

Windchill, along with the rest of PTC's portfolio, supports the company's vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle, which enables manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering, extend the value of that data across their entire enterprise, and power AI-driven transformation. Working alongside other AI solutions and capabilities, such as PTC's Creo® AI, Codebeamer® AI, ServiceMax® AI, Onshape® AI, and Arena® AI, Windchill helps organizations scale AI-driven transformation with confidence.

To learn more about Windchill and Windchill AI, visit https://www.ptc.com/en/products/windchill/windchill-ai.

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

PTC
