PTC Launches AI-Powered FlexPLM Capabilities at NRF 2026

  • Automates tech pack creation with AI to reduce manual work and improve speed and accuracy in retail product development
  • Enables brands to move faster from concept to sample by reducing errors, rework, and development costs
  • Extends PTC's Intelligent Product Lifecycle strategy by unifying AI with structured product data across the product lifecycle

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for its FlexPLM® retail product lifecycle management (PLM) solution that automate tech pack creation, one of the most time-consuming and error-prone steps in retail product development. The new capabilities will debut at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Retail's Big Show, January 11–13 in New York City.

Traditionally, turning design sketches into production-ready specifications has been a manual, error-prone process involving many handoffs between design and development teams. Now, with the FlexPLM AI-driven tech pack generation capabilities, teams can automatically extract data from design drawings and instantly populate bills of materials (BOMs), measurements, construction details, attributes, and colorways. Eliminating manual data entry enables brands to reduce errors, lower development costs, accelerate sampling and costing, and respond faster to shifting market demand.

"Bringing AI to FlexPLM is about more than automation; it's a fundamental shift in how product development teams work," said Kyle Marden, General Manager of PTC's Retail Business Unit. "By enabling reduced manual effort and an accelerated path from concept to sample, intelligent Retail PLM can help brands move faster and respond with greater confidence."

These capabilities build on PTC's Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision, which combines structured product data with AI to improve decision-making, streamline workflows, and boost productivity across the product lifecycle.

At NRF, PTC will demonstrate how FlexPLM supports end-to-end retail transformation, from AI-powered product development and supply chain visibility to sustainability initiatives and evolving sustainability and regulatory requirements. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3346 to see live demonstrations and engage in conversations with PTC retail experts.

To learn more about FlexPLM, visit: https://www.ptc.com/en/industries/retail

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com

