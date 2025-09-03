Proposed issue of securities - A11

Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project site
Project Funding
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX: PLL), under which Piedmont is required to contribute the first US$70m of Development Costs, as defined in the agreement, as sole funding to complete its earn-in to 50% of Atlantic Lithium's ownership of the project, with all Development Costs and other project expenditure equally shared by both Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont thereafter.
In accordance with the agreement, which is intended to result in the construction of the project and the achievement of initial spodumene production, Piedmont will earn the rights to 50 percent of all spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa at market rates, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla.
The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Ghana’s minerals sovereign wealth fund, has also agreed to invest US$27.9 million at project-level to acquire a 6% contributing interest in the project and Atlantic Lithium’s Ghana Portfolio. The project-level investment represents Stage 2 of its Strategic Investment in the company.
This follows Stage 1 of its Strategic Investment, comprising MIIF’s Subscription for US$5 million Atlantic Lithium shares, which was completed in January 2024, resulting in MIIF becoming a major strategic shareholder in the company.
MIIF’s Strategic Investment is intended to expedite the development of the project towards production.
In addition, noting that Ewoyaa is one of the most advanced undeveloped hard rock lithium projects globally, Atlantic Lithium continues to engage with parties across the battery metals supply chain who express inbound interest in lithium products from Ewoyaa.
In doing so, Atlantic Lithium aims to expedite and de-risk the development of the Project, realise attractive terms for any offtake contracted and secure well-credentialled partners that will support the company's and Ghana's objectives of supplying lithium into the global market.
Ghana
Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies, both as an executive and as an investor, for over 25 years.
Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company. Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, from which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raised US$400 million in equity financing and subsequently negotiated the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing.
Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia and, prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec.
Muller holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked in several sectors, including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services, across Asia, Europe and the U.S. Harsas holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of Growth and Strategic Development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec, prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the Global Head of Strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a senior manager in the growth & strategic development team at Assore. She has been a geologist for Assore since 2013 and is involved with the strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP, the GSSA and AUSIMM.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is an experienced non-executive director, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry has significant expertise working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement, and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives. Henry has a wealth of experience projects towards production and commercialisation to deliver shareholder value.
Henry previously served as non-executive chair and executive chair of Giyani Metals Corporation, a battery development company advancing its portfolio of manganese oxide projects in Botswana, executive chair and non-executive director at Ormonde Mining, non-executive director at Ashanti Gold Corporation, president, director and chief executive officer at Gabriel Resources and various roles, including chief executive officer and managing director, at Avocet Mining. He holds a BA (Hons) in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Dublin.
Michael Bourguignon – Head of Capital Projects
Michael Bourguignon is a distinguished project management professional with a rich history of leading significant initiatives in the mining and energy sectors. Most recently, he served as the COO at Evolution Energy Minerals in Tanzania, where he managed the optimisation and update of the Definitive Feasibility Study, managed the Front-End Engineering Design package, and oversaw the completion of the Relocation Action Plan and other community-related works.
Prior to this, Bourguignon worked with Rio Tinto in Australia as a consulting construction manager, as well as Glencore’s Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia, where he was the project director for the Mopani Synclinorium Concentrator, and Syrah’s Balama Graphite Mine in Mozambique, where he was project director. He has also previously worked in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire with Perseus Mining. Bourguignon holds an MBA from Murdoch University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Project Management.
Andrew Henry – General Manager, Commercial and Finance
Andrew Henry is an accomplished general manager with over a decade’s experience in the operational mining sector, specialising in strategy, planning and analysis, contracts, large-scale project development and site operations.
Before joining Atlantic Lithium, Henry held the role of commercial manager at global lithium chemicals company Allkem and, prior to that, he spent over four years with major gold mining company Newcrest Mining.
Henry holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Australia and is a member of CPA Australia.
Ahmed-Salim Adam – General Manager, Operations
Ahmed-Salim Adam is an experienced mining general manager with over 15 years of experience leading various large-scale projects in Ghana across all stages of mine development, production, and closure, with a focus on safety and sustainability.
Adam has previously held a number of leadership roles, including as senior consultant of Metallurgy at GEOMAN Consult Ltd, as a director for FGR Bogoso Prestea’s Refractory Project and as general manager at Golden Star Resources.
He holds a MPhil Minerals Engineering and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Mineral Engineering, both from the University of Mines and Technology, Ghana. He is also a member of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) in the United Kingdom and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) in Australia.
Belinda Gethin – General Manager, Corporate Finance and Company Secretary
Belinda assumed the role of general manager, corporate - finance and company secretary in January 2024, having initially joined the company as financial reporting manager in June 2023. To her role at Atlantic Lithium, Gethin brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of statutory, financial and corporate reporting, including the preparation of financial statements and accounting for complex transactions. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, Gethin worked as the chief financial officer for Lumus Imaging and, prior to that, as the group reporting manager at Healius. Gethin is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UNSW in Sydney, Australia.
Iwan Williams – General Manager, Exploration
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and West African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience, having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Afric,a having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak – Exploration Manager, Ghana
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience, having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental inthe establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate.