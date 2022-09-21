Precious MetalsInvesting News

Virtual core shack visit planned for September 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm EDT

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program currently underway at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company has drilled approximately 560 meters in two core holes of a planned minimum of 2,000-meter drill program, with the second hole currently in progress. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. The drilling campaign is expected to last approximately two and a half months. The first batch of samples have been sent to SGS, an internationally recognized laboratory with a preparation and analytical facility near the project in Durango, Mexico.

"After a challenging start due to a particularly intense rainy season and some maintenance issues with the drill rig, we are now advancing with the drilling," said Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo. "The first batch of samples have been sent to the lab for analysis. Results are expected to be received in about two weeks."

The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news releases dated September 30 and December 20, 2020).

Photos of some vein intercepts from the current drilling campaign are presented on the Prismo website:

https://prismometals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/photos_of_vein_intercepts_from_the_second_hole_Palos_V.pdf

Prismo also announces that will be hosting virtual visit of its Palos Verdes core shack by ZOOM call on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm EDT.

Format: Management presentation (15 to 20 minutes) followed by question period (5 to 10 minutes). Please email your questions to jason.frame@prismometals.com

Zoom Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85022667307?pwd=bG14bC9KMXUrOHFFbGJhMzVUSW95Zz09

The investor update will be posted on the Company's website immediately following the meeting.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Palos Verdes

The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (see table of intercepts at www.prismometals.com). This mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the warrants exercise financing, the proceeds received from such warrant exercise financing, the use of proceeds of the warrant exercise financing, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, the availability of financing, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

