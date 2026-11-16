PRISM MarketView Highlights Seven Small-Cap Lung Cancer Developers for Lung Cancer Awareness Month

PRISM MarketView, a financial media platform covering small-cap public companies through 27 thematic indexes, today published a X8UY70LuDpojrMwrO4O4wK8OcR1YS4_B6vVGjwC8PvHiG_iZh8OplTUDjj65k47fzQSNdD4hHbMO1Lia3_3f1Mfo2Mn0rUuwo38qIuOKQ0RJJmhvYa2FYvfPcThgwK16TjniRWzHWPLQLF9SQycElv-FEJUyHSTjWczRUGFvPnhvb833HDw01ZKlLInRQbkYYZFEs=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Lung Cancer Awareness Month feature on seven small-cap companies developing therapies and diagnostics for lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.
The feature follows the FDA's decision not to approve a PD-1xVEGF bispecific antibody in EGFR-mutated lung cancer after the agency concluded the data could not establish effectiveness without a statistically significant survival benefit. The decision has put clinical endpoints in focus for smaller developers working in the disease.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CADL) and MAIA Biotechnology (NYSE American: MAIA) are running Phase 3 trials that use overall survival as their primary endpoint. Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CGEM) and partner Taiho Oncology are awaiting an FDA decision on zipalertinib, with a target action date of February 27, 2027. Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ: CBIO) expects proof-of-concept data for its PD-1xVEGF bispecific CR-001 in the first quarter of 2027, and Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNGX) plans to disclose lung cancer data for vopimetostat in January 2027.
Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) secured Medicare coverage for its NeXT Personal residual disease test in stage I to III non-small cell lung cancer, and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF) is extending its CyPath Lung test to monitoring survivors after treatment.
Read the full article on PRISM MarketView: https://prismmarketview.com/fda-rejection-of-summits-lung-cancer-drug-puts-survival-data-at-the-center-for-small-caps/
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