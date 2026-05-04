Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 11, 2026

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the payments and banking solution that streamlines collecting, storing, lending and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2026, before markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial and operating results at 10:00 AM ET the same day. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2026 Conference Call

  • Monday, May 11, 2026
  • 10:00 AM Eastern Time
  • Phone: US/Canada: 877-704-4453 or International: 201-389-0920

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761070&tp_key=f7eef49768 and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.prioritycommerce.com/investors.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until Monday, May 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. To listen to the audio replay, dial 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and enter access ID number 13760290. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at prioritycommerce.com .

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority delivers payments and banking solutions that unlock revenue opportunities for businesses through its connected commerce platform for payables, merchant services, and banking & treasury solutions. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, and optimizes working capital to unlock growth, reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority at prioritycommerce.com .

Priority Investor Inquiries:
priorityIR@icrinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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