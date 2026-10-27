Priority Commerce Partners with the Cincinnati Bengals

Priority Commerce today announced a new multi-year partnership with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals to provide ticketing payment processing.

"As the landscape in professional sports continues to evolve, organizations need payment technology partners that capture hidden profits and operating efficiencies," said Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Commerce. "Our partnership with the Bengals builds on Priority Commerce's momentum across professional and collegiate sports, and we're proud to help them drive winning results."

"We wanted a provider that would take the time to understand how our business operates," said John Helmle, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer of the Cincinnati Bengals. "The Priority Commerce team did that work up front, found savings in our fee structure, and showed us how they would support us over the long term. That combination of cost, partnership, and service is why we chose them."

As an Official Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals, Priority Commerce will receive sideline LED stadium signage at Bengals home games in Paycor Stadium, along with hospitality and participation in select team events.

About Priority Commerce

Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com .

About the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals were founded in 1968 by Paul Brown, a coach and innovator who believed that football is life's ultimate embodiment of teamwork and competition. The Bengals strive to be a championship football team with a culture built on high standards and competitive hunger. The Bengals connect players, fans and partners into one team to create an enduring legacy in Cincinnati.

Media Contact
Alison Jones
alison.jones@prth.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PRTHNASDAQ:PRTHfintech investing
PRTH
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

Related News

critical minerals investing

Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

oil and gas investing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

precious metals investing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

base metals investing

Sankamap Discovers 1,000 Metre Long New High-Grade Gold System at North Fauro Property

precious metals investing

Lahontan Gold Provides Corporate Update on Santa Fe and West Santa Fe Drill Programs

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion