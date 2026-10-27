Priority Commerce Partners with the Cincinnati Bengals

Priority Commerce today announced a new multi-year partnership with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals to provide ticketing payment processing.
"As the landscape in professional sports continues to evolve, organizations need payment technology partners that capture hidden profits and operating efficiencies," said Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Commerce. "Our partnership with the Bengals builds on Priority Commerce's momentum across professional and collegiate sports, and we're proud to help them drive winning results."
"We wanted a provider that would take the time to understand how our business operates," said John Helmle, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer of the Cincinnati Bengals. "The Priority Commerce team did that work up front, found savings in our fee structure, and showed us how they would support us over the long term. That combination of cost, partnership, and service is why we chose them."
As an Official Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals, Priority Commerce will receive sideline LED stadium signage at Bengals home games in Paycor Stadium, along with hospitality and participation in select team events.
About Priority Commerce
Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com .
About the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals were founded in 1968 by Paul Brown, a coach and innovator who believed that football is life's ultimate embodiment of teamwork and competition. The Bengals strive to be a championship football team with a culture built on high standards and competitive hunger. The Bengals connect players, fans and partners into one team to create an enduring legacy in Cincinnati.
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Media Contact
Alison Jones
alison.jones@prth.com