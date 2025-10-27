Prince Silver Corp Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
October 27, 2025
Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 24, 2025, the Company has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,475,040 through the issuance of 2,304,750 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.64 per Unit (the "Private Placement").
Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.95 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance thereof.
All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Finders Fees of $47,241.60 were paid in connection with the First Tranche to arm's length finders.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement to expand the current drill exploration program on it's 100% controlled Prince Silver Project, located in Nevada, USA as well as for general corporate working capital.
About Prince Silver Corp.
Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. The Company also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located approximately 15km northwest of the Prince Silver Project.
For further information on Prince Silver, please visit www.princesilvercorp.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Ralph Shearing
Director, President
+1 (604) 764-0965
rshearing@princesilvercorp.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
PRNC:CC
