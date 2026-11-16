RIVI Opportunity Fund LP ("RIVI"), a limited partnership managed by RIVI Capital LLC, today announced that on November 9, 2026, it acquired 60,832,433 common shares ("Common Shares") of PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX) ("PPX") in satisfaction of the remaining US$2,433,297.32 outstanding principal amount owing under its secured convertible debenture (the "Debenture"). The Common Shares were issued at a conversion price of US$0.04 per Common Share. Additionally, RIVI and PPX have entered into a shares for debt agreement, pursuant to which PPX intends to issue 5,543,642 Common Shares (the "Debt Shares") to RIVI at a deemed issue price of C$0.165 per Debt Share to settle US$653,357.88 in accrued and unpaid interest under the Debenture (the "Debt Settlement").
Prior to the acquisition of the Common Shares, RIVI owned directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 49,166,217 Common Shares. The 49,166,217 Common Shares represented approximately 5.42% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to giving effect to the acquisition of the Common Shares.
After the acquisition of Common Shares, RIVI now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 109,998,650 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.37% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the Debt Settlement, RIVI will hold 115,542,292 Common Shares, which is expected to represent approximately 11.88% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.
RIVI acquired the Common Shares in satisfaction of amounts owing under the Debenture and holds the Common Shares for investment purposes. RIVI may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, the Common Shares whether in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.
The address of RIVI is 301 Battery Street, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111.
SOURCE RIVI Opportunity Fund LP
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/16/c5884.html