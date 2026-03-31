Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 91 Day 1 on April 1; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 91 Day 1 on April 1; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 91st Emerging Growth Conference on April 1 & 2, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Day 1 - Wednesday
April 1, 2026

9:00
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:30
Introduction

9:40 – 10:10
Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL)
Keynote speaker: Carleton Mickey Miller, CEO

10:50 – 11:20
First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0)
Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55
ZTEST Electronics Inc., (OTCID: ZTSTF) (CSE: ZTE)
Keynote speaker: Steve Smith, President & CEO

12:00 – 12:30
NioCorp Developments, Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB)
Keynote speaker: Mark Smith, Chairman & CEO

12:35 – 1:05
Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC)
Keynote Speaker: Patrick Gruhn, CEO

1:10 – 1:40
Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)
Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest, CEO

1:45 – 2:15
Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)
Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

2:20 – 2:50
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF)
Keynote speaker: Kimberly Ann, President / CEO

2:55 – 3:05
Tivic Health Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TIVC)
Keynote speaker: Michael Handley, CEO

3:10 – 3:20
Digi Power X, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGXX)
Keynote speaker: Michel Amar, CEO

3:25 – 3:35
Kneat.com, Inc., (OTCQX: KSIOF) (TSX: KSI)
Keynote speaker: Edmund Ryan, CEO

3:40 – 3:50
Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF)
Keynote speaker: Brook Riggins, CFO

4:10 – 4:20
Argenica Therapeutics Limited (ASX: AGN)
Keynote speaker: Dr. Liz Dallimore, CEO & Managing Director

4:25 – 4:35
OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH)
Keynote speakers: Tim Smith

Day 2 – Thursday
April 2, 2026

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SKHRF) (TSXV: SRC)
Keynote speaker: Christopher James Berlet, President, CEO & Director

Postponed
ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: CNTM)
Keynote speaker: Nayeem Hussain, President of Corporate Development

10:15 – 10:45
Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) 
Keynote speaker: Christer Rosén, Chairman & CEO

10:50 – 11:20
Newton Golf (NASDAQ: NWTG)
Keynote speaker: Jeffery R. Clayborne, COO

11:25 – 11:55
Kobo Resources, Inc. (OTC Pink: KBRIF) (TSXV: KRI)
Keynote speaker: Edouard Gosselin, CEO & Paul Sarjeant, President and COO

12:00 – 12:30
Oroco Resource Corp. (OTCQB: ORRCF) (TSXV: OCO)
Keynote speaker: Ian Graham, President, & Adam Smith, Communications

12:35 – 1:05
Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)
Keynote speakers: Chris Holden, VP Corporate Development

1:10 – 1:40
VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV)
Keynote speaker: Douglas Landers Davis, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO

1:45 – 2:15
Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS)
Keynote speaker: Bob Brilon, Co-CEO & CFO

2:20 – 2:50
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET)
Keynote speakers: Neal A. Lux, CEO, & David Lyle Williams, CFO

2:55 – 3:05
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI)
Keynote speaker: Kaliste Saloom, Interim CEO

3:10 - 3:20
Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF)
Keynote speaker: Michael N. Pettingell, President and CEO

3:25 – 3:35
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)
Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:40 – 3:50
CopAur Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: COPAF) (TSXV: CPAU)
Keynote speaker: Andrew Neale, CEO

3:55 – 4:05
Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSXV: STUD)
Keynote speaker: Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration

4:10 – 4:20
AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH)
Keynote speaker: Craig Ridenhour, President & John Schaible, Chairman and CEO

4:25 – 4:35
Impact Minerals Limited, (ASX: IPT)
Keynote speaker: Dr. Mike Jones, Managing Director

4:40 – 4:50
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD)
Keynote speaker: Jim Frakes, CEO & CFO

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients.  Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future.  In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


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