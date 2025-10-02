Premier Health Reports AMP Decision Regarding Subsidiaries in Quebec

Premier Health Reports AMP Decision Regarding Subsidiaries in Quebec

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA,OTC:PRHAF) (the " Company " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian health tech company, today announced that its subsidiaries, Code Bleu, Placement Premier Soin, Premier Health Nordik and Solutions Nursing (the "Quebec Subsidiaries"), have been notified by the Autorité des marchés publics (AMP) of their registration in the Register of Enterprises Ineligible for Public Contracts under the Act respecting contracting by public bodies (LCOP).

As previously disclosed, the Quebec Subsidiaries received advance notices from the AMP in February 2025, following which corrective measures were implemented by the Company to address the concerns raised.

As a result of the registration, the Quebec Subsidiaries are ineligible to enter public contracts or subcontracts for a period of five years from the date of registration and are granted a period of 60 days to cease the performance of ongoing public contracts, unless a specific authorization is obtained from Quebec's Treasury Board or Quebec's Minister of Municipal Affairs, as applicable. This ineligibility applies exclusively to public contracts in Quebec and does not affect the Company's activities in other jurisdictions or with private entities in Quebec.

The Company's public contracts in the province of Quebec represented 12% of total revenues for the last quarter ending June 30, 2025, and the Company is currently exploring all available options, including administrative and judicial remedies provided by law. The Company remains fully committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and governance and will communicate any material developments in due course.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe ® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects the current plans and expectations of the Company with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as ‘believes', ‘continues', ‘expects', ‘projects', ‘anticipates', ‘plans', ‘estimates', ‘seeks', ‘intends', ‘targets', ‘forecasts', or negative or grammatical versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ‘may', ‘will', ‘should', ‘would' and ‘could'. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the strategic review process. Forward-looking information is based on management's plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions as at the date of this release, and the assumptions related to those plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions may change; therefore, they are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's security holders in understanding management's views at such time regarding those future outcomes and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the forward-looking information contained in this release is based on assumptions which the Company believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made and, except as specifically required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca 


For Further Information Please Contact: Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost Vice-President, Corporate Development Premier Health of America Inc. jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America


