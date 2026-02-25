Premier Health Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

Premier Health Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSX-V: PHA) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its first quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)   Dec. 31, 2025
(3 months) 		Dec. 31, 2024
(3 months)
Revenues   17,835   32,132  
Gross margin(1)   2,726   5,137  
Gross margin as a % of revenues   15.28 % 16.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   5   705  
Net Loss   (2,549 ) (2,261 )


(1)  See the Company's MD&A for details on these non-GAAP measures.

Summary

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5K ($0.7M for the same period last year), mainly driven by a decline in the British Columbia market.
  • Net Loss for the quarter was $2.5M (loss of $2.3M for the same period last year).

The travel nurse and northern communities services are generally performing well, except in British Columbia, where the Company experienced a reduction in volume. This decline is attributable to a service acquisition centralization initiative undertaken by the health authorities, which is expected to ultimately favour the most competitive service providers such as SSI. During the quarter, the Company formally discontinued its Per Diem and Transportation operations, as these lines of business were no longer profitable, and has since focused its resources on its Travel Nurse operations across Canada.

"Our cost reduction plan is still progressing, and additional efforts were deployed in the current quarter. The Per Diem and transportation operations were abandoned this quarter, and our focus has fully shifted to Travel Nurses. In the short term, we remain committed to cost reduction, debt management, operational efficiency, and pursuing organic growth opportunities," said Guy D'Aoust, Interim CEO of Premier Health.

More information can be found in the Company's Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A as available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, companies, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the digital transformation of the healthcare services sector, providing patients with faster, more affordable, and more accessible care.

Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before non-recurring items excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization, and depreciation), change in fair values, interest expense, and income tax expense (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA excludes Share-based compensation and unusual items, as determined from time to time. Gross margin is either used as a number or a percentage. As a number, it means Revenues minus Direct Costs. When used as a percentage, it means the ratio of Revenues minus Direct Costs to Revenues. More detail can be found in PHA's Management Discussion and Analysis.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Guy D'Aoust

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Premier Health of America Inc.

gdaoust@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916		 Mr. Frédéric St-Cyr

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Premier Health of America Inc.

fstcyr@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects the current plans and expectations of the Company with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as ‘believes', ‘continues', ‘expects', ‘projects', ‘anticipates', ‘plans', ‘estimates', ‘seeks', ‘intends', ‘targets', ‘forecasts', or negative or grammatical versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ‘may', ‘will', ‘should', ‘would' and ‘could'. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the execution of the Company's growth strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions as at the date of this release, and the assumptions related to those plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions may change; therefore, they are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's security holders in understanding management's views at such time regarding those future outcomes and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the forward-looking information contained in this release is based on assumptions which the Company believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made and, except as specifically required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

premier-health-of-americatsxv-phamedical-device-investing
PHA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America

Modernizing Healthcare Staffing with Automated, On-Demand Services

Modernizing Healthcare Staffing with Automated, On-Demand Services Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Female doctor with clipboard talking to smiling female patient at hospital.

Revolutionizing Women's Health: Antifungal Innovation Brings New Investment Opportunities

The intersection of women's health and antifungal innovation represents a pivotal moment in healthcare, offering both transformative medical advancements and compelling investment opportunities. The groundbreaking developments in antifungal treatments specifically targeting women's health issues... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

Related News

base metals investing

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

energy investing

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

gold investing

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

silver investing

Clem Chambers: I Sold My Gold and Silver, What I'm Buying Next

base metals investing

Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

precious metals investing

Share Purchase Plan