Premier Health of America Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Premier Health of America Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Premier Health of America INC. (TSX-V: PHA) ("Premier Health", or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced, the Company is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers, as the Company's principal regulator, as a result of the Company's delay in filing its unaudited interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (the "Required Filings").

Since the Company's press release dated June 5, 2026 (the "Original Announcement"), (i), there has been no material change to the information set out in the Original Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Required Filings. As previously disclosed, the Company is currently in default under its credit facilities. No new forbearance agreement is currently being negotiated and the Company continues to assess its available options.

The Company confirms that, except as disclosed in prior press releases and herein, there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company will continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as the Required Filings remain outstanding and the MCTO remains in effect.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade securities of the Company. The MCTO prohibits the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, the Interim Chief Financial Officer and the members of the Board of Directors from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings are not filed.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, companies, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the digital transformation of the healthcare services sector, providing patients with faster, more affordable, and more accessible care.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Guy D'Aoust
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Premier Health of America Inc.
gdaoust@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916		 Mr. Frédéric St-Cyr
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Premier Health of America Inc.
fstcyr@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916



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