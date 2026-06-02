Premier Health of America Announces Anticipated Delay in Filing Interim Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Premier Health of America Announces Anticipated Delay in Filing Interim Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Premier Health of America (TSX-V: PHA) ("Premier Health", or the "Company") announces that the Company's unaudited interim financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (the "Required Filings"), are not expected to be filed by June 1, 2026, being the filing deadline prescribed under applicable Canadian securities law requirements.

The anticipated delay is primarily related to ongoing negotiations with the Company's lenders regarding a new forbearance agreement. Until these discussions are resolved, the Company is unable to finalize certain accounting and disclosure assessments required for the completion of the Required Filings.

The Company has applied to the Autorité des marchés financiers, as its principal regulator, for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. If granted, the MCTO will prohibit the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, the Interim Chief Financial Officer and the members of the Board of Directors from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings remain outstanding. The issuance of the MCTO is not expected to affect the ability of persons other than insiders of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

The Company currently expects to file the Required Filings on or before June 30, 2026, and will issue a press release announcing completion of such filings once completed. Until the Company files the Required Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. These guidelines require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a press release during the period of the MCTO.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares; however, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, the Interim Chief Financial Officer and the members of the Board of Directors will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, companies, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the digital transformation of the healthcare services sector, providing patients with faster, more affordable, and more accessible care.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Guy D'Aoust
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Premier Health of America Inc.
gdaoust@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916		 Mr. Frédéric St-Cyr
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Premier Health of America Inc.
fstcyr@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916
   



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