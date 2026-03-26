Premier Health Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Premier Health Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA,OTC:PRHAF) (the "Company" or "Premier Health"), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval were approved at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 26, 2026.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management Information Circular dated February 20, 2026, were approved at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, March 26, 2026. At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company and the following members of the board of directors, Pierre-Luc Toupin, Hubert Marleau, and Jean-Robert Pronovost, were elected for the ensuing year. Shareholders also voted in favour of ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Company.

In total, 20,032,107 common shares were voted, representing 36.08% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc. 
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca.


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