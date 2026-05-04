Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 5th - 7th

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 5th - 7th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held May 5th 7th, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

"We are excited to host the upcoming three-day Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference," said Greg Young, VP of Investor Access at OTC Markets Group. "This event brings together a diverse cross-section of the industry and highlights the strong investor interest in this sector."

Tuesday, May 5th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:30 AM ET Novo Resources Corp. (OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
10:00 AM ET Atlas Lithium Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLX)
10:30 AM ET Anfield Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC)
11:00 AM ET Denarius Metals Corp. (OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET)
11:30 AM ET Electric Metals USA Limited (OTCQB: EMUS | TSXV: EML)
12:00 PM ET Resolution Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: RLMLF | ASX: RML)
12:30 PM ET Altona Rare Earths Plc (OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: REE)
1:00 PM ET Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: VIPRF | TSXV: VIPR)
1:30 PM ET Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC)
2:00 PM ET Volta Metals Ltd. (OTCQB: VOLMF | CSE: VLTA)
2:30 PM ET Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML)
3:00 PM ET Kodiak Copper Corp. (OTCQX: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK)


Wednesday, May 6th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:30 AM ET Andean Silver Ltd. (OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)
10:00 AM ET Ecora Royalties PLC (OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR)
10:30 AM ET Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL | TSX: CNL)
11:00 AM ET Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD,OTC:LGDTF)
11:30 AM ET Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
12:00 PM ET Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF| TSXV: CERT)
12:30 PM ET First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
1:00 PM ET RPX Gold Inc. (OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)
1:30 PM ET Aurum Resources Limited (OTCPK: AUERF | ASX: AUE)
2:00 PM ET Galantas Gold Corp. (OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL)
2:30 PM ET First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)
3:00 PM ET Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)
3:30 PM ET Luca Mining Corp. (OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)


Thursday, May 7th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:30 AM ET Centaurus Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: CTTZF | ASX: CTM)
10:00 AM ET Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (Nasdaq: ATCX)
10:30 AM ET Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
11:00 AM ET Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: PGEZF| TSXV: PGE)
11:30 AM ET Dryden Gold Corp. (OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)
12:00 PM ET Banyan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN)
12:30 PM ET Tinka Resources Limited (OTCQX: TKRFF| TSXV: TK)
1:00 PM ET Western Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Liberty Gold Corp.LGD:CCtsx:lgdgold investing
LGD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Liberty Gold Corp.

Liberty Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Cascadia Minerals (TSXV:CAM)

Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon

Keep Reading...
Gold coins and gold letters spelling "Fed" with US flag.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver React to Fed Decision, Expert Says Bottom Not in Yet

It was a bumpy week for gold and silver prices, which took a break from responding to geopolitical tensions to react to the latest US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.As was widely expected, the central bank left rates unchanged at 3.5 to 3.75 percent. However, the move came with the... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Minerals (TSXV:CAM)

Cascadia Minerals

Keep Reading...
Gold and silver coins.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs React to New Reality of Protracted War

The precious metals may take much longer to challenge record prices set at the top of the year. The US-Iran conflict is set to become a protracted war as leaders dig in their heels on any agreement. This week, the US rejectes an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for... Keep Reading...
Alice Queen CEO and Managing Director Andrew Buxton.

Alice Queen Completes Exploration Target Estimate at Horn Island, Intends to Update MRE

Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) has completed an exploration target (ET) estimate for its Horn Island project in Torres Strait, Queensland, highlighting the potential for a large-scale gold mineralised system. The results are as follows:“The Exploration Target for Hard Rock domains at Horn Island is 34.6... Keep Reading...
Corazon Mining

Corazon Mining

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart of Operations

Cascadia Commences 2026 Exploration at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

Nuvau Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Post-Closing Payment to Glencore Under Earn-In Agreement

QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers

Related News

base metals investing

Cascadia Commences 2026 Exploration at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Post-Closing Payment to Glencore Under Earn-In Agreement

oil and gas investing

QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers

base metals investing

Awalé Reports New Discovery on 100%-Owned Ground with Multiple Shallow Intercepts, Including 17 Metres at 1.9 g/t Gold

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold Appoints Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., as CEO

precious metals investing

Outstanding results from extension drilling at Massan