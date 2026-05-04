Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 5th - 7th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held May 5th 7th, 2026.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.
"We are excited to host the upcoming three-day Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference," said Greg Young, VP of Investor Access at OTC Markets Group. "This event brings together a diverse cross-section of the industry and highlights the strong investor interest in this sector."
Tuesday, May 5th
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Company
|Tickers
|9:30 AM ET
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|10:00 AM ET
|Atlas Lithium Corp.
|(Nasdaq: ATLX)
|10:30 AM ET
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|(Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC)
|11:00 AM ET
|Denarius Metals Corp.
|(OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET)
|11:30 AM ET
|Electric Metals USA Limited
|(OTCQB: EMUS | TSXV: EML)
|12:00 PM ET
|Resolution Minerals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: RLMLF | ASX: RML)
|12:30 PM ET
|Altona Rare Earths Plc
|(OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: REE)
|1:00 PM ET
|Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQX: VIPRF | TSXV: VIPR)
|1:30 PM ET
|Great Pacific Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC)
|2:00 PM ET
|Volta Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: VOLMF | CSE: VLTA)
|2:30 PM ET
|Critical Metals Corp.
|(Nasdaq: CRML)
|3:00 PM ET
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK)
Wednesday, May 6th
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Company
|Tickers
|9:30 AM ET
|Andean Silver Ltd.
|(OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)
|10:00 AM ET
|Ecora Royalties PLC
|(OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR)
|10:30 AM ET
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|(NYSE American: CNL | TSX: CNL)
|11:00 AM ET
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD,OTC:LGDTF)
|11:30 AM ET
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
|12:00 PM ET
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF| TSXV: CERT)
|12:30 PM ET
|First Phosphate Corp.
|(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
|1:00 PM ET
|RPX Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)
|1:30 PM ET
|Aurum Resources Limited
|(OTCPK: AUERF | ASX: AUE)
|2:00 PM ET
|Galantas Gold Corp.
|(OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL)
|2:30 PM ET
|First Mining Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)
|3:00 PM ET
|Star Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: SRGZ)
|3:30 PM ET
|Luca Mining Corp.
|(OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)
Thursday, May 7th
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Company
|Tickers
|9:30 AM ET
|Centaurus Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CTTZF | ASX: CTM)
|10:00 AM ET
|Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation
|(Nasdaq: ATCX)
|10:30 AM ET
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
|11:00 AM ET
|Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQB: PGEZF| TSXV: PGE)
|11:30 AM ET
|Dryden Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)
|12:00 PM ET
|Banyan Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN)
|12:30 PM ET
|Tinka Resources Limited
|(OTCQX: TKRFF| TSXV: TK)
|1:00 PM ET
|Western Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com