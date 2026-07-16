Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 22nd & 23rd, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

"As global demand for precious metals and critical minerals continues to grow, this conference brings 28 companies together with a targeted investor audience through live presentations, interactive Q&A, and one-on-one meetings," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "It's an effective platform for companies to highlight their role in this evolving market and engage directly with investors."

Wednesday, July 22nd

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:00 AM ET Neometals Ltd. (OTCQX: NMTAY | ASX: NMT)
9:30 AM ET AE Fuels Corporation (OTCQB: NRGFF | TSXV: AEF)
10:00 AM ET Aurbis Resources Corp. (OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: AURR)
10:30 AM ET Gemdale Gold Inc. (OTCQB: GDGIF | TSXV: GEMG)
11:00 AM ET Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
11:30 AM ET Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
12:00 PM ET Evolve Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR)
12:30 PM ET RUA Gold, Inc. (OTCQX: NZAUF | TSX: RUA)
1:00 PM ET Cassiar Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC) 
1:30 PM ET Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCQX: NOPMF | TSX: NEO)
2:00 PM ET District Metals Corp. (OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
2:30 PM ET Defense Metals Corp. (OTCQB: DFMTF | TSXV: DEFN) 
3:00 PM ET Camino Corp. (OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
3:30 PM ET North Arrow Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: NHAWF | TSXV: NAR)
4:00 PM ET Honey Badger Silver Inc. (OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)


Thursday, July 23rd

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:30 AM ET LaFleur Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: LFLRF | CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF)
10:00 AM ET Omai Gold Mines Corp. (OTCQB: OMGGF| TSXV: OMG)
10:30 AM ET West Point Gold Corp. (OTCQX: WPGCF | TSXV: WPG)
11:00 AM ET Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.  (OTCQX: OCGSF | TSX: OCG)
11:30 AM ET American Critical Minerals Corp.  (OTCQB: APCOF | CSE: KCLI)
12:00 PM ET First Phosphate Corp.  (OTCQX: FRSPF, FPHOY | CSE: PHOS)
12:30 PM ET Neotech Metals Corp.  (OTCQB: NTMFF | CSE: NTMC)
1:00 PM ET Star Gold Corp.  (OTCQB: SRGZ)
1:30 PM ET Newcore Gold Ltd.  (OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
2:00 PM ET Sterling Metals Corp.  (OTCQB: SAGGF | TSXV: SAG)
2:30 PM ET 1911 Gold Corporation  (OTCQX: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
3:00 PM ET Silverco Mining Ltd. (OTCQB: SICOF | TSXV: SICO)
4:00 PM ET Four Nines Gold Inc.  (OTCQB: FNAUF | CSE: FNAU)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


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