Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 2nd- 4th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 2 nd 3 rd and 4 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

With more than 35 OTCQX and OTCQB companies on the agenda, we're excited to host our biggest Virtual Investor Conference of the year," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This is a unique opportunity for resource companies to connect directly with U.S. investors and showcase the strategies shaping the future of precious metals and critical minerals."

December 2nd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Metals One PLC (OTCQB: MTOPF | LSE: MET1)
11:00 AM Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR)
11:30 AM Cassiar Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC)
12:30 PM Panthera Resources PLC (OTCQB: PATRF | LSE: PAT)
1:00 PM Harena Rare Earths PLC (OTCQB: CRMNF | LSE: HREE)
1:30 PM DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR)
2:00 PM Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCQB: APGOF| TSXV: APGO)
2:30 PM Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM)
3:00 PM Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
3:30 PM Grid Metals Corp. (OTCQB: MSMGF| TSXV: GRDM)
4:00 PM Spartan Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SPRMF| TSXV: W)

December 3 rd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM European Lithium Ltd (OTCQB: EULIF | ASX: EUR)
9:30 AM Yellow Cake Plc (OTCQX: YLLXF | LSE: YCA)
10:00 AM Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC)
10:30 AM Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (OTCID: KLKLF| TSXV: KLDC)
11:00 AM District Metals Corp. (OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
11:30 AM Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
12:00 PM DLP Resources Inc. (OTCQB: DLPRF | TSXV: DLP)
12:30 PM Ecora Resources PLC (OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR | LSE: ECOR)
1:00 PM Beyond Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: BYDMF | CSE: BY)
1:30 PM Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG)
2:00 PM Heliostar Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
2:30 PM LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB: VLTLF | TSXV: LIB)
3:00 PM Banyan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN)
4:00 PM Astra Exploration Inc. (OTCQB: ATEPF | TSXV: ASTR)

December 4 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Empire Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: EPMLF | LSE: EEE)
9:30 AM Elevate Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8)
10:00 AM Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX: SLVTF| TSXV: SLVR)
10:30 AM STLLR Gold Inc. (OTCQX: STLRF| TSX: STLR)
11:00 AM Arras Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: ARRKF| TSXV: ARK,OTC:ARRKF)
11:30 AM Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
12:00 PM First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
12:30 PM Galloper Gold Corp. (PINK: GGDCF | CSE: BOOM)
1:00 PM Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)
1:30 PM CUPANI Metals Corporation (OTCQB: CUPIF | CSE: CUPA)
2:00 PM OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. (OTCQX: OGPIF| PSE: OGP)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. 


Media Contact:  OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

