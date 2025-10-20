PPG launches PPG ENVIROCRON Extreme Protection Edge Plus powder coating

Sets performance benchmark for edge protection, finish appearance
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the launch of PPG ENVIROCRON® Extreme Protection Edge Plus powder coating, a patent-pending, one-coat innovation that advances edge-protection technology.
Engineered to minimize powder retraction and shrinking during curing, ENVIROCRON® Extreme Protection Edge Plus ensures more complete coverage without the need for mechanical edge rounding or blasting. This results in enhanced corrosion resistance, safer handling and a significant reduction in the orange peel texture commonly seen in high-edge coatings.
Building on the proven performance of PPG's first-generation high-edge formulation, this latest breakthrough provides exceptional corrosion protection on hard-to-coat sharp edges, angles and recesses common in heavy duty equipment, HVAC, electrical and general industrial applications with an improved, smoother finish.
Testing performed by PPG indicates that PPG Envirocron Extreme Protection Edge Plus coating provides coverage that outperforms currently available one-coat and two-coat powder systems. It also significantly reduces the orange-peel texture that is common with standard high-edge solutions. With efficient and economical one-coat application and a smoother, more finished appearance, it sets a new benchmark for edge-protection performance.
"Since launching our first-generation high-edge powder in 2019, our scientists have continued to refine the formulation to optimize corrosion performance and elevate the appearance of the finish," said Marizeth Carvalho, PPG global powder platform lead and general manager Latin America South, Industrial Coatings. "This innovation illustrates our commitment to helping our partners solve their toughest coatings challenges and improve the durability and longevity of their products."
PPG Envirocron Extreme Protection Edge Plus coating delivers exceptional first-pass transfer efficiency and is highly durable, even in the most demanding exterior and industrial settings. It is available in a wide spectrum of standard and custom-matched colors including micas and metallics and is compatible with both manual and automated powder coating systems for application flexibility.
PPG Envirocron Extreme Protection Edge Plus coating is ideal for end-use applications that have complex metal features such as louvers, blades and other laser-cut parts.
For more information, visit the landing page .
