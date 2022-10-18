Base MetalsInvesting News

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V:PNPN)(OTC PINK:CMETF)(FRA:IVVI) is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and up to 10,000,000 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company at a price $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,000,000

Each FT Unit will be composed of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" (each, a "FT Share"), for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA"), and one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one non-flow-through common share (each, a "Common Share") at exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant for a period of five years from the date of issuance. Each NFT Unit will be composed of one Common Share and one Warrant. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause which entitles the Company to provide notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to holders that the Warrants will expire 30 days from the date the Company provides the Acceleration Notice. The Company can only provide the Acceleration Notice if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.40 for 10 consecutive trading days. The Acceleration Notice can be provided at any time after the statutory hold period and before the expiry date of the Warrants.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from sale of the FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses", within the meaning of the ITA, that will qualify for the federal 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit pursuant to the draft legislation released on August 9, 2022. The Company intends to use approximately $800,000 of the proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units to settle an outstanding debture. The Company intends to use the remainder of the proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units for general administrative and working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

For further information on Power Nickel Inc., please contact:

Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO
(647) 448-8044
terry@powernickel.com

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact:

Power Nickel Inc.
The Canadian Venture Building
82 Richmond St East, Suite 202
Toronto, ON

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its planned activities at the NISK Property and for general working capital purposes; the timing for proposed closing of the Private Placement; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, including preparing the Amended Technical Report; maintaining its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Power Nickel Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720789/Power-Nickel-Announces-C3-Million-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Power NickelTSXV:PNPNBase Metals Investing
PNPN:CA
Power Nickel

Power Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announces that, as a result of a review by the staff of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify disclosures regarding its Technical Report on the Nisk Project previously filed on SEDAR on August 30, 2022

The Company's technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nisk Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec" (the "Technical Report") does not comply with certain technical requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Products ("NI 43-101"). The Company's mineral resource estimates provided in the Technical Report do not comply with NI 43-101 and such mineral resource estimates, as disclosed in the Technical Report and Power Nickel's related news releases since July 19, 2022, may not be relied upon, until they are supported with a compliant report.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Follows Up Release of NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Nickel Project With Commencement of Second Round of Drilling

Power Nickel Follows Up Release of NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Nickel Project With Commencement of Second Round of Drilling

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to follow up on the recent release of the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the "Nisk" Nickel project with the commencement of the second round of drilling. The NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resources Estimate for the Nisk Project was filed on SEDAR on August 30, 2022

The Nisk Project is located in the southern portion of the Eeyo Istchee James Bay territory, Québec, a region that is the site of a number of mining projects (Figure 1) and improving infrastructure (Figure 2).[1]

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Power Nickel to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Power Nickel Invites Individual and Institutional Investors As Well as Advisors and Analysts, To Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(FRA:IVVI) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 25 Register Now

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 25 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 31 st Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Follows Up High Grade Results at Nisk with New Fully Funded 5000 M Drill Program

Power Nickel Follows Up High Grade Results at Nisk with New Fully Funded 5000 M Drill Program

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCBB:CMETF)(FRA:IVVI) is pleased to announce that a follow-up drill program has been authorized to take place as quickly as permits and a diamond drill rig can be obtained with the expectation that a 5000-meter program can commence later in Q2 after breakup

Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch commented, "The results we have obtained from our current round as identified in the table below when combined with the historical NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate are very encouraging. In a world that has woken up to a serious shortage of High-Grade Nickel Sulphate projects we are confident the Nisk project has great potential to play a significant role in providing Class 1 Nickel in the most Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") friendly way to Battery makers in North America and beyond."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton and Sokoman - Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 2 Drill Results Exploration Update

Benton and Sokoman - Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 2 Drill Results Exploration Update

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together (the "Alliance"), are pleased to announce the latest encouraging drill results and a 2022 exploration update from the Kraken Lithium Prospect on its Golden Hope Joint Venture located in southwest Newfoundland.

The Alliance is pleased to report the following from the 2022 exploration program to date:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Announces Private Placement

Victory Announces Private Placement

  • Common shares offered at a price of $0.022 with a $0.05 warrant
  • Flow-through units offered at a price of $0.05 with a $0.07 warrant

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000, consisting of both flow-through and non flow-through units ("FT Units"). The FT Units are offered at a price of $0.05 and consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for a period of 24 months. Each FT Unit will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Corporation reserves the right to accelerate the warrant expiry period upon 30 days' notice if the shares trade at $0.15 for a period of 10 consecutive days, including days where no trades occur

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 17, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Announces Completion of Metallurgical Drilling Program for Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Announces Completion of Metallurgical Drilling Program for Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an update on summer and fall field activities on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. Updated activities include:

  • The drill program completed 4,688 meters ('m') in eleven (11) drill holes focused on collecting samples to complement historical metallurgical testwork.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Provides Update on Debenture Extension

Barksdale Provides Update on Debenture Extension

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has finalized the extension of the maturity date of the secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") administered by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (see new release dated September 6, 2022) by one year until December 31, 2023 ("Debenture Extension"). The Debentures have a remaining principal amount of $1,500,000 and all other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged except for the conversion price, which has increased to $0.55 per share from $0.45 per share.

Additionally, Delbrook and the Company have agreed to a debt for equity plan whereby approximately $99,166 of accrued interest will be exchanged for 206,595 units of the Company (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Any subsequent interest accrued under the Debentures shall be payable in cash in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Debentures.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Expands High-Grade VMS System at The TOE Zone, Trek South Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Expands High-Grade VMS System at The TOE Zone, Trek South Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that field work in 2022 has expanded the known extent of mineralization at the TOE Zone on Romios' Trek Property in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia and continues to support an Eskay Creek or Kuroko VMS model for this untested high-grade Cu-Au-Ag-Sb target.

The geology and style of the high-grade mineralization at the TOE Zone are both very similar to the world class Eskay Creek Au-Ag deposit. The known extent of this mineralization was increased by 75% in 2022 and it is believed that there is room for substantial expansion as many of the showings trend off under overburden.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×