Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) (the "Company") a purpose driven low sugar gummy company, is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under its new name "The Gummy Project Inc." with stock symbol "GUMY" at the opening of the market on June 2, 2022.
Until further notice, the OTCQB Venture Market ticker symbol will remain "POTVF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain "0OS".
The new CUSIP/ ISIN numbers are 40281F102 and CA4028F1027, respectively. The name and symbol changes do not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.
The Company recently announced it has completed a change of business (the "COB") from an issuer operating in the cannabis sector to an issuer focused on the branded gummy and wellness space. For more information on the Company and the COB, readers are directed to the Company's Listing Statement filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's profile and on the CSE website.
ABOUT THE GUMMY PROJECT
We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) to receive an Investor Presentation
The Phase 3 ACTIV-1 Immune Modulators study was sponsored by the National Institutes of Health as part of the ACTIV initiative
Orencia was one of two immune modulators that improved survival for people hospitalized with COVID-19
Safety profile of Orencia remained consistent, with no new safety signals reported
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced topline results from the Phase 3 Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV-1) Immune Modulators clinical trial, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of a single dose of immune modulators, including Orencia (abatacept) IV (10 mg/kg) versus placebo when given with standard of care to determine if modulating the immune system's response could speed recovery and reduce death in adults hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19.
Treatment with Orencia versus placebo displayed a strong but not statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of time to recovery as measured by day of hospital discharge. Analyses of the secondary endpoints, which included mortality and clinical status, demonstrated Orencia reduced participants' risk of death and improved their clinical status at 28 days after entering the study when compared with placebo. The risk of death was lower for participants who received Orencia at 11%, versus 15% for those who received placebo, and the odds of dying were 37.4% lower. The relative improvement in mortality was similar in both moderately and severely ill participants. People in the Orencia group had 34.2% better odds of clinical improvement than those in the placebo group. The safety profile of Orencia remained consistent, with no new safety signals reported in the study.
"With the continued need across the globe for treatment options to address the threat of COVID-19, we are proud of our involvement in the ACTIV-1 Immune Modulators clinical trial and our scientific research related to the virus. The devastating resurgences associated with circulating and emerging COVID variants underscore the need for additional therapeutic options for those who are hospitalized with COVID-19," said Samit Hirawat , MD, chief medical officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We are pleased with the data demonstrating the risk of death was lower for participants who received Orencia and look forward to continued collaboration with the NIH to assess the data and potentially bring this treatment option to those in need."
The full report on these data will be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. Given the positive findings from the topline data, Bristol Myers Squibb plans to discuss these data and potential next steps with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About ORENCIA
ORENCIA ® is a selective costimulation modulator that disrupts the continuous cycle of T-cell activation.
U.S. Indications/Usage and Important Safety Information for ORENCIA ® (abatacept)
Indications and Usage
Adult Rheumatoid Arthritis : ORENCIA ® (abatacept) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis : ORENCIA is indicated for the treatment of patients 2 years of age and older with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA).
Adult Psoriatic Arthritis : ORENCIA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).
Prophylaxis for Acute Graft versus Host Disease: ORENCIA is indicated for the prophylaxis of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD), in combination with a calcineurin inhibitor and methotrexate, in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age or older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) from a matched or 1 allele-mismatched unrelated-donor.
Limitations of Use : The concomitant use of ORENCIA with other potent immunosuppressants [e.g., biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDS), Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors] is not recommended.
Important Safety Information for ORENCIA ® (abatacept)
Increased Risk of Infection with Concomitant Use with TNF Antagonists, Other Biologic RA/PsA Therapy, or JAK Inhibitors : Concurrent therapy with ORENCIA and a TNF antagonist is not recommended. In controlled clinical trials, adult RA patients receiving concomitant intravenous ORENCIA and TNF antagonist therapy experienced more infections (63% vs 43%) and serious infections (4.4% vs 0.8%) compared to patients treated with only TNF antagonists, without an important enhancement of efficacy. Additionally, concomitant use of ORENCIA with other biologic RA/PsA therapy or JAK inhibitors is not recommended.
Hypersensitivity : There were 2 cases (
Infections : Serious infections, including sepsis and pneumonia, were reported in 3% and 1.9% of RA patients treated with intravenous ORENCIA and placebo, respectively. Some of these infections have been fatal. Many of the serious infections have occurred in patients on concomitant immunosuppressive therapy which, in addition to their underlying disease, could further predispose them to infection. Caution should be exercised in patients with a history of infection or underlying conditions which may predispose them to infections. Treatment with ORENCIA should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious infection. Patients should be screened for tuberculosis and viral hepatitis in accordance with published guidelines, and if positive, treated according to standard medical practice prior to therapy with ORENCIA.
Immunizations : Prior to initiating ORENCIA in pediatric and adult patients, update vaccinations in accordance with current vaccination guidelines. Live vaccines should not be given concurrently with ORENCIA or within 3 months after discontinuation. ORENCIA may blunt the effectiveness of some immunizations. In addition, it is unknown if the immune response of an infant who was exposed in utero to abatacept and subsequently administered a live vaccine is impacted. Risks and benefits should be considered prior to vaccinating such infants.
Increased Risk of Adverse Reactions When Used in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) : In Study V, adult COPD patients treated with ORENCIA for RA developed adverse events more frequently than those treated with placebo, including COPD exacerbations, cough, rhonchi, and dyspnea. In the study, 97% of COPD patients treated with ORENCIA developed adverse events versus 88% treated with placebo. Respiratory disorders occurred more frequently in patients treated with ORENCIA compared to those on placebo (43% vs 24%, respectively), including COPD exacerbation, cough, rhonchi, and dyspnea. A greater percentage of patients treated with ORENCIA developed a serious adverse event compared to those on placebo (27% vs 6%), including COPD exacerbation [3 of 37 patients (8%)] and pneumonia [1 of 37 patients (3%)]. Use of ORENCIA in patients with COPD should be undertaken with caution, and such patients monitored for worsening of their respiratory status.
Immunosuppression : In clinical trials in adult RA patients, a higher rate of infections was seen in ORENCIA-treated patients compared to placebo-treated patients. The impact of treatment with ORENCIA on the development and course of malignancies is not fully understood. There have been reports of malignancies, including skin cancer in patients receiving ORENCIA. Periodic skin examinations are recommended for all ORENCIA-treated patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer.
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Reactivation in aGVHD Prophylaxis after Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT): Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder (PTLD) occurred in patients who received ORENCIA for aGVHD prophylaxis during unrelated HSCT. Of 116 patients who received ORENCIA, 4 patients (3.4%) experienced PTLD. All the PTLD events were associated with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection. The range of time to onset of the event was 49 to 89 days post-transplant. Monitor patients for EBV reactivation in accordance with institutional practices. Before administering Orencia, provide recommended prophylaxis for EBV infection and continue for 6 months post-transplantation to prevent EBV-associated PTLD. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) invasive disease occurred in patients who received ORENCIA for aGVHD prophylaxis during unrelated HSCT. Of 116 patients who received ORENCIA, 7% (n=8) experienced CMV invasive diseases up to day 225 post-transplant. The median time to onset of the event was 91 days post-transplant. CMV invasive diseases predominantly involved the gastrointestinal tract. Monitor patients for CMV infection/reactivation for 6 months post-transplant regardless of the results of donor and recipient pre-transplant CMV serology. Consider prophylaxis for CMV infection/reactivation during treatment and for six months following HSCT.
Blood Glucose Testing : ORENCIA for intravenous administration contains maltose, which may result in falsely elevated blood glucose readings on the day of infusion when using blood glucose monitors with test strips utilizing glucose dehydrogenase pyrroloquinoline quinone (GDH-PQQ). Consider using monitors and advising patients to use monitors that do not react with maltose, such as those based on glucose dehydrogenase nicotine adenine dinucleotide (GDH-NAD), glucose oxidase or glucose hexokinase test methods. ORENCIA for subcutaneous (SC) administration does not contain maltose; therefore, patients do not need to alter their glucose monitoring.
Pregnancy : There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of ORENCIA use in pregnant women and the data with ORENCIA use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform on drug-associated risk. A pregnancy registry has been established to monitor pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to ORENCIA during pregnancy. Healthcare professionals are encouraged to register patients by calling 1-877-311-8972.
Lactation : There is no information regarding the presence of abatacept in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. However, abatacept was present in the milk of lactating rats dosed with abatacept.
Most Serious Adverse Reactions : In controlled clinical trials, adult RA patients experienced serious infections (3% ORENCIA vs 1.9% placebo) and malignancies (1.3% ORENCIA vs 1.1% placebo). In the GVHD-1 study, serious adverse reactions reported in >5% of patients who received ORENCIA in combination with a calcineurin inhibitor and methotrexate and >2% higher than placebo included pyrexia (20%), pneumonia (8%), acute kidney injury (7%), diarrhea (6%), hypoxia (5%), and nausea (5%).
Malignancies : The overall frequency of malignancies was similar between adult RA patients treated with ORENCIA or placebo. However, more cases of lung cancer were observed in patients treated with ORENCIA (0.2%) than those on placebo (0%). A higher rate of lymphoma was seen compared to the general population; however, patients with RA, particularly those with highly active disease, are at a higher risk for the development of lymphoma. The potential role of ORENCIA in the development of malignancies in humans is unknown.
Most Frequent Adverse Events (≥10%) : Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and nausea were the most commonly reported adverse events in the adult RA clinical studies. Other events reported in ≥5% of pJIA patients were diarrhea, cough, pyrexia, and abdominal pain. In general, the adverse events in pediatric pJIA and adult PsA patients were similar in frequency and type to those seen in adult RA patients. The most frequent adverse reactions of all grades reported in ≥10% of patients with aGVHD who received ORENCIA with a difference of ≥2% for the 7/8 cohort, 8/8 cohort Orencia arm, and 8/8 cohort placebo arm, respectively, were anemia (56%, 69%, and 57%), CD4 lymphocytes decreased (14%, 14%, and 9%), hypertension (49%, 43%, and 38%), pyrexia (28%, 19%, and 20%), CMV reactivation/CMV infection (26%, 32%, and 22%), pneumonia (19%, 12%, and 10%), epistaxis (12%, 16%, and 10%), acute kidney injury (9%, 15%, and 10%), and hypermagnesemia (5%, 18%, 10%).
Incidence rates of grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions were the same as incidence rates of all grades, with the exception of grade 3 or 4 pyrexia in all arms (9% [7/8 cohort], 10% [8/8 cohort, Orencia arm], and 4% [8/8 cohort, placebo arm]), pneumonia in the 8/8 cohort placebo arm (9%) and acute kidney injury in the 7/8 cohort Orencia arm (7%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions in
Note concerning ORENCIA administration options : ORENCIA may be administered as an intravenous infusion only for patients 6 years of age and older. PJIA patients may self-inject with ORENCIA or the patient's caregiver may administer ORENCIA if both the healthcare practitioner and the parent/legal guardian determines it is appropriate. The ability of pediatric patients to self-inject with the autoinjector has not been tested. ORENCIA may only be administered as an intravenous (IV) infusion for the prophylaxis of aGVHD in patients undergoing HSCT. The safety and effectiveness of ORENCIA have not been established in pediatric patients younger than 2 years of age for prophylaxis of aGVHD.
Please click here for Full Prescribing Information .
Bristol Myers Squibb: Pioneering Paths Forward in Immunology to Transform Patients' Lives
Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision – transforming patients' lives through science. For people living with immune-mediated diseases, the debilitating reality of enduring chronic symptoms and disease progression can take a toll on their physical, emotional and social well-being, making simple tasks and daily life a challenge. Driven by our deep understanding of the immune system that spans over 20 years of experience, and our passion to help patients, the company continues to pursue pathbreaking science with the goal of delivering meaningful solutions that address unmet needs in rheumatology, gastroenterology, dermatology and neurology. We follow the science, aiming to tailor therapies to individual needs, improve outcomes and expand treatment options by working to identify mechanisms with the potential to achieve long-term remission – and perhaps even cures – in the future. By building partnerships with researchers, patients and caregivers to deliver innovative treatments, Bristol Myers Squibb strives to elevate patient care to new standards and deliver what matters most – the promise of living a better life.
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .
Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. In certain countries outside the U.S., due to local laws, Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are referred to as, Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company and Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that Orencia (abatacept), in combination with standard of care, may not achieve regulatory approval for the additional indication described in this press release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and if approved, whether such treatment for such additional indication described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006299/en/
Bristol Myers Squibb
M edia Inquiries:
media@bms.com
Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com
Taiyin Yang, PhD, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing to Retire After 29 Years at Gilead –
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Stacey Ma, PhD will join the company as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing, and will become a member of the company's senior leadership team, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day. Dr. Ma will assume responsibility for Gilead's Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing organization effective July 18, 2022. Dr. Ma will succeed Dr. Yang, who is retiring from Gilead after nearly three decades.
Dr. Ma brings to her new role more than 25 years of experience in process, pharmaceutical and analytical development, quality, technical product and supply chain management, as well as global manufacturing operations. She joins Gilead from Sana Biotechnology, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of Technical Operations. Prior to Sana, Dr. Ma was the Global Head of Innovation, Manufacturing Science and Technology in Genentech/Roche's Pharma Technical Operations.
"With more than 25 years of diverse experience, Stacey has an impressive track record in the formulation and manufacture of medicines from pre-IND through commercialization. She brings deep expertise in multiple areas and across various modalities," said Mr. O'Day. "Under Stacey's leadership, and as we continue to diversify our portfolio, I am confident that Gilead will maintain a global reputation for excellence in the development, manufacture and supply of medicines."
Dr. Ma holds a PhD in chemical engineering from Yale University. She is an American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) fellow and has co-chaired many international scientific conferences and workshops related to Chemical, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) development strategies, including several co-sponsored by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and China's National Medical Products Administration.
"I have always respected Gilead for its innovation in pharmaceutical development, excellence in manufacturing operations and its commitment to patient access," said Dr. Ma. "I have had the privilege throughout my career of translating many scientific concepts into a diverse array of medicines, and I'm excited to join Gilead's talented team to continue delivering innovative therapeutics to patients around the world."
Dr. Yang joined Gilead in 1993 and became Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing in 2005. In 2015, she was appointed to her current role as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing, with responsibility for all the company's investigational compounds and marketed products. Under her leadership, Gilead developed the world's first HIV single tablet regimen and advanced more than 25 compounds from early-stage development to market, reaching millions of people around the world.
"In a career with Gilead that has spanned almost three decades, Taiyin has worked on medicines that have helped millions of people living with HIV, liver disease and cancer. We thank Taiyin for her many contributions and wish her all the best for her well-earned retirement from Gilead," said Mr. O'Day.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.
For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006265/en/
Jacquie Ross, Investors
(408) 656-8793
Hayley Home, Media
(916) 402-2864
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF), the Company is pleased to announce another shipping container of Plantein Plant-Based Foods has been ordered and is being shipped to the Company's facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia
This most recent order addresses the positive response the Company received during the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show on April 23 and April 24, and the Grocery & Specialty Food West (GSFW) trade show on April 25 and April 26. This latest shipment left the Ports in Australia on May 31, 2022, and is scheduled to arrive in approximately four (4) weeks.
Naturally Splendid VP of Operations Bryan Carson reports, "The trade shows that we presented recently at was the first opportunity to sample our plant-based entrees in a trade show environment since the beginning of the pandemic. And as we expected, the response to our plant-based entrees' taste and consumer experience has been extremely positive. We are now in the process of converting that interest into clients, and this latest shipment from Australia will provide the inventory levels required to serve anticipated demand. We look forward to providing updates as both retail and food service business grows."
About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.
Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.
Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.
In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.
The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.
Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.
NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
President, Director
Contact Information
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, "Immatics"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), today announced that they have expanded their strategic alliance to pursue the development of multiple allogeneic off-the-shelf TCR-T and/or CAR-T programs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005294/en/
Under this collaboration, Bristol Myers Squibb and Immatics will develop two programs owned by Bristol Myers Squibb and both companies have an option to develop up to four additional programs each. The programs will utilize Immatics' proprietary gamma delta T cell-derived, allogeneic Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) platform, called ACTallo®, and a suite of next-generation technologies developed by Bristol Myers Squibb.
Under the terms of this agreement, Immatics will receive an upfront payment of $60 million as well as up to $700 million per Bristol Myers Squibb program through development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalty payments of up to low double-digit percentages on net product sales. Immatics will be responsible for preclinical development of the initial two Bristol Myers Squibb-owned programs and will receive additional payment for certain activities that Immatics could perform at Bristol Myers Squibb's request. Bristol Myers Squibb will assume responsibility for clinical development and commercialization activities of all Bristol Myers Squibb-owned programs thereafter.
In addition, Bristol Myers Squibb and Immatics will expand their 2019 collaboration agreement focused on autologous T cell receptor-based therapy (TCR-T), with the inclusion of one additional TCR target discovered by Immatics. As part of this expansion, Immatics will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and be eligible for milestone payments and royalties.
"The expansion of our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb significantly advances our allogeneic cell therapy development strategy," commented Harpreet Singh, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Immatics. "We welcome opening another chapter of our work with a trusted partner and the expertise and capabilities both companies provide in cell therapy development to create novel medicines for cancer patients."
"Today's announcement represents an important part of our continued investment in next generation cell therapies that have the potential to provide transformative outcomes to patients with cancer," said Rupert Vessey, M.A., B.M., B.Ch., FRCP, D.Phil., Executive Vice President, Research & Early Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We are excited to expand our collaboration with Immatics that allows us to combine their novel off-the-shelf platforms with our industry-leading research and manufacturing expertise in cell therapy to develop new allogeneic cell therapy treatments to potentially help patients with solid tumor malignancies."
About ACTallo®
ACTallo® is Immatics' proprietary allogeneic, off-the-shelf adoptive cell therapy platform based on gamma delta T cells sourced from healthy donors. Our manufacturing process is designed to create hundreds of doses from one single donor leukapheresis. Gamma delta T cells are abundant in the peripheral blood, show intrinsic anti-tumor activity, naturally infiltrate solid tumors and do not cause graft-vs-host disease – characteristics that make this cell type well suited for an allogeneic approach. The ACTallo® process engineers gamma delta T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or T cell receptors (TCRs), thus accessing cancer cell surface targets as well as intracellular proteins that are presented as peptides on the surface of the cancer cell. This enables the redirection of gamma delta T cells to cancer cell targets. ACTallo® products will be available for patient treatment without the requirement for personalized manufacturing. Since these T cells originate from healthy individuals, they are not reliant on the potentially encumbered immune system of the cancer patient.
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .
About Immatics
Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.
For regular updates about Immatics, visit www.immatics.com . You can also follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .
Bristol Myers Squibb Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and the agreement. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that the expected benefits of, and opportunities related to, the agreement may not be realized by Bristol Myers Squibb or may take longer to realize than anticipated, that Bristol Myers Squibb may fail to discover and develop any commercially successful allogeneic off-the-shelf TCR-T and/or CAR-T program product candidates through the agreement, that such product candidates may not receive regulatory approval for the indications described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, and if approved, whether such product candidates for such indications described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
Immatics Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Immatics' future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning the timing of product candidates and Immatics' focus on partnerships to advance its strategy are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Immatics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management's control including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in filings with the SEC. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Immatics undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005294/en/
Immatics
Media: Anja Heuer, +49 89 540415-606, media@immatics.com
Investors: Jordan Silverstein, +1 281-810-7545, InvestorRelations@immatics.com
Bristol Myers Squibb
Media: media@bms.com
Investors: Investor.relations@bms.com
ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the presentation of full results from two studies from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 program evaluating upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ), an oral therapy, in adult patients with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) and patients with treatment-refractory active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) with an inadequate response (IR) to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs). Both studies met the primary endpoint of Assessment of SpondyloArthritis international Society 40 percent response criteria (ASAS40) at week 14 versus placebo. 1 2
In the SELECT-AXIS 2 nr-axSpA study, significantly more nr-axSpA patients achieved the primary endpoint of ASAS40 at week 14 with upadacitinib versus placebo (45 percent versus 23 percent; p 1 Statistical significance was also achieved in the first 12 of 14 multiplicity-controlled secondary endpoints compared to placebo at week 14 including change from baseline in patient's assessment of total back pain, Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Functional Index (BASFI), Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS) Low Disease Activity, Ankylosing Spondylitis Quality of Life (ASQoL), and MRI Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada (SPARCC) score for SI joints. 1
"The new data observed from SELECT-AXIS 2 reinforce the potential of upadacitinib for patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis disease," said Neil Gallagher , M.D., Ph.D., vice president, development, chief medical officer, AbbVie. "At AbbVie, the needs of patients drive us to continue to innovate new ways to change the treatment landscape. We are encouraged by these positive data, which we hope will lead to the availability of a new treatment option for patients with nr-axSpA."
These findings, for which AbbVie disclosed topline results in 2021, were submitted as part of the regulatory applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to treat adults with active nr-axSpA with objective signs of inflammation who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
"Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis is a progressive and disabling inflammatory disease, with limited treatment options. It often affects young adults, causing spinal inflammation that leads to back pain and stiffness and can significantly decrease quality of life," said Filip Van den Bosch , M.D., SELECT-AXIS 2 investigator and professor in the Department of Rheumatology at the University Hospital of Ghent University.* "These data suggest the potential of upadacitinib to help counter inflammation, relieve pain and improve function, helping patients living with nr-axSpA take control of their disease."
In the SELECT-AXIS 2 AS bDMARD-IR study, significantly more patients achieved the primary endpoint of ASAS40 at week 14 with upadacitinib versus placebo (45 percent versus 18 percent; p 2 Statistical significance was also achieved in all multiplicity-controlled secondary endpoints compared to placebo at week 14, including change from baseline in patient's assessment of total back pain, BASFI, ASDAS low disease activity, ASQoL, and MRI SPARCC score for spine. 2
No new safety risks were identified with upadacitinib when compared with its known safety profile. 1 , 2 ,3,4,5 Through week 14 in the nr-axSpA study, the proportion of patients who experienced an adverse event (AE) was similar between both treatment groups (upadacitinib at 48 percent and placebo at 46 percent). 1 Serious AEs were reported in four patients on upadacitinib and in two patients on placebo. 1 Through week 14 in the AS bDMARD-IR study, the proportion of patients who experienced an adverse event was also similar (upadacitinib at 41 percent and placebo at 37 percent). 2 In both the nr-axSpA study and the AS bDMARD-IR study, there were no reports of malignancy, major adverse cardiovascular events, venous thromboembolic events or death in patients receiving upadacitinib. 1 , 2
The full results for both studies will be presented at the EULAR 2022 Congress. The SELECT-AXIS 2 nr-axSpA study results will be presented in an oral presentation on 1 June, 4:35 – 4:45pm (CEST) (OP0016) and the SELECT-AXIS 2 AS bDMARD-IR study results will be presented in a poster tour on 4 June, 11:37 – 11:45am (CEST) (POS0306).
Use of upadacitinib in nr-axSpA is not approved in the U.S. or EU, and its efficacy and safety are currently under review by the respective regulatory authorities.
About the SELECT-AXIS 2 program
SELECT-AXIS 2 (NCT04169373) was conducted under a master protocol and includes two separate studies (SELECT-AXIS 2 AS bDMARD-IR study, or Study 1, and SELECT-AXIS 2 nr-axSpA study, or Study 2). AbbVie previously announced topline data showing that upadacitinib 15 mg met the primary endpoint vs placebo at week 14 in Study 1 and Study 2 .
More information on the SELECT-AXIS 2 program is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04169373).
Study 1: SELECT-AXIS 2 bDMARD-IR AS study 1
A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib compared with placebo, in 420 patients with a clinical diagnosis of AS who fulfilled the modified New York criteria, had BASDAI score ≥4 and total back pain score ≥4 (based on a numerical scale of 0-10), and had an inadequate response to bDMARD therapy.
Study 2: SELECT-AXIS 2 nr-axSpA study 2
A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 trial which evaluated the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib compared with placebo, in 314 patients with a clinical diagnosis of nr-axSpA. Patients enrolled in the study had active signs of inflammation consistent with axSpA on MRI of the sacroiliac (SI) joints, and/or high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) >upper limit of normal (2.87 mg/L) at screening, and who had BASDAI score ≥4 and a total back pain score ≥4 (based on a numerical scale of 0-10).
*Dr. Van den Bosch is a consultant and advisor for AbbVie.
About Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA)
Axial spondyloarthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine, causing back pain, limited mobility, and structural damage. 6 It consists of two subsets that have been clinically defined as radiographic axial SpA (ankylosing spondylitis) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). 6 In ankylosing spondylitis, patients have definitive structural damage of the sacroiliac joints visible on x-rays. 6 Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis is clinically defined by the absence of definitive x-ray evidence of structural damage to the sacroiliac (SI) joint by plain x-ray. 6
About RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) 5
Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. In human cellular assays, RINVOQ preferentially inhibits signaling by JAK1 or JAK1/3 with functional selectivity over cytokine receptors that signal via pairs of JAK2. 5
In the EU, RINVOQ is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs; for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs; for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy; and for adults (15 mg and 30 mg) and adolescents (15 mg) with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing. 7,8,9,10,11,12 Use of RINVOQ in nr-axSpA is not approved and remains under review by regulatory authorities.
EU Indications and Important Safety Information about RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) 5
Indications
Rheumatoid arthritis
RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.
Psoriatic arthritis
RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.
Ankylosing spondylitis
RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy.
Atopic dermatitis
RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.
Important Safety Information
Contraindications
RINVOQ is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, in patients with active tuberculosis (TB) or active serious infections, in patients with severe hepatic impairment, and during pregnancy.
Special warnings and precautions for use
Immunosuppressive medicinal products
Use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.
Serious infections
Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving upadacitinib. The most frequent serious infections reported included pneumonia and cellulitis. Cases of bacterial meningitis have been reported. Among opportunistic infections, TB, multidermatomal herpes zoster, oral/esophageal candidiasis, and cryptococcosis have been reported with upadacitinib. As there is a higher incidence of infections in patients ≥65 years of age, caution should be used when treating this population.
Viral reactivation
Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes zoster, was reported in clinical studies. The risk of herpes zoster appears to be higher in Japanese patients treated with upadacitinib.
Vaccinations
The use of live, attenuated vaccines during or immediately prior to therapy is not recommended. It is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations, including prophylactic zoster vaccinations, prior to initiating upadacitinib, in agreement with current immunization guidelines.
Malignancy
The risk of malignancies, including lymphoma is increased in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Malignancies, including nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), have been reported in patients treated with upadacitinib. Consider the risks and benefits of upadacitinib treatment prior to initiating therapy in patients with a known malignancy other than a successfully treated NMSC or when considering continuing upadacitinib therapy in patients who develop a malignancy.
Hematological abnormalities
Treatment should not be initiated, or should be temporarily interrupted, in patients with hematological abnormalities observed during routine patient management.
Diverticulitis
Upadacitinib should be used with caution in patients with diverticular disease and especially in patients chronically treated with concomitant medications associated with an increased risk of diverticulitis.
Cardiovascular risk
RA patients have an increased risk for cardiovascular disorders. Patients treated with upadacitinib should have risk factors (e.g., hypertension, hyperlipidemia) managed as part of usual standard of care.
Lipids
Upadacitinib treatment was associated with dose-dependent increases in lipid parameters, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
Hepatic transaminase elevations
Treatment with upadacitinib was associated with an increased incidence of liver enzyme elevation compared to placebo.
Venous thromboembolisms
Events of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) have been reported in patients receiving JAK inhibitors, including upadacitinib. Upadacitinib should be used with caution in patients at high risk for DVT/PE.
Adverse reactions
The most commonly reported adverse reactions in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis clinical trials (≥2% of patients in at least one of the indications) with upadacitinib 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infections, blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) increased, alanine transaminase (ALT) increased, bronchitis, nausea, cough, aspartate transaminase (AST) increased, and hypercholesterolemia.
The most commonly reported adverse reactions in atopic dermatitis trials (≥2% of patients) with upadacitinib 15 mg or 30 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, acne, herpes simplex, headache, CPK increased, cough, folliculitis, abdominal pain, nausea, neutropenia, pyrexia, and influenza. The most common serious adverse reactions were serious infections.
The safety profile of upadacitinib with long term treatment was generally similar to the safety profile during the placebo-controlled period across indications.
Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis treated with upadacitinib 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with RA. In atopic dermatitis, dose-dependent increased risks of infection and herpes zoster were observed with upadacitinib. Based on limited data, there was a higher rate of overall adverse reactions with the upadacitinib 30 mg dose compared to the 15 mg dose in patients aged 65 years and older.
The safety profile for upadacitinib 15 mg in adolescents was similar to that in adults. The safety and efficacy of the 30 mg dose in adolescents are still being investigated. Dose-dependent changes in ALT increased and/or AST increased (≥ 3 x ULN), lipid parameters, CPK values (> 5 x ULN), and neutropenia (ANC 9 cells/L) associated with upadacitinib treatment were similar to what was observed in the rheumatologic disease clinical studies.
This is not a complete summary of all safety information.
See RINVOQ full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu/en .
Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.
About AbbVie in Rheumatology
For more than 20 years, AbbVie has been dedicated to improving care for people living with rheumatic diseases. Our longstanding commitment to discovering and delivering transformative therapies is underscored by our pursuit of cutting-edge science that improves our understanding of promising new pathways and targets in order to help more people living with rheumatic diseases reach their treatment goals. For more information on AbbVie in rheumatology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/rheumatology.html .
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
References
1 Deodhar, A, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis: a Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial. EULAR 2022 Congress; 2534.
2 Van der Heijde , D, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients With Active Ankylosing Spondylitis Refractory to Biologic Therapy: a Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial. EULAR 2022 Congress; 2518.
3 Cohen et al. Ann Rheum Dis. 2020 Oct 28;80(3):304-11.
4 Burmester et al. Rheumatol Ther. 2022;9(2):521-39.
5 RINVOQ [Summary of Product Characteristics]. AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG; May 2022 . Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/rinvoq-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Accessed May 2022 .
6 Deodhar AA, Understanding Axial Spondyloarthritis: A Primer for Managed Care. Am J Managed Care. 2019;25:S319-S330.
7 Evaluation of Upadacitinib in Adolescent and Adult Patients With Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) (Measure Up 1). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03569293 . Accessed on April 1, 2022 .
8 A Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adult Participants With Axial Spondyloarthritis (SELECT-AXIS 2). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04169373 . Accessed on April 1, 2022 .
9 A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib (ABT-494) in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease Who Have Inadequately Responded to or Are Intolerant to Biologic Therapy. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03345836 . Accessed on April 1, 2022 .
10 A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib (ABT-494) for Induction and Maintenance Therapy in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis (UC). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02819635 . Accessed on April 1, 2022 .
11 A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Participants With Giant Cell Arteritis (SELECT-GCA). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03725202 . Accessed on April 1, 2022 .
12 A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Subjects With Takayasu Arteritis (TAK) (SELECT-TAK). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04161898 . Accessed on April 1, 2022 .
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-presents-positive-results-from-phase-3-select-axis-2-trials-of-upadacitinib-rinvoq-in-patients-with-axial-spondyloarthritis-at-eular-2022-301558026.html
SOURCE AbbVie
BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY from June 8-10, 2022.
Presentation Details:
Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, June 8 th , 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
A webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page under the Investors & Media section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com . Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's website.
About BELLUS Health ( www.bellushealth.com )
BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other cough hypersensitivity indications. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, has successfully completed a Phase 2b trial in RCC. BELLUS Health is planning a Phase 3 program, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.
Chronic cough is a cough lasting longer than eight weeks. When the cause of chronic cough cannot be identified or the cough persists despite treatment of all identified associated causes, the condition is referred to as RCC. It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychological effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and treatment options are limited.
The Company is exploring the potential use of BLU-5937 in other patient populations experiencing cough hypersensitivity as well as other P2X3-related hypersensitization conditions.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and regulations, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond BELLUS Health's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to: the potential of BLU-5937 to successfully treat RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders and benefit such patients; BELLUS Health's expectations related to its preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and outcome of interactions with regulatory agencies; the potential activity and tolerability profile, selectivity, potency and other characteristics of BLU-5937; and the potential applicability of BLU-5937 and BELLUS Health's P2X3 platform to treat other disorders. Risk factors that may affect BELLUS Health's future results include but are not limited to: the benefits and impact on label of its enrichment strategy; estimates and projections regarding the size and opportunity of the addressable RCC market for BLU-5937, the ability to expand and develop its project pipeline; the ability to obtain adequate financing; the ability of BELLUS Health to maintain its rights to intellectual property and obtain adequate protection of future products through such intellectual property; the impact of general economic conditions; general conditions in the pharmaceutical industry; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on BELLUS Health's operations, plans and prospects, including to the initiation and completion of clinical trials in a timely manner or at all; changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which BELLUS Health does business; supply chain impacts; stock market volatility; fluctuations in costs; changes to the competitive environment due to consolidation; achievement of forecasted burn rate; achievement of forecasted preclinical study and clinical trial milestones; reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies and clinical trials for BLU-5937 and that actual results may differ from topline results once the final and quality-controlled verification of data and analyses has been completed. In addition, the length of BELLUS Health's product candidate's development process and its market size and commercial value are dependent upon a number of factors. Moreover, BELLUS Health's growth and future prospects are mainly dependent on the successful development, patient tolerability, regulatory approval, commercialization and market acceptance of its product candidate BLU-5937 and other products. Consequently, actual future results and events may differ materially from the anticipated results and events expressed in the forward-looking statements. BELLUS Health believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and BELLUS Health is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. Please see BELLUS Health's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, its Annual Information Form, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 40-F, for further risk factors that might affect BELLUS Health and its business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005486/en/
Ramzi Benamar
Chief Financial Officer
rbenamar@bellushealth.com
Media:
Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com
