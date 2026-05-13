Positive Metallurgical Results Reported from the Treaty Creek Project

Positive Metallurgical Results Reported from the Treaty Creek Project

(TheNewswire)

 

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - May 13, 2026.  Teuton Resources Corp.  ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TEUTF"- OTCQB) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has, in a news release dated May 12, 2026, announced positive results from Tudor's metallurgical program initiated in late 2025 with composite samples sourced from within and adjacent to the higher-grade Upper, Central, and Lower zones of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit. (See Figure 1 below for an oblique view of the Goldstorm Deposit zones.) Overall, the metallurgical test work demonstrates that saleable gold and copper concentrates can be produced from all three zones, either individually or as a blended feed. The results also indicate that mineralization from each zone can be mined and processed concurrently or in separate campaigns, providing flexibility in mine planning.  A preliminary economic assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production is targeted for completion in the third quarter of this year.

The Tudor May 12, 2026 news release contains the following:

Goldstorm Deposit Metallurgical Program Results

The metallurgical program primarily focused on producing a sulphide gold concentrate from the Upper and Lower Zones, while also evaluating the potential to produce both a copper concentrate and a sulphide gold concentrate from the Central Zone. In addition, to test whether mineralization from the three zones could be mined concurrently and processed as a combined mill feed, a blended composite was prepared using equal proportions from each of the three zone composites. This composite was tested to produce both a copper concentrate and a sulphide gold concentrate.

The Upper and Lower Zones both produced saleable sulphide concentrates, achieving excellent gold recoveries.  The Upper Zone concentrate recovered 86% of the gold at a grade of 26.1 g/t gold and a mass pull of 11.8%.  The Lower Zone recovered 87% of the gold at a grade of 19.0 g/t gold with a mass pull of 14%. The concentrates from both zones also contain potential silver credits and exhibit sulphur grades in excess of 45%, further enhancing their marketability.

The Central Zone produced two saleable concentrates. The copper concentrate recovered 55.1% of the gold at a grade of 68.9 g/t, 68.7% of the silver at a grade of 664.0 g/t, and 85.5% of the copper at a grade of 28.9% with a mass pull of 0.9%. The sulphide concentrate recovered 27.0% of the gold at a grade of 10.0 g/t, 20.0% of the silver at a grade of 57.0 g/t, and 8.6% of the copper at a grade of 0.9% at a mass pull of 3.1%. Combined recoveries from the Central Zone were 82.1% for gold, 88.7% for silver, and 94.1% for copper at a mass pull of 4.0%.

The blended composite, comprising mineralization from all three zones, produced two saleable concentrates. The copper concentrate recovered 22.9% of the gold at a grade of 159.1 g/t, 24.9% of the silver at a grade of 617.8 g/t, and 59.6% of the copper at a grade of 30.4% with a mass pull of 0.4%. The sulphide concentrate recovered 57.4% of the gold at a grade of 18.3 g/t, 56.7% of the silver at a grade of 64.5 g/t, and 29.5% of the copper at a grade of 0.7% with a mass pull of 9.4%. Combined recoveries for the blended composite were 80.3% for gold, 81.6% for silver, and 89.1% for copper at a mass pull of 9.8%. Minor optimization will be required to reduce copper losses to the sulphide concentrate.

The results of the locked-cycle test work are set out in Table 1 for the Upper, Central and Lower Zone composites and for the blended composite.

Table 1: Locked-Cycle Test Results for Goldstorm Deposit Zones





Product



Mass
Pull
(%)

Concentrate Grade

Recoveries

Gold
(Au)
(g/t)

Silver
(Ag)
(g/t)

Copper
(Cu)
(%)


Gold
(%)


Silver
(%)


Copper
(%)

Upper Zone

Gold Concentrate(1)

11.8

26.1

43.5

0.5

86.3

85.1

90.4

Central Zone

Copper Concentrate

0.9

68.9

664.0

28.9

55.1

68.7

85.5

Central Zone

Gold Concentrate

3.1

10.0

57.0

0.9

27.0

20.0

8.6

Central Zone

Combined Concentrate(2)

4.0

     

82.1

88.7

94.1

Lower Zone

Gold Concentrate (3)

14.0

19.0

68.2

0.3

87.3

86.5

90.6

Blended Zones

Copper Concentrate

0.4

159.1

617.8

30.4

22.9

24.9

59.6

Blended Zones

Gold Concentrate

9.4

18.3

64.5

0.7

57.4

56.7

29.5

Blended Zones

Combined Concentrate(4)

9.8

     

80.3

81.6

89.1

1. Upper Zone - Calculated head grade 3.57 g/t gold, 6.03 g/t silver, 0.06% copper

2. Central Zone - Calculated head grade 2.22 g/t gold, 17.2 g/t silver, 0.60% copper

3. Lower Zone - Calculated head grade 3.06 g/t gold, 11.06 g/t silver, 0.04% copper

4. Blended Zone - Calculated head grade 3.00 g/t gold, 10.69 g/t silver, 0.22% copper

Figure 1: Goldstorm Deposit by Zones, with Mineral Resources


Click Image To View Full Size

 

1.        See NI-43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project dated March 9, 2026 [On www.sedarplus.com under Tudor Gold Corp.]

Goldstorm Deposit Metallurgical Program

The metallurgical test work program was designed for initial flowsheet development for producing saleable concentrates from the three zones of the Goldstorm Deposit.

For the Upper and Lower Zones, the flowsheet selected for locked-cycle testing comprised a primary target grind to 120 µm, followed by conventional sulphide flotation. This included a regrind of the rougher concentrate and two stages of cleaner flotation.

For the Central Zone and the blended composite, the selected flowsheet likewise commenced with a primary target grind to 120 µm, followed by an initial copper flotation stage. The resulting rougher copper concentrate was reground and treated through three stages of cleaner flotation. The copper flotation tailings were subsequently processed through a sulphide rougher stage, after which the rougher concentrate was reground and subjected to three stages of cleaner flotation.

Variability test work is underway to test the flowsheet on specific drill hole samples that were used to make up the composites for each of the zones.  If required, additional blended composites will be tested based on the annual production schedule developed for the Preliminary Economic assessment.

Preliminary Economic Assessment

Fuse Advisors Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia, is continuing to advance the preliminary economic assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Creek in production, which is targeted for completion in the third quarter of this year.

Qualified Persons

Renee Goold, P.Eng., Manager, Processing and Metallurgy, Fuse Advisors (part of SLR), is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Renee Goold has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in [the Tudor release dated May 12, 2026].

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Vice President, Development, Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the PEA. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in [the Tudor release dated May 12, 2026].

                                                *                  *                 *

Qualified Person – Teuton Resources Corp.

D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources.  Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated May 12, 2026.  Mr. Cremonese is not independent of Teuton as he is its President and Director.

About Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5.  It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest).  Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner.  It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model.  This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity.  Earnings provided from option payments received over the past ten years, both in cash and in shares of optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,  

President and Chief Executive Officer

 

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email:  bholmesmba@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating  to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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