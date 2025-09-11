Portfolio Manager to the Sprott Funds Trust Sub-Advisor Departing

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc., today announced that as of the close of business on September 10, 2025, Andrew Hicks, Senior Vice President, Director of ETF Portfolio Management, Trading and Research at SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc. is no longer a portfolio manager of the Sprott Funds Trust.

Ryan Mischker, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management & Research and Charles Perkins, Associate Vice President, Portfolio Management & Research at the sub-advisor will remain as portfolio managers at ALPS Advisors, Inc., which is the sub-advisor to the Sprott Funds Trust, and will continue to be responsible for the day-to-day management of the funds.

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. ("Sprott"). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com .

Contact:
Glen Williams
Senior Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations
Direct: (416) 943-43945
gwilliams@sprott.com

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. To obtain a fund's Prospectus, which contains this and other information, contact your financial professional, call 1.888.622.1813 or visit SprottETFs.com. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day, which may indicate higher transaction costs and result in higher taxes when fund shares are held in a taxable account.

The funds are non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers, particularly those in the natural resources and/or precious metals industry, which may experience greater price volatility. Relative to other sectors, natural resources and precious metals investments have higher headline risk and are more sensitive to changes in economic data, political or regulatory events, and underlying commodity price fluctuations. Risks related to extraction, storage and liquidity should also be considered.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the funds on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the fund, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares.

Nasdaq®, is a registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF, Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners and Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETFs are new and have limited operating history.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is the Investment Adviser to the Sprott ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott ETFs and is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA Member.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

© 2025 Sprott Inc. All rights reserved.


