Pomerantz LLP, Hagens Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Canopy Growth Corporation publicly-traded securities : SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING ...

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING

To: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE PUBLICLY TRADED SECURITIES OF CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION ("CANOPY") BETWEEN JUNE 27, 2018 AND MAY 28, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey that a hearing will be held on June 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable Kevin McNulty, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, Frank Lautenberg Post Office & U.S. Courthouse, 2 Federal Square, Courtroom PO 04, Newark, New Jersey 07102, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $13,000,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of expenses, and Compensatory Awards to Lead Plaintiffs should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated February 4, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Canopy Securities between June 27, 2018 and May 28, 2020, both dates inclusive ("Settlement Class Period"), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Canopy securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Proof of Claim"), you may obtain copies by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Canopy Growth Corp. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063, Telephone: (866) 274-4004, Facsimile: (610) 565-7985, or email: info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim online at www.strategicclaims.net/Canopy/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a properly completed Proof of Claim electronically or postmarked no later than 11:59 EST on June 14, 2022, or electronically no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on June 14, 2022 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than May 17, 2022, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses and awards to Lead Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and filed with the Court no later than May 17, 2022. Please also provide copies of objections to Lead Counsel and Counsel for Defendants listed below. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel listed below.

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

In equities, worries regarding the continued spread of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the market, with travel and hospitality services being hit the hardest including Norwegian Cruise Line and American Airlines, the worst performers on the S&P 500 this week.

Martha Stewart CBD Expands Flavor Portfolio With Launch of New Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies

New Gummy Flavors Alphonso Mango, Coconut and Pineapple Join the Existing Lineup of Best-Selling CBD Products, Now Featuring 20 Flavors of Gummies Across the Brand

Today, Martha Stewart CBD revealed the latest expansion and flavor innovation within its growing CBD portfolio Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies. The new product offering features three brand-new flavors inspired by the lush fruits of tropical destinations - Alphonso Mango Coconut, and Pineapple. The new Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies were previewed by Martha Stewart at a Palm Beach event in February 2022 and this latest flavor will transport consumers to similar sunny destinations, offering a new addition to the brand's lineup of convenient and trusted flexible wellness solutions.

Trulieve Partners with Survivor's Ethan Zohn as Momenta Brand Ambassador

Zohn to support patient education and community outreach initiatives on behalf of Trulieve's Momenta everyday wellness and overall well-being cannabis brand

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership with Survivor: Africa winner and cancer survivor Ethan Zohn . Through the partnership, Zohn will be the official ambassador of Momenta, Trulieve's in-house everyday wellness and overall well-being brand.

Numinus Expands Natural Psychedelic Research with New Biosecurity License

Federal Containment Level 2 license will support testing and validation for studies and sale of natural products

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that its research lab, Numinus Bioscience, has been approved by the Public Health Agency of Canada for a Containment Level 2 (CL2) pathogens and toxins license, following upgrading of the facility. The addition will contribute novel data on natural psychedelics, presenting additional IP opportunities and another revenue driver through contract research services.

stock chart downturn

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Gets Booted from S&P/TSX 60 Index

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) were dropped from a benchmark index in Canada, reflecting the company's poor performance in the stock market.

Also this week, a beverage manufacturer that plans to bet heavily on the cannabis industry began to set the stage for its entry with its most recent quarterly report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP incubator, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . All currency figures referenced in this press release reflect U.S. dollar amounts.

Green Thumb Industries Announces Departure of Wes Moore from Board of Directors

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced the resignation of Wes Moore from its board of directors. Moore joined Green Thumb's board of directors in 2018 and served on the audit and compensation committee.

"On behalf of our entire team, I'd like to thank Wes for his many contributions to Green Thumb," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "As an entrepreneur, executive, combat veteran and social advocate, Wes has provided us with invaluable perspective and leadership, and we appreciate his dedication to our mission and his dedication to equity in the industry and social justice."

