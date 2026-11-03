PMET Increases Grade and Scale of Caesium Mineral Resource at Shaakichiuwaanaan

Mineral Resource update includes maiden estimates at the Helios Caesium Zone and CV4 Pegmatite, contributing to overall resource growth in all three critical minerals (Li, Cs, Ta) at the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property
- November 4, 2026 Sydney, Australia
HIGHLIGHTS
- Significant increase in contained caesium metal (55%), grade (31%), and tonnage (18%) of the Caesium Zone MRE1, inclusive of the Vega, Rigel, and newly estimated Helios Zones.
- 1,844,000 t at 4.40% Cs2O (Indicated) – 81,200 t Cs2O in contained metal.
- 981,000 t at 3.00% Cs2O (Inferred) – 29,400 t Cs2O in contained metal.
- Already the world's largest pollucite (caesium) pegmatite, this MRE has further increased contained metal from 71,000 t to 110,600 t Cs2O.
- Additional critical mineral added to resource base with maiden rubidium (Rb) resources declared within the Caesium Zone MRE at a grade of 0.46% Rb2O (Indicated) and 0.37% Rb2O (Inferred). Rubidium is a soft, silvery-white alkali metal used primarily in scientific research, precision timekeeping, and specialized technologies.
- Consolidated MRE at Shaakichiuwaanaan confirms over 40 Mt of greater than 2% Li2O grade at CV5 and CV13 combined (indicated).
- Sensitivity analysis outlines very high-grade (Li) subsets of the resource at significant tonnage, primarily reflecting the Nova (CV5) and Vega (CV13) Zones, respectively (at 1.5% Li2O cut-off):
- 36.5 Mt at 2.04% Li2O (Indicated), 4.1 Mt at 2.01% Li2O (Inferred).
- 5.9 Mt at 2.77% Li2O (Indicated), 4.2 Mt at 2.24% Li2O (Inferred).
- 113.9 Mt at 1.43% Li2O and 164 ppm Ta2O5 (Indicated) – 4.03 Mt LCE.
- 33.8 Mt at 1.24% Li2O and 150 ppm Ta2O5 (Inferred) – 1.03 Mt LCE.
- MRE continues to re-affirm Shaakichiuwaanaan as one of the largest and highest-grade tantalum pegmatites globally.
- Sensitivity analysis outlines very high-grade (Li) subsets of the resource at significant tonnage, primarily reflecting the Nova (CV5) and Vega (CV13) Zones, respectively (at 1.5% Li2O cut-off):
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1 Mineral Resource Estimate.
- Increase in contained LCE2 (5%) driven by combined impact of improved tonnage (4%) and grade (0.2%) of consolidated MRE at Shaakichiuwaanaan3:
- A total of 87.4 Mt (Indicated) and 2.2 Mt (Inferred) is contained within a single dyke at the CV5 Pegmatite, which is anticipated to significantly limit external dilution and simplify mining.
- Includes 1.75 Mt at 1.24% Li2O (Inferred) maiden resource at the CV4 Pegmatite, approximately 1.5 km along strike and to the east of CV5, with the gap between offering further exploration potential for additional resource growth (more drilling required).
- MRE4 update announced herein to underpin an updated Feasibility Study for Li and Ta on the CV5 Pegmatite and a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Li, Cs, and Ta on the broader Project (CV5 & CV13 Pegmatites), on schedule to be announced before year end.
Darren L. Smith – Executive Vice President of Exploration commented: "Although the 2025 drill program focused on development objectives for the Project, the work has also grown the overall resource base for all three metals, highlighted by the significant increases in the Caesium Zone MRE grade, tonnage, and contained metal.
"Shaakichiuwaanaan continues to demonstrate considerable scale in lithium, caesium, and tantalum inclusive of very high-grade subsets of the resource. Given the size of the overall resource, it is easy to forget that the scale and grade of the Nova and Vega Zones are globally significant in their own right. This is an important part of what makes the Project so unique. We are very confident there is a lot more to discover as we expand our exploration focus in future programs," added Mr. Smith.
PMET RESOURCES INC. (THE "COMPANY" OR "PMET") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce an updated Consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate ("Consolidated MRE") for its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Property" or "Project") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Consolidated MRE, the fifth to date for the Project ("MRE-5"), includes the CV5, CV13, and CV4 lithium-caesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites and is accessible by all-season road, proximal to regional hydropower infrastructure (Figure 2 and Figure 14).
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2 Lithium Carbonate Equivalent.
3 Relative to the last Consolidated MRE (Effective Date of June 20, 2025).
4 MRE announced herein (Effective Date July 10, 2026) does not materially change the current Mineral Reserve Estimate or the economic conclusions of the CV5 Lithium-Only Feasibility Study announced October 20, 2025.
In addition to continued growth in the lithium-tantalum consolidated resource base (see below), MRE-55 has resulted in a significant increase in caesium ("Cs") resources both in terms of grade (31%), tonnage (18%), and contained metal (55%) inclusive of the Vega, Rigel, and newly estimated Helios zones (all within the CV13 Pegmatite) – 1,844,000 t at 4.40% Cs2O (Indicated) and 981,000 t at 3.00% Cs2O (Inferred) for a contained caesium content (Cs2O) of 81,200 t and 29,400 t, respectively (Table 2). This reaffirms Shaakichiuwaanaan's position as hosting the world's largest pollucite (caesium) pegmatite MRE (Figure 1).
The scale of Shaakichiuwaanaan's caesium resource is particularly significant given the supply-constrained nature of the global caesium market. Caesium formate is a premium high-density drilling fluid used in high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) oil and gas wells, particularly in the North Sea, with potential for broader adoption in offshore basins such as Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Historically limited and highly concentrated supply has constrained wider market adoption. The emergence of a large-scale, reliable North American source of caesium could not only diversify global supply chains, but also enable the development of new caesium formate inventory pools, supporting expanded offshore exploration and greater energy security.
Additionally, a maiden rubidium ("Rb") Mineral Resource has been declared within the Caesium Zone MRE at a grade of 0.46% Rb2O (Indicated) and 0.37% Rb2O (Inferred). The target mineral for recovery for both Cs and rubidium Rb is pollucite, which is the primary host to Cs at Shaakichiuwaanaan and is the preferred source mineral for Cs globally.
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5 The Consolidated MRE includes the CV5, CV13, and CV4 pegmatites and is estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5 and CV4), and 0.70% Li2O (underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs2O was used to sub-domain the Caesium Zone MRE (Rigel, Vega, & Helios Zones), contained entirely within CV13 Pegmatite, which is reported at a 0.50% Cs2O cut-off grade. The Effective Date is July 10, 2026 (through drill hole CV25-1025). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
The updated Consolidated MRE demonstrates continued growth in the overall resource base with increases in lithium grade (0.2%), tonnage (4%), and contained metal (5%). This includes tonnage increases at both CV5 (1.6%) and CV13 (10.4%) (Table 1):
- 113.9 Mt at 1.43% Li2O and 164 ppm Ta2O5 (Indicated) – 4.03 Mt LCE and 18.7 kt Ta2O5 contained, respectively.
- 33.8 Mt at 1.24% Li2O and 150 ppm Ta2O5 (Inferred) – 1.03 Mt LCE and 5.1 kt Ta2O5 contained, respectively.
Shaakichiuwaanaan continues to host one of the world's largest and highest-grade tantalum pegmatite MREs. Coupled with the scale and grade of the lithium and caesium resources, the tantalum provides another key differentiator for the Project.
A total of 87.4 Mt (Indicated) and 2.2 Mt (Inferred) is contained within a single principal dyke at the CV5 Pegmatite, which extends nearly 5 km in length at true widths of up to ~125 m. The scale of the resources within this single, broad dyke is significant as it is anticipated to reduce external dilution, simplify the overall mining approach, and reduce the mineral processing risk.
Additionally, MRE-5 includes maiden resources at the CV4 Pegmatite totaling 1.75 Mt at 1.24% Li2O (Inferred) and is interpreted to represent a potential 1.5 km extension of the principal CV5 Pegmatite dyke. This gap (CV5 to CV4) represents a key exploration area for future resource growth.
HIGH-GRADE NOVA AND VEGA ZONES ARE KEY DIFFERENTIATORS
The relatively high-grade nature of the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE, highlighted by the Nova (CV5) and Vega (CV13) Zones, is a key and powerful differentiator for the Company (Figure 5). In the MRE-5 sensitivity analysis (Table 3), significant tonnage is outlined at very high-grade (>2.00% Li2O), primarily reflecting these two zones, respectively (at 1.5% Li2O cut-off):
- 36.5 Mt at 2.04% Li2O (Indicated), 4.1 Mt at 2.01% Li2O (Inferred).
- 5.9 Mt at 2.77% Li2O (Indicated), 4.2 Mt at 2.24% Li2O (Inferred).
These zones of intense spodumene mineralization at scale (both with 10+ m drill intervals at >5% Li2O) are exceedingly rare – and potentially unique – in LCT pegmatite deposits known globally. Such scale and grade offer the opportunity to have higher-margin tonnes (potentially relatively early in the mine-life), improved recoveries, and backstop a highly robust production profile that can withstand significant downturn in the markets over prolonged periods. Collectively, these attributes lend Shaakichiuwaanaan a very defensible nature to market nuance, which is anticipated to be outlined in further detail within the updated Feasibility Study at CV5 and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the broader project (CV5 & CV13) scheduled to be announced before year end.
NEXT STEPS
MRE-5 – which includes drilling through to the end 2025 – is intended to underpin an updated Feasibility Study for Li and Ta on the CV5 Pegmatite and a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Li, Cs, and Ta on the broader Project (CV5 & CV13 Pegmatites), on schedule to be announced before year end. Drilling completed in 2026 will be incorporated into a future MRE update for the Project, anticipated in 2027.
MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT (NI 43-101) – MRE-5
Table 1: Consolidated Mineral Resource Statement for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project.
|
Conceptual Mining Constraint
|
Pegmatite
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
Li2O
|
Ta2O5
|
Ga
|
Contained LCE
|
Contained Ta2O5
|
Open-Pit
|
CV5
|
Indicated
|
98,810,000
|
1.40
|
161
|
66
|
3.42
|
15.91
|
Underground
|
4,346,000
|
1.15
|
184
|
66
|
0.12
|
0.80
|
Total
|
103,156,000
|
1.39
|
162
|
66
|
3.54
|
16.71
|
Open-Pit
|
CV5
|
Inferred
|
4,838,000
|
1.27
|
177
|
63
|
0.15
|
0.86
|
Underground
|
9,616,000
|
1.24
|
146
|
60
|
0.30
|
1.40
|
Total
|
14,454,000
|
1.25
|
156
|
61
|
0.45
|
2.25
|
Open-Pit
|
CV13
|
Indicated
|
10,533,000
|
1.86
|
181
|
75
|
0.48
|
1.91
|
Underground
|
220,000
|
0.92
|
183
|
63
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
Total
|
10,753,000
|
1.84
|
181
|
74
|
0.49
|
1.95
|
Open-Pit
|
CV13
|
Inferred
|
14,461,000
|
1.26
|
145
|
67
|
0.45
|
2.10
|
Underground
|
3,110,000
|
1.06
|
177
|
60
|
0.08
|
0.55
|
Total
|
17,571,000
|
1.23
|
151
|
66
|
0.53
|
2.65
|
Open-Pit
|
CV4
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Underground
|
CV4
|
Inferred
|
1,748,000
|
1.24
|
91
|
59
|
0.05
|
0.16
|
Total
|
1,748,000
|
1.24
|
91
|
59
|
0.05
|
0.16
|
CV5 + CV13 + CV4
|
Indicated
|
113,909,000
|
1.43
|
164
|
67
|
4.03
|
18.68
|
Inferred
|
33,773,000
|
1.24
|
150
|
63
|
1.03
|
5.07
Table 2: Caesium Zone Mineral Resources within the CV13 Pegmatite.
|
Caesium Zone
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
Cs2O
|
Rb2O
|
Contained Cs2O
|
Rigel
|
Indicated
|
144,000
|
7.34
|
0.80
|
10,600
|
Inferred
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Vega
|
Indicated
|
1,633,000
|
4.19
|
0.43
|
68,400
|
Inferred
|
978,000
|
2.96
|
0.37
|
29,000
|
Helios
|
Indicated
|
67,000
|
3.35
|
0.36
|
2,200
|
Inferred
|
3,000
|
15.16
|
0.39
|
500
|
Rigel + Vega + Helios
|
Indicated
|
1,844,000
|
4.40
|
0.46
|
81,200
|
Inferred
|
981,000
|
3.00
|
0.37
|
29,400
- Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and the JORC Code (2012). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, economic, or other relevant issues.
- The independent Competent Person (CP), as defined under JORC, and Qualified Person (QP), as defined by NI 43–101 for this resource estimate is Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Director – Mining & Geology – Central Canada, BBA Consultants. The Effective Date of the estimate is July 10, 2026 (through drill hole CV25-1025).
- Estimation was completed using a combination of inverse distance squared (ID2) and ordinary kriging (OK) for CV5 and for CV13 and inverse distance squared (ID2) for CV4 in Leapfrog Edge software with dynamic anisotropy search ellipse on specific domains.
- Drill hole composites at 1 m in length for the pegmatite domains and every 0.5 m for the caesium enriched zones (CV13). Block size is 10 m x 5 m x 5 m with sub-blocking.
- Both underground and open-pit conceptual mining shapes were applied as constraints to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Cut-off grades for open-pit constrained resources are 0.40% Li2O for both CV5 and CV13, and for underground constrained resources are 0.60% Li2O for CV5 and CV4, and 0.70% Li2O for CV13. Open-pit and underground Mineral Resource constraints are based on a spodumene concentrate price of US$1,500/tonne (6% basis FOB Bécancour) and an exchange rate of 0.74 USD/CAD.
- The cut-off grades and mining shapes are based on Li2O (%) only. All other elements are non-paid metals and estimates are reported for reference purposes only. The Caesium Zone MRE is hosted within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit conceptual mining shape and sub-domained using a 0.50% Cs2O grade constraint and reported at a 0.50% Cs2O cut-off grade.
- Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.
- Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units.
- Conversion factors used: Li2O = Li x 2.153, LCE (i.e., Li2CO3) = Li2O x 2.473, Ta2O5 = Ta x 1.221, Cs2O = Cs x 1.0602, Rb2O = Rb x 1.0936.
- Densities for pegmatite blocks (CV5, CV13, & CV4) were estimated using a linear regression function (SG = 0.0674x (Li2O% + 0.81 x B2O3%) + 2.6202) derived from the specific gravity ("SG") field measurements and Li2O grade. Non-pegmatite blocks were assigned a fixed SG based on the field measurement median value of their respective lithology.
SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
The sensitivity analysis for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Consolidated MRE and the Caesium Zone MRE are presented as the sum of the open-pit and underground constrained and classified resources at the same cut-off in Table 3 and Table 4, respectively. These tables should not be interpreted as a Mineral Resource. The data is presented to demonstrate the tonnage and grade sensitivity to various cut-off grades. Errors may occur in totals due to rounding.
Table 3: Sensitivity Analysis for Consolidated MRE Presented by Pegmatite.
Table 4: Sensitivity Analysis for Caesium Zone MRE, hosted within the CV13 Pegmatite.
ABOUT CAESIUM
Mineral deposits of pollucite-hosted caesium are very rare globally and represent the most fractionated component of LCT pegmatite systems, which are effectively the only known primary economic source of caesium supply. Economic deposits of caesium pegmatite are typically on a smaller scale of <10 kt to 350 kt in size compared to deposits of lithium pegmatite that typically range in the millions of tonnes in size (<10 Mt to over 100 Mt).
The market for caesium compounds and metals is niche and largely opaque because it is not publicly traded like copper or gold, but rather through private bi-lateral and term contracts. Further, product prices vary depending on their contained caesium form, purity, and end-product use. As an example, caesium carbonate (Cs2CO3≥99%) as an indicative spot price currently trades at around US$250/kg (excluding VAT, Price Sourcing – Shanghai Metal Markets (SMM)6)
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6 SSM publishes an indicative spot price for 99% caesium/rubidium carbonate in China. Given the small and relatively opaque nature of the global caesium and rubidium market and the limited observable transaction volumes traded on SMM, the SMM should be regarded as an indicative market reference rather than a directly achievable price for the Company's potential caesium/rubidium products.
Caesium is currently supply constrained, with only limited sources supplying the global market. Subject to further market analysis and assessment, a discovery at the size, grade, and scale of Shaakichiuwaanaan has the potential to become a primary source of supply for global markets over the long-term7. This includes existing applications for caesium in oil/gas drilling (a non-toxic and biodegradable high-density drill fluid), medical imaging, emissions reduction, atomic clocks, and precision GPS navigation, as well as new and potentially growing applications in the terrestrial solar panel industry. Caesium has been found to play a vital role in significantly improving next generation solar panel efficiency, stability, and life span. Additionally, the use of caesium in lithium-ion batteries to improve performance is actively being explored through use as an additive in certain cathode, anode, and electrolyte chemistries.
Caesium is on the official critical minerals list of several major jurisdictions including Quebec, Canada, and the United States.
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7 A Preliminary Economic Assessment on the broader Project (CV5 & CV13), inclusive of lithium, caesium, and tantalum, is anticipated to be announced before year end and will provide the first preliminary economic evaluation of caesium for the Project.
ABOUT RUBIDIUM
Rubidium is typically recovered as a by-product in certain LCT pegmatite processing circuits from pollucite and/or lepidolite minerals. At Shaakichiuwaanaan, the rubidium of interest is contained within pollucite (and associated subordinate lepidolite) specifically within the Caesium Zone MRE.
Rubidium is a soft, silvery-white alkali metal used primarily in scientific research, precision timekeeping, and specialized technologies. It is used in atomic clocks and precision GPS navigation, medical and biomedical applications, quantum technologies, and specialized electronic components. The market for rubidium is similar to caesium in that it is niche, opaque, and dominated by private sales. As an indicative example, prices for rubidium carbonate (Rb2CO3≥99%) in the spot market currently trade around US$1,100/kg (excluding VAT, Price Sourcing – Shanghai Metal Markets (SMM)6). Rubidium is on the official critical minerals lists of major jurisdictions such as the United States and Japan.
GEOLOGICAL AND BLOCK MODELS (MRE-5)
The geological models underpinning MRE-5 include the CV5, CV13, and CV4 LCT pegmatite clusters (Figure 3). Each cluster consists of a series of pegmatite dykes (remaining open in multiple directions) that range in orientation from near flat-lying at CV13 to near-vertical at CV5 and CV4. The dyke's range in true thickness from <5 m to upwards of 125 m with the largest dyke (the "principal" dyke at CV5) representing approximately 60% of the total consolidated resource tonnage.
The Caesium Zone MRE is hosted within the CV13 Pegmatite and geologically sub-domained using a 0.50% Cs2O grade constraint. These domains (Rigel, Vega, Helios) act as hard boundaries within the wider CV13 Pegmatite geological model for subsequent block modelling and resource estimation at a 0.50% Cs2O cut-off grade.
The geological and block models, classifications, and sections reflecting the Consolidated MRE and the Caesium Zone MRE are presented in Figure 4 to Figure 13.
ASX LISTING RULE 5.8
As the Company is listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") as well as the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX"), there are two applicable regulatory bodies resulting in additional disclosure requirements. This MRE has been completed in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Additionally, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 and the JORC 2012 reporting guidelines, a summary of the material information used to estimate the Mineral Resource for CV5, CV13, and CV4 (including the Rigel, Vega, and Helios caesium zones) at the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project is detailed below. For additional information, please refer to JORC Table 1, Section 1, 2, and 3, as presented in Appendix 1 of this announcement.
MINERAL TITLE
The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is located approximately 220 km east of Radisson, QC, and 240 km north-northeast of Nemaska, QC. The Property consists of two primary claim groups, one straddling KM-270 of the Trans-Taiga Road and the other with its northern border located directly south of KM-270, approximately 6 km from the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor (Figure 14). The La Grande 4 (LG-4) hydroelectric dam complex is located approximately 30 km north-northeast of the Property. The CV5 LCT Pegmatite is located central to the Property, approximately 13 km south of KM-270 on the Trans-Taiga Road, 14 km south of the powerline, and 50 km southwest of the LG-4 dam complex. The CV13 LCT Pegmatite is located <1.5 km west-southwest of CV5. The CV4 LCT Pegmatite is located ~1.5 km along geological trend to the east of the CV5 Pegmatite.
The Property is comprised of 463 Exclusive Exploration Rights ("EER") (formerly known as CDC mineral claims) that cover an area of approximately 23,710 ha. All claims are registered 100% in the name of Lithium Innova Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PMET Resources Inc.
GEOLOGY AND GEOLOGICAL INTERPRETATION
The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La Grande River Greenstone Belt, and is dominated by volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies. Rocks of the Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation, intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite, komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics) predominantly underly the Property (Figure 15). The amphibolite rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south dipping) through this region are bordered to the north by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and wacke) and to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite, and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot Group (conglomerate, wacke). Several regional scale Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes). The KCG claim block, located to the north of the principal claim group, is situated within the Bezier Suite (monzodiorite and granodiorite), and outside the Guyer Group.
At the Property, mineralization is observed to occur within lithium-caesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites, hosted predominantly within amphibolite, metasediment, and ultramafic rocks of the Guyer Group within the principal claim group. The LCT Pegmatite Trend is currently recognized as an approximate 1-km wide and 25+ km long corridor, which is host to numerous distinct LCT pegmatite occurrences, and extends in a general east-west direction across the central and western portions of the Property. The LCT pegmatites along this trend may outcrop as isolated high-relief 'whale-back' landforms or relatively low-relief to flat landforms.
To date, eleven (11) distinct LCT pegmatite clusters have been discovered along this trend at the Property: CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, CV13, CV14, CV15, Felix, and Cosma (Figure 16). The dominant lithium-bearing mineral is spodumene (typically decimetre to metre scale), with no significant contribution from other minerals, and the dominant tantalum-bearing mineral is tantalite (±columbite).
Of these clusters, CV5, CV12, CV13, and Cosma have confirmed pollucite-hosted caesium mineralization. Pollucite is an extremely rare mineral occurrence in LCT pegmatites and represents the most fractionated components of the system.
The Consolidated MRE for the Project (the fifth to date, i.e., MRE-5), which is comprised of the CV5, CV13, and CV4 Pegmatites, represents the core area of the LCT pegmatite trend (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The CV5 Pegmatite is the largest single occurrence of LCT pegmatite at the Property, with the principal dyke comprising approximately 60% of total consolidated resource tonnage, ranging in true thickness from <10 m to >125 m (Figure 18). It has been delineated by drilling to ~5.0 km in length (remains open) and to within <1.5 km of the CV4 Pegmatite to the east, and <1.5 km of the CV13 Pegmatite to the west. The principal dyke at CV5 hosts the high-grade (Li) Nova Zone, which has been traced by drilling over an approximate 1.5 km strike length, consisting of an increased abundance of large spodumene crystals (Figure 5).
The pegmatite dykes at CV5 trend west-southwest (approximately 250°/075° RHR), and therefore dip northerly, which is different than the host amphibolite, metasediment, and ultramafic rocks which dip moderately in a southerly direction.
The CV13 Pegmatite is characterized by a series of flat-lying to moderately dipping (northerly), sub-parallel trending LCT pegmatite dykes, of which three appear to dominate. The pegmatite dykes are coincident with the apex of a regional structural flexure whereby they manifest a west arm trending ~290° and an east arm trending ~230°. The CV13 Pegmatite ranges in true thickness from <5 m to more than 40 m and extends continuously over a collective strike length of ~3.2 km (Figure 19). The high-grade (Li) Vega Zone, coincident with the Vega Caesium Zone, is hosted within the CV13 Pegmatite, and is marked by an increased abundance of large spodumene crystals as well as lenses of pollucite (Figure 5, Figure 12, and Figure 13).
The CV4 Pegmatite is characterized by a series of near-vertical dykes. The dykes, with an estimated true thickness of up to 10 m, dip steeply to the north, and have been traced in drill hole over at least a 300 m strike-length (Figure 18). CV4 is interpreted to represent a potential extension of the CV5 Pegmatite; however, the corridor between remains to be drill tested.
The Caesium Zone MRE is comprised of the Vega, Rigel, and Helios caesium zones – nested entirely within the CV13 Pegmatite – is marked by significant occurrences of pollucite-hosted caesium (Figure 19). These three zones have been geologically sub-domained using a 0.50% Cs2O grade constraint with resources reported at a 0.50% Cs2O cut-off. These geological sub-domains act as hard boundaries within the wider CV13 Pegmatite dyke(s).
Using the 0.50% Cs2O grade constraint, the footprint of the caesium mineralization at:
- Vega has been traced over a general area of at least 800 m x 250 m and consists of multiple, sub-parallel, flat-lying lenses, at a depth of ~110 m, with a true thickness ranging from <2 m to ~10 m.
- Rigel has been traced over a general area of at least 200 m x 100 m and consists of a single, shallow-dipping lens at a depth of ~50 m and true thickness ranging from <2 m to ~6 m.
- Helios has been traced over an area of ~180 m x 80 m and consists of two, near-horizontal, lenses at a depth of ~30 m and true thickness ranging from ~1m to 3 m.
The pollucite is typically centimetre to decimetre-scale, presenting as clear to whitish-grey in colour with common late-stage veining of white pollucite/spodumene/lepidolite, as well as common white flecks (Figure 17). Pollucite commonly occurs with significant amounts of spodumene (lithium) and tantalite (tantalum).
DRILLING TECHNIQUES AND CLASSIFICATION CRITERIA
The Shaakichiuwaanaan Consolidated MRE (and host geological models), which includes the CV5, CV13, and CV4 pegmatites only, are supported by 857 diamond drill holes ("DDH") of NQ (predominant) or HQ size, completed through 2025, for a collective total of 263,424 m, as well as 614 m of outcrop channels (Figure 18, Figure 19). This equates to 579 DDH (196,620 m) and 173 m of outcrop channels at CV5, 261 DDH (59,446 m) and 439 m of outcrop channels at CV13, and 17 DDH (7,358 m) and 2 m of outcrop channels at CV4. Included within the CV13 dataset are 64 DDH totaling 13,940 m, completed over the 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 programs, as well as 7 m of channels, which were used to support the Vega, Rigel, and Helios Caesium Zone MRE and geological models (i.e., sub-domains); specifically, 9 DDH (1,738 m) at Rigel, 44 DDH (10,315 m) and 7 m of channels at Vega, and 11 DDH (1,887 m) at Helios.
Downhole deviation surveys for each drill hole were completed with a Devico DeviGyro tool (2021 and 2024 holes), Reflex Gyro Sprint IQ tool (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 holes), Axis Champ Gyro (2023 and 2024 holes), Reflex OMNI Gyro Sprint IQ (2024 and 2025 holes), or Reflex EZ-TRAC (2025 holes). Survey shots were typically continuous at approximately 3-5 m intervals. The use of the gyro tool system negated potential deflection issues arising from minor but common pyrrhotite within the host rock units. All collar and downhole deviation data have been validated by the Project geologists on site, and by the database lead.
Drill core has not been oriented; however, downhole optical and acoustic televiewer surveys have been completed on over 80 drill holes (through 2025) across both CV5 and CV13 to guide modelling.
Drill hole spacing over the resource is predominantly targeting 50 to 100 m pierce points of the pegmatite dyke(s) depending on resource classification being targeted. Orientations of drill holes may vary widely – including grid, fence, and fan based – depending on the orientation of the targeted dyke/lens. It is also common for multiple holes to be collared from the same pad. Drill hole spacing and orientation at the CV5, CV13, and CV4 pegmatites, including the Rigel, Vega, and Helios zones are sufficient to support the geological models and resource classifications applied herein.
All DDH were completed by Fusion Forage Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, ON, or Forage Construction Muskw Inc. of Chisasibi, Quebec. Procedures at the drill followed industry best practices with drill core placed in either 4 or 5 ft long, typically flat, square-bottom wooden boxes with the appropriate hole and box ID noted and block depth markers placed in the box. Core recovery typically exceeds 90%. Once full, the box was fiber taped shut with wooden lids at the drill and transported (helicopter or truck) to Mirage Lodge or Camp Shaakichiuwaanaan (KM-270 of Trans-Taiga Road) for processing.
Channel sampling followed industry best practices with a 3 to 5 cm wide, saw-cut channel completed across the pegmatite outcrop as practical, perpendicular to the interpreted pegmatite strike. Samples were collected at ~0.5 to 1 m contiguous intervals with the channel bearing noted, and high-accuracy GPS coordinates collected at the start and end points of the channel.
SAMPLING AND SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES
Core sampling protocols meet industry standard practices. Upon receipt at the core shack at Mirage Lodge (2021 through winter 2025) or Camp Shaakichiuwaanaan (summer-fall 2025), all drill core is pieced together, oriented to maximum foliation, metre marked, geotechnically logged (TCR, RQD, ISRM, and Q-Method (since mid-winter 2023)), alteration logged, geologically logged (rock type), and sample logged on an individual sample basis. Wet and dry core box photos are also collected of all core drilled, regardless of perceived mineralization. Specific gravity ("SG") measurements of entire pegmatite samples were collected at systematic intervals (approximately 1 SG measurement every 4-5 m) using the water immersion method. SG measurements are also collected systematically from host rock samples (i.e., non-pegmatite).
Core sampling was guided by rock type as determined during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All pegmatite intervals were sampled in their entirety, regardless of whether mineralization was noted or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval length) to "bookend" the sampled pegmatite. The minimum individual sample length is typically 0.3-0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically 2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths are 1.0 to 1.5 m. All drill core was saw-cut, using an Almonte automatic core saw in 2022 and onwards with one half-core collected for assay, and the other half-core remaining in the box for reference.
Channels were geologically logged upon collection on an individual sample basis; however, were not geotechnically logged. Channel recovery was effectively 100%.
The logging of drill core and channels was qualitative by nature, and included estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and modal mineral estimates. These logging practices meet or exceed current industry standard practices and are of appropriate detail to support a Mineral Resource estimation and disclosure herein.
All core samples were bagged and sealed individually, and then placed in large supersacs for added security, palleted, and shipped by third party transport, or directly by representatives of the Company, to the designated sample preparation laboratory – Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, ON, in 2021 and SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Canada") in either Lakefield, ON, Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 – being tracked during shipment along with chain of custody documentation. A small number of holes were sent for sample preparation to SGS Canada's Sudbury, ON, and Burnaby, BC, facilities in 2022. Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all samples were accounted for and had not been tampered with.
SAMPLE ANALYSIS METHOD AND QUALITY CONTROL
Core samples collected from 2021 drill holes were shipped to Actlabs in Ancaster, ON, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which included crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh, followed by a 250 g riffle split and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 microns. All 2021 core sample pulps were analyzed, at the same lab, for multi-element (including Li) by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish (package 1F2) and tantalum by INAA (code 5B), with any samples returning >8,000 ppm Li by 1F2 reanalyzed for Li by code 8-4 Acid ICP Assay. Activation Laboratories is a commercial lab with the relevant accreditations (ISO 17025) and is independent of the Company.
Core samples collected from 2022 and 2023 drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Lakefield, ON for standard sample preparation (code PRP89) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core samples collected from 2023 were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for standard sample preparation (code PRP89). Core samples collected from 2024 and 2025 drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in either Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for a sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns.
All 2022 through 2025 core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li, Cs, Ta, Ga, and Rb) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). The analytical package had a relatively high detection limit for Li (5%), so overlimit analyses were not required. Overlimits, where requested, were submitted for analysis by acid digestion for alkaline metals with AAS8 finish (code GC_AAS49C) for Cs and Rb, borate fusion with XRF finish (code GC_XRF76V) for Cs and Ta, or sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-MS finish (Code GC_IMS93A50V or GC_IMS91AC2) for Rb. SGS Canada is a commercial lab with the relevant accreditations (ISO 17025) and is independent of the Company.
A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the drill programs and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials ("CRMs") into sample batches, as well as collection of quarter-core duplicates (through hole CV23-190 only), at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of coarse-split (through hole CV23-365 only) and pulp-split sample duplicates were completed to assess analytical precision at different stages of the laboratory preparation process, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation at a secondary lab (ALS Canada in 2022 through 2025).
Additionally, the Company created two caesium focused CRMs from drill core material collected from the CV13 Pegmatite's Vega Zone – VCS-001 and VCS-002. The certificate of analysis and individual sample packets were provided by Smee & Associates Consulting Ltd., a third-party independent of the Company, which coordinated a six (6) lab round-robin to determine values for Cs, Li, and Ta. The VCS-001 and VCS-002 CRMs were first implemented in June 2025.
Channel samples collected in 2017 were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Lakefield, ON, for standard preparation. Pulps were analyzed at SGS Canada's laboratory in either Lakefield, ON, (2017), or Burnaby, BC (2022), for multi-element (including Li, Cs, Ta, Ga, and Rb) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish. All subsequent channel samples were shipped to Val-d'Or, QC for standard sample preparation with the pulps shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li, Cs, Ta, Ga, and Rb) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). If required, overlimits were determined using the same analytical packages as for drill core.
A QAQC protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the channel programs and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches.
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8 AAS: Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
CRITERIA USED FOR CLASSIFICATION
The Consolidated MRE classification has been completed in accordance with the NI 43-101, JORC 2012, and CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves reporting guidelines. All reported Mineral Resources have been constrained by conceptual open-pit or underground mineable shapes to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE").
Blocks were classified as Indicated when drill spacing was 70 m or lower, blocks were estimated with at least 2 drill holes and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters. Geological continuity and a minimum thickness of 2 m were mandatory, as well as grade continuity demonstrated at the reported cut-off grade.
Blocks were classified Inferred when drill spacing was between 70 m and 140 m and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters. Geological continuity and a minimum thickness of 2 m were also mandatory.
There are no Measured classified blocks. Pegmatite dykes or extensions with lower level of information / confidence were also not classified.
Classification shapes are created around contiguous blocks at the stated criteria with consideration for the selected mining method. The MRE appropriately reflects the view of the Competent Person.
ESTIMATION METHODOLOGY
Compositing was done every 1.0 m for the pegmatite and every 0.5 m for the caesium enriched zones. Unsampled intervals were assigned a grade of 0.0005% Li, 0.25 ppm Ta, and 0.05 ppm Cs. Capping was done after compositing. Based on the statistical analysis, capping varies by lithological domain.
CV5 Parameters
For the spodumene-rich domain within the CV5 principal pegmatite, no capping was required for Li2O and Ga, but Ta2O5 was capped at 3,800 ppm. For the feldspar-rich domain within the CV5 principal pegmatite, a capping of 3.5% Li2O and 3,800 ppm Ta2O5 was applied. For the parallel dykes, no capping was required for Li2O, but a capping of 2,000 ppm Ta2O5 was applied. Variography was done both in Leapfrog Edge and Supervisor.
At CV5, for Li2O, Ta2O5, and Ga, a well-structured variogram model was obtained for the CV5 principal pegmatite's spodumene-rich domain. For the CV5 principal pegmatite, both domains (spodumene-rich and feldspar-rich domains), vein CV5_150, and vein CV_160 were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK), using Leapfrog Edge. The remaining eight (8) pegmatite dykes at CV5 did not yield well-structured variograms for either Li2O, Ta2O5, or Ga and therefore were estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2), also using Leapfrog Edge.
Three (3) orientated search ellipsoids were used to select data and interpolate Li2O, Ta2O5, and Ga grades in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on the variography, drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. For the first and second pass interpolation a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of fifteen (15) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For the third pass a minimum of three (3) composites with a maximum of fifteen (15) without a minimum per hole was used. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate for ten of the adjacent dykes of the main pegmatite body (CV5_120, 130, 140, 141, 142, 150, 160, 170, 180, and 190). Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge's Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of the hanging wall of each dyke.
CV13 Parameters
For the CV13 Pegmatite dykes, it was determined that no capping was required for Li2O and Ga, but a capping of 3,000 ppm Ta2O5 for Vega, 2,100 ppm Ta2O5 for CV13_100, and 2,000 ppm Ta2O5 for all remaining domains was applied. No capping was applied for Cs2O on the Caesium zones.
For Li2O, Ta2O5, Cs2O, Rb2O, and Ga a well-structured variogram model was obtained for zones CV13_100 and CV13_101. On CV13, Li2O, Ta2O5, Cs2O, Rb2O, and Ga were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK) for zones CV13_100 and CV13_101. The remaining pegmatite dykes at CV13 (19) did not yield well-structured variograms for either Li2O, Ta2O5, Cs2O, Rb2O, and Ga and therefore were estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2), also using Leapfrog Edge.
The twenty-one (21) different pegmatite domains were separated into 2 groups with the same orientation. Vega, Rigel, and Helios were estimated according to the same criteria based on the zones in which they are enclosed. Different orientated search ellipsoids per group of domains were used to select data and interpolate Li2O, Ta2O5, Cs2O, Rb2O, and Ga grades, respectively, in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on the variography, drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. For CV13_100, Rigel, and other veins (040; 050; 060; 065; 070; 080; 085; 104; 100C; 110), the first pass required a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of ten (10) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For the second and third pass, a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of twelve (12) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For zones 101, CV13_Cs_120 (Vega) and CV13_Cs_130 (Helios) and other veins (090; 091; 092; 101A; 102; 103; 120; 130; 160), the first, second and third pass required a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of twelve (12) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For all remaining caesium zones at Vega, the first pass required a minimum of three (3) composites and a maximum of eight (8) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes needed to interpolate. For the second and third pass, a minimum of three (3) composites and a maximum of ten (10) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate the dykes. Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge's Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of either the hanging wall or footwall of each dyke.
CV4 Parameters
At CV4, variography analysis did not yield a well-structured variogram. Li2O, Ta2O5, and Ga were estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2), also using Leapfrog Edge.
Three (3) orientated search ellipsoids were used to select data and interpolate Li2O, Ta2O5 and Ga grades in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. For all pegmatite domains (10), the first, second, and third pass interpolation required a minimum of three (3) composites and a maximum of fifteen (15) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes to interpolate. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate for the 10 pegmatite dykes (080; 085; 090; 100; 101; 105; 109; 110; 120, and 130). Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge's Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of footwall of each dyke.
For CV5, CV13, and CV4, parent cells of 10 m x 5 m x 5 m, subblocked four (4) times in each direction (for minimum subcells of 2.5 m in x, 1.25 m in y, and 1.25 m in z) were used. Subblocks are triggered by the geological model. Li2O, Ta2O5, Cs2O, Rb2O, and Ga grades are estimated on the parent cells and automatically populated to subblocks.
The CV5, CV13, and CV4 block model are rotated around the Z axis (Leapfrog 340°). Hard boundaries between all the pegmatite domains were used for all Li2O, Ta2O5, Cs2O, Rb2O, and Ga estimates. For CV5, the MRE includes blocks within the pit shell above the cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O or all blocks within underground mining shapes constructed with a 0.60% cut-off grade. For CV13, the MRE includes blocks within the pit shell above the cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O or all blocks within underground mining shapes constructed with a 0.70% Li2O cut-off grade. For the Caesium Zone resource at CV13, the MRE includes all blocks within the same pit shell as the CV13 MRE but reported above the cut-off grade of 0.50% Cs2O. For CV4, the MRE includes all blocks within underground mining shapes constructed with a 0.60% cut-off grade.
Validation of the block model was performed using Swath Plots, nearest neighbours grade estimates, global means comparisons, and by visual inspection in 3D and along plan views and cross-sections.
CUT-OFF GRADE AND BASIS FOR SELECTION
The cut-off grade ("COG") adopted for the MRE is 0.40% Li2O for open-pit resources at CV5 and CV13, 0.60% Li2O for underground resources at CV5 and CV4, and 0.70% Li2O for underground resources at CV13. It has been determined based on operational cost estimates, primarily through benchmarking, for mining (open-pit and underground methods), tailings management, G&A, and concentrate transport costs from the mine site to Bécancour, QC, as the base case. Process recovery assumed a Dense Media Separation ("DMS") only operation at approximately 70% average recovery into a 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate. A long-term average SC6.0 spodumene concentrate price of US $1,500 was assumed with USD/CAD exchange rate of 0.74. A royalty of 2% was applied.
Mineral Resources for the Rigel, Vega, and Helios caesium zones (collectively, the "Caesium Zone MRE") are hosted within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit conceptual mining shape, irrespective of lithium COG. A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs2O was used to model and report the zones, and is based on mineral processing results and mineralogical analysis confirming pollucite as the predominant Cs-bearing mineral present.
MINING & METALLURGICAL METHODS AND PARAMETERS, AND OTHER MODIFYING FACTORS CONSIDERED
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, economic, or other relevant issues.
The extraction scenario constraint retained for the MRE at the CV5 LCT Pegmatite is mainly open-pit. A pit slope ranging between 32° and 55° was assumed, resulting in a strip ratio of 7.5 (waste to mineable resource) at a revenue factor of 1. Underground long hole mining method accounts for approximately 11% of CV5 resources.
The extraction scenario constraint retained for the MRE at the CV13 LCT Pegmatite is mainly open-pit. A pit slope of 45° was assumed, resulting in a strip ratio of 8.9 (waste to mineable resource) at a revenue factor of 1. The Mineral Resources for the Vega, Rigel, and Helios caesium zones are contained entirely within the open-pit conceptual mining shape used to determine the CV13 Pegmatite's MRE.
The extraction scenario constraint retained for the MRE at the CV4 LCT Pegmatite is underground long hole mining method only, it is considered that CV4 is an extension of CV5.
The metallurgical assumptions for lithium are supported by metallurgical test programs completed by SGS Canada at their Lakefield, ON, facility. This included significant metallurgical testing comprised of Heavy Liquid Separation ("HLS"), Dense Media Separation ("DMS"), and magnetic testing, which has produced 5.5+% Li2O spodumene concentrates at >70% recovery on both CV5 and CV13 pegmatite material. DMS pilots on CV5 Pegmatite material (collectively totaling >10 tonnes), including with non-pegmatite dilution up to 15%, produced spodumene concentrates ranging in grade from 5.6% to 6.6% Li2O and recovery from 69% to 89% results, confirming a DMS-only flowsheet is applicable. For the Mineral Resource conceptual mining shapes, based on a grade versus recovery curve of the test work completed to date, an average recovery of approximately 70% to produce a 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate was used.
The metallurgical assumptions for recovery of caesium at the Rigel, Vega, and Helios caesium zones are supported by testwork completed on drill core (Vega Zone). Processing methods included crushing followed by x-ray ore sorting – completed at TOMRA Mining's Test Center in Wedel, Germany – to recover the pollucite, with the tailings fractions further processed by dense media separation ("DMS") – completed by SGS Canada – to recover spodumene.
QUALIFIED/COMPETENT PERSON
The information in this news release that relates to the Consolidated MRE for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (CV5, CV13, and CV4 LCT pegmatites, including the Caesium Zone MRE), as well as other relevant technical information for the Property, is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Todd McCracken, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ) and with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. McCracken has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
Mr. McCracken is Director – Mining & Geology – Central Canada, of BBA Consultants. and is independent of the Company. Mr. McCracken does not hold any securities in the Company.
The information in this news release that relates to the mineral processing for the Consolidated MRE (including the Caesium Zone MRE) is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing with the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ). Mr. Cunningham has reviewed and approved the mineral processing technical information in this news release.
Mr. Cunningham is a process engineering consultant for Primero Group Americas Inc. and is independent of the Company. Mr. Cunningham does not hold any securities in the Company.
Mr. McCracken and Mr. Cunningham have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the JORC Code, 2012. Mr. McCracken and Mr. Cunningham consent to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
APPENDIX 1 – JORC CODE 2012 TABLE 1 (ASX LISTING RULE 5.8.2)
Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data
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Criteria
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JORC Code explanation
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Commentary
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Sampling techniques
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Drilling techniques
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Drill sample recovery
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Logging
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Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
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Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
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Verification of sampling and assaying
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Location of data points
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Data spacing and distribution
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Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
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Sample security
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Audits or reviews
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Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results
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Criteria
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JORC Code explanation
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Commentary
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Mineral tenement and land tenure status
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Exploration done by other parties
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Geology
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Drill hole Information
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Data aggregation methods
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Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths
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Diagrams
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Balanced reporting
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Other substantive exploration data
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Further work
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Section 3 – Estimate and Reporting of Mineral Resources
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Criteria
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JORC Code explanation
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Commentary
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Database integrity
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Site visits
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Geological interpretation
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Dimensions
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Estimation and modelling techniques
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Moisture
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Cut-off parameters
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Mining factors or assumptions
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Metallurgical factors or assumptions
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Environmental factors or assumptions
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Bulk density
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Classification
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Audits or reviews
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Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence
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APPENDIX 2
ABOUT PMET RESOURCES INC.
PMET Resources Inc. is a pegmatite critical mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and proximal to regional hydro-power infrastructure.
In late 2025, the Company announced a positive lithium-only Feasibility Study on the CV5 Pegmatite for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property and declared a maiden Mineral Reserve of 84.3 Mt at 1.26% Li2O (Probable)9. The study outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS") only process flowsheet. Further, the results highlight Shaakichiuwaanaan as a potential North American critical mineral powerhouse with significant opportunity for tantalum and caesium in addition to lithium.
The Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource10 totalling 113.9 Mt at 1.43% Li2O and 164 ppm Ta2O5 (Indicated) and 33.8 Mt at 1.24% Li2O and 150 ppm Ta2O5 (Inferred), and ranks as a top ten lithium pegmatite globally in size. Additionally, the Project hosts the world's largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource with 1.84 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O (Indicated), and 0.98 Mt at 3.00% Cs2O (Inferred).
This news release has been approved by
"KEN BRINSDEN"
Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director
_____________________________
9 See Feasibility Study news release dated October 20, 2025. Probable Mineral Reserve cut-off grade is 0.40% Li2O (open-pit) and 0.70% Li2O (underground). Underground development and open-pit marginal tonnage containing material above 0.37% Li2O are also included in the statement. Effective Date of September 11, 2025.
10 Consolidated MRE (CV5, CV13, & CV4 pegmatites) is reported at an Li2O cut-off grade of 0.40% (open-pit), 0.60% (underground CV5 & CV4), and 0.70% (underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs2O was used to sub-domain the Caesium Zone MRE, contained entirely within CV13, which is reported at a 0.50% Cs2O cut-off grade. The Effective Date is July 10, 2026. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Securities Laws.
All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "development", "growth", "continued", "intentions", "expectations", "strategy", "opportunities", "anticipated", "trends", "potential", "outlook", "ability", "additional", "on track", "prospects", "viability", "estimated", "reaches", "enhancing", "strengthen", "target", "will", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the estimation of Mineral Resources, including the Caesium Zone MRE and the maiden rubidium estimate, and the assumptions on which such estimates are based, including those supporting reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction; the scale of the pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource at Shaakichiuwaanaan and the Company's belief regarding its size relative to other publicly reported caesium Mineral Resources; the potential of such resource to be a significant supply source for global markets; the potential of the caesium opportunity at CV13 as an additional saleable product in the overall economic development of the Project; the potential of the development of the Company's Shaakichiuwaanaan Property; the potential recovery of caesium and rubidium as by-products; the potential for resource growth through continued drill exploration, including between the CV5 and CV4 Pegmatites; the Company's intentions with respect to its business and operations; the Company's potential position in the markets and industries it operates in; the perceived merit and further potential of the Company's properties; the results and conclusions of the CV5 Lithium-Only Feasibility Study; the anticipated updated Feasibility Study and Preliminary Economic Assessment, including the timing of their release and the expectation that MRE-5 will underpin such studies; the anticipated timing of a future MRE update; the anticipated filing of a technical report documenting MRE-5; exploration results and potential for production at the Company's properties within agreed specification under applicable offtake terms; the anticipated timing of a future MRE update and the incorporation of 2026 drilling; the Company's development schedule and priorities for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project; the potential development of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project; exploration targets, including the gap between CV5 and CV4; budgets and forecasted cash flows and return on capital; strategic plans; market price and demand for lithium, tantalum, caesium and rubidium and the Company's resilience to changes in market price and demand; permitting or other timelines; and government regulations and relations.
Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation: the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate MRE-5 described in this news release, including a spodumene concentrate price of US$1,500/tonne (6% basis FOB Bécancour), an exchange rate of 0.74 USD/CAD, an average lithium recovery of approximately 70% to produce a 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate, and a 0.50% Cs2O grade constraint and cut-off grade for the Caesium Zone MRE; that pollucite can be recovered and processed into saleable caesium and rubidium products, consistent with testwork completed to date; that the updated Feasibility Study and Preliminary Economic Assessment can be completed on the anticipated scope and timeline, including the timely availability of data and consultant resources; that the Company will be able to obtain the total funding required to bring the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project to production, and to raise additional financing when needed and on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to achieve current exploration, development and other objectives concerning the Company's properties; the Company's ability to source services, materials and consumables in the future necessary for the development and operation of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project on commercially viable terms; the Company's expectation that the current price and demand for lithium, caesium, rubidium and other commodities will be sustained or will improve; the Company's ability to obtain requisite licences and necessary governmental approvals; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; and general business and economic conditions, including competitive conditions in the markets in which the Company operates.
Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others : uncertainty inherent in Mineral Resource estimates, including that Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence and may not be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources, and that Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; the risk that comparisons with other projects, which are based on third-party and, in some cases, historical estimates, are not accurate or comparable; the small, opaque and illiquid nature of the caesium and rubidium markets, the limited availability of reliable price information, and the risk that the Company may be unable to secure offtake for caesium or rubidium products; the risk that pollucite recovery and caesium or rubidium processing may not be achieved at commercial scale or on economic terms; the risk that the updated Feasibility Study or Preliminary Economic Assessment is delayed or that its results differ from current expectations; the Company's ability to execute on plans relating to its Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, including the timing thereof; the Company's ability to generate revenue and future capital requirements; the Company's profitability in the short or medium term; mineral resource estimation risks; exploration, development and operating risks and costs; the Company's dependence upon the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property; the titles to the Company's mineral properties being challenged or impugned; the Company receiving and maintaining licences and permits from appropriate governmental authorities; environmental and safety regulations; land access risk; access to sufficient used and new equipment; maintenance of equipment; the Company's reliance on key personnel; the Company's ability to obtain social acceptability by First Nations with respect to its Shaakichiuwaanaan Project; the Company's reliance on key business relationships; the Company's growth strategy; the Company's ability to obtain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third party risks; disruptions to the Company's business operations; the Company's reliance on technology and information systems; litigation risks; tax risks; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; general economic conditions; commodity prices and exchange rate risks; demand for lithium, tantalum, caesium and rubidium; volatility of share price; public company obligations; competition risk; dividend policy; policies and legislation; force majeure; and changes in technology.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Readers should review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+ for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
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SOURCE PMET Resources Inc.