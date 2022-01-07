PLLAY® Labs, the AI-driven, fintech video game wagering platform, announced a partnership with HashCube Gaming. One of India's leading casual gaming studios and builders of the world's most monetized Sudoku game, Sudoku Quest, HashCube will give PLLAY® access to more than 20 million users. HashCube is partnering with PLLAY® to give its global users an option to join casual esports tournaments and competitions for ...

GAMING00