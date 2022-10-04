GamingInvesting News

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (" Playtika "), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today announced the preliminary results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 51,813,472 shares of Playtika's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a " Share ," and collectively, " Shares ") or such lesser number of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price of $11.58 per Share (the " Tender Offer "), which expired one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on Monday, October 3, 2022 .

Based on the preliminary count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the Tender Offer (the " Depositary "), 74,041,076 Shares were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, and based on the preliminary results reported by the Depositary, Playtika expects to purchase approximately 51,813,472 Shares, for an aggregate cost of approximately $600 million , excluding fees and expenses relating to the Tender Offer. The number of Shares that Playtika expects to purchase in the Tender Offer represents approximately 12.6% of the total number of Shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 . Playtika expects to have approximately 360,922,005 Shares outstanding immediately following payment for the Shares purchased in the Tender Offer.

Due to the oversubscription of the Tender Offer, based on the preliminary count described above, Playtika will accept for purchase on a pro rata basis approximately 69.98% of the Shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn.

The number of Shares expected to be purchased by Playtika and the proration information are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary and is based on the assumption that all Shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. The final number of Shares to be purchased by Playtika and the final proration information will be announced following the completion by the Depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the Tender Offer will occur promptly thereafter.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the information agent for the tender offer and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is serving as the depositary. For all questions relating to the tender offer, please contact the information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc. at playtika@dfking.com or call toll-free at (877) 871-1741.

About Playtika

Playtika is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Additional Information Regarding the Tender Offer

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell Shares or any other securities of Playtika, and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares.

Playtika has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal and related materials. The tender offer will only be made pursuant to the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials filed as part of the issuer tender offer statement on Schedule TO, in each case as may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Stockholders should read carefully the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the tender offer.

Stockholders are able to obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and related materials at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . In addition, free copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the tender offer, toll-free at (877) 871-1741.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and size of the tender offer. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Further, statements that include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "present," "preserve," "project," "pursue," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning may identify forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include without limitation:

  • Playtika's ability to complete the tender offer, including Playtika's ability to satisfy the conditions to the tender offer and the number of Shares Playtika is able to purchase pursuant to the tender offer;
  • Playtika's ability to achieve the benefits contemplated by the tender offer;
  • Any adverse impact that the tender offer may have on Playtika and the trading market for Playtika's common stock;
  • Playtika's reliance on third-party platforms, such as the iOS App Store , Facebook, and Google Play Store, to distribute Playtika's games and collect revenues, and the risk that such platforms may adversely change their policies;
  • Playtika's reliance on a limited number of games to generate the majority of its revenue;
  • Playtika's reliance on a small percentage of total users to generate a majority of its revenue;
  • Playtika's free-to-play business model, and the value of virtual items sold in Playtika's games, is highly dependent on how Playtika manages the game revenues and pricing models;
  • Playtika's inability to complete acquisitions and integrate any acquired businesses successfully could limit its growth or disrupt its plans and operations;
  • Playtika may be unable to successfully develop new games;
  • Playtika's ability to compete in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry;
  • Playtika has significant indebtedness and is subject to the obligations and restrictive covenants under its debt instruments;
  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Playtika's business and the economy as a whole;
  • the impact of an economic recession or periods of increased inflation, and any reductions to household spending on the types of discretionary entertainment that Playtika offers;
  • Playtika's controlled company status;
  • changes in the financial situation or liquidity requirements of, or regulatory rules or requirements applicable to, Playtika's controlling stockholder group;
  • the number of Shares that the Giant/Alpha Group will tender;
  • legal or regulatory restrictions or proceedings could adversely impact Playtika's business and limit the growth of Playtika's operations;
  • risks related to Playtika's international operations and ownership, including Playtika's significant operations in Israel , Ukraine and Belarus and the fact that Playtika's controlling stockholder group includes a Chinese-owned company;
  • Playtika's reliance on key personnel;
  • security breaches or other disruptions could compromise Playtika's information or its players' information and expose Playtika to liability; and
  • Playtika's inability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary information could adversely impact Playtika's business.

Additional factors that may cause future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, to differ, potentially materially, from those discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties discussed in Playtika's filings with the SEC. Although Playtika believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Playtika cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, Playtika undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Playtika's expectations.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtika-announces-preliminary-results-of-previously-announced-tender-offer-301640038.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Acquisition of Octane is intended to expand X1 ' s global Rocket League video games portfolio and reach to Gen Z audiences

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Octane's social media followers and statistical platform at http://Octane.GG
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's third closed post-IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022, and ShiftRLE on August 10 th 2022.
  • It is anticipated that Octane will merge into Shift to create a new destination for Rocket League fans.

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQB: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates Esports assets and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 15 th 2022, it has closed its acquisition of the assets comprising of Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online statistical and news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising the business of Octane, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with two individuals, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Octane. As consideration for the acquisition of the assets compromising the business of Octane, the Company is paying a cash purchase price of US$35,000, US$17,500 of which was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$17,500 of which will be payable within 45 days after the closing date.

" We are enthusiastic to have closed on the Octane acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. "As Rocket League continues to grow in global popularity, owning multiple assets within this Esport allows the opportunity to launch an all-encompassing Rocket League destination site containing breaking news, statistics, video highlights, and fantasy sports."

Information Related to Octane

Octane is the leading Rocket League Esports statistics platform providing in-depth match statistics across the top events in the space. Since its inception in 2017, Octane has collected data for hundreds of thousands of games and thousands of players, teams, and events. As the primary source of statistics for Rocket League, Octane has amassed a valuable trove of data on the history and evolution of players and teams from their rookie days to playing on the world stage. Using the platform, fans are able to check-in live during game days to see how their favorite players and teams are performing, while coaches and commentators can use the data to draw better conclusions and create narratives around how players and teams are trending. Octane's robust set of filters and comprehensive data makes it an unmatched resource for the large community of Rocket League esports fans.

The Company anticipates utilization of Octane's Rocket League statistics database in launching future offerings, such as a possible Rocket League fantasy product, as discussed in X1's prior news release dated July 25th, 2022.

Changes to Directors and Officers

The Company also announces that Jan Hoffmann has resigned from the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") and as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, RixGG Europe Ltd., which holds and operates the Company's RixGG e-sports teams. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hoffmann for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well on his future endeavours. Latika Prasad, a current director of the Company, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and a director of RixGG Europe Ltd. and will oversee operations with Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1.

Samantha Shorter has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Board. In connection with her appointment to the Board, Ms. Shorter has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Bobby Dhaliwal has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Samantha Shorter

Ms. Shorter most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of X1, and has over a decade of experience in providing reporting, assurance and accounting services to publicly traded companies, including technology companies. She left public practice in 2011, where she acted in the capacity of audit manager with Davidson & Company LLP, a major Canadian accounting firm, and has since taken on a variety of leadership roles. Her governance and accounting knowledge facilitates effective implementation and oversight for financial reporting, administration and internal controls development and budgeting. Ms. Shorter completed a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours at the University of British Columbia. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Certified Internal Auditor.

Bobby Dhaliwal

Mr. Dhaliwal works as a financial consultant with a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies in the resources and technology sector, including in the roles of CFO and controller. These companies are Canada-based with various international operations. His professional experience includes assistance on initial public offerings, continuous disclosure and financial reporting, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. Mr. Dhaliwal graduated from Langara College, Vancouver, and holds a bachelor of accountancy.

Information Related to Rocket League

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a gaming and entertainment company that helps connect brands with Gen-Z and millennial audiences all over the world through a diverse portfolio of assets which includes an Esports team, a talent management agency, and other integrated media assets. The company's assets are in three main verticals: Media & Network, Creator Economy, and Gaming & Esports. X1 is continuing to build upon its existing portfolio of assets through a combination of organic growth and accretive M&A

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the ability of Octane to integrate with ShiftRLE or at all, and expected synergy between ShiftRLE and Octane, including by allowing for the provision of Rocket League fantasy sports options, the continued growth and popularity of Rocket League, the growth of ShiftRLE (as integrated with Octane) and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and Octane to implement their respective business strategies, including plans to integrate Octane and ShiftRLE, the continued relevance of Octane's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

UNCG to Host E2Weekend - Esports + Education

Educators and Gamers Converge at UNCG for Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative Training, and a Fortnite Tournament

UNC Greensboro will host E2Weekend on October 28 and 29 a weekend of esports tournaments, as well as educational Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative toolset training provided in collaboration with Epic Games. Held in the UNCG Esports Arena and Learning Lab the E2Weekend (Esports + Education) includes a two-day, hands-on educational opportunity for regional high school educators and UNCG faculty, staff, and students. Participants will learn how to build interactive 3D experiences using Unreal Engine the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool. They'll also learn how to jump in and use Fortnite's Creative toolset to build anything they can imagine using assets and devices from the game.

Leading Gaming technology provider Quixant announces the launch of new cabinet offering

Quixant unveils new range of turnkey cabinets, Quantum and Qinetic, and redesigned website, reflecting its continued evolution and efforts to allow the industry to push its creativity to the maximum, and deliver the ultimate Gaming and Sports betting experiences.

Quixant_Logo

Quixant has announced the launch of Quantum and Qinetic, its new range of turnkey cabinets, which are tailored to the requirements and legislation of all global Gaming markets and the Sports Betting industry.

P12 Arcana Unveiled by Record-Breaking Project Twelve - Teaming up with BNB Chain and Quest3 for Unprecedented Gaming Event

In partnership with BNB Chain and Quest3, Project Twelve's game carnival is set to officially begin in October, providing gamers with an unprecedented synergy of Web2 and Web3 in one historic gaming event.

In tandem with one of the world's largest e-sport pro contests, The International 2022, which features Dota2, P12 Arcana is set to become the greatest, most prodigious Web3 game carnival of 2022. This event, which has been developed in partnership with BNB Chain and Quest3, includes a series of exciting & engaging activities for users to interact with, including but not limited to playing and calculating winners for substantial rewards, lotteries, and voting contests. Additionally, users will have the chance to win substantial rewards by supporting their favorite champs & players, allowing for a familiar yet all new experience.

Concordium partners with Playbase.GG to connect trusted commercial partners to esports teams and gamers

Concordium will connect trusted commercial brands to gamers by partnering with Playbase.GG a solution by software development company Ragebite to deliver an Esports 3.0 platform.

The cutting-edge Esports technology from Playbase.GG has been in development for the last six years and will be released in the first quarter of 2023. It was perfected by a team with years of experience in the space, including working with leading brands in the Esports industry such as Logitech and Twitch. With this new venture, Playbase.GG aims to provide gamers with an immersive experience on an Esports 3.0 platform, allowing any stakeholder to enter the Esports industry and establish a business standpoint.

IGT Presents World-Class Gaming, Systems, iGaming and Sports Betting Portfolio at 2022 Global Gaming Expo

  • Builds on success of high-performing multi-level progressive (MLP) titles including Fort Knox™ and Prosperity Link™ with next-generation base game themes and content
  • Expands hardware portfolio with global debut of PeakDual™ 27 and PeakCurve™ video slot cabinets
  • Leads cashless gaming transformation via Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ modules of IGT ADVANTAGE™ systems solution; introduces IntelligenEVO™ VLT central system
  • Showcases depth and breadth of IGT PlayDigital™ iGaming portfolio following iSoftBet acquisition; highlights scalability and versatility of industry-leading PlaySports™ technology
  • Drives wide-area progressive (WAP) jackpot excitement with new Wheel of Fortune ® , Megabucks ® and Money Mania slots games; welcomes Let's Make a Deal™ brand to premium content portfolio
  • Strengthens core video game library with 40 new, performance-tested titles; broadens portfolio for DiamondRS™ mechanical reel cabinet with research-backed titles

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will present a diverse and high-performing portfolio of games, systems, iGaming and sports betting solutions at the 2022 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") October 10-13 in Las Vegas, Nev. Backed by the theme "We've Got Game," IGT will welcome casino operators from around the world to its booth 3659 with innovations to maximize growth opportunities of today and the future.

IGT Presents World-Class Gaming, Systems, iGaming and Sports Betting Portfolio at 2022 Global Gaming Expo

"We are excited to demonstrate IGT's industry-leading games at G2E 2022. We have innovated with our existing games and developed new games in virtually every category. As evidenced from our strong Q2 results, including shipping more units than any other supplier, we're showcasing a compelling selection of games, hardware and solutions that have delivered chart-topping analyst ratings and performance," said Vince Sadusky , IGT CEO.

With the largest booth at G2E , IGT will host more than 200 innovations spanning every vertical of the casino gaming, systems, iGaming and sports betting sectors. Some of the standouts in IGT's G2E booth 3659 will include:

  • The Company will present a vast portfolio of compelling multi-level progressive (MLP) games across the premium and for-sale segments. Building on high-performing game themes, IGT will present new base games for Money Mania video slots link with its fast-hitting second-level WAP jackpot via Sphinx Fire™ and Mistress of Giza™ , and for the chart-topping Prosperity Link game via Ri Jin Dou Jin™ and Dian Shi Cheng Jin™ . Another must-see MLP game will be Fort Knox Heist™ on the PeakCurve cabinet, which offers a new take on one of the Company's most internationally successful games of all time. Some of IGT's most anticipated for-sale MLP games will include Cats Wild Serengeti™ , which is inspired by the highly successful Wolf Run Eclipse game, and Fu Gi Hao Men™ II , a follow-up title to the namesake original that is known for its progressive jackpot pick bonus and hold and spin mechanics.

  • IGT's PeakDual 27 and PeakCurve cabinets will make their global trade show debuts at G2E. Joining the Company's successful Peak hardware family, both cabinets are expertly crafted for optimal performance and player satisfaction. The PeakDual 27 cabinet is an upright gaming machine with two high-definition monitors, a 13.3-inch digital player panel and the latest in lighting, audio and convenience technologies. The PeakCurve cabinet includes a 49-inch, C-curve display, ergonomic design, a 27-inch topper and is supported by a deep library of entertaining premium titles.

  • Another G2E highlight will be IGT's award-winning and convenience-driving systems innovations, including the Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless gaming solutions, including a new point of sale integration and compelling player wallet funding advancements. G2E attendees can experience new bonus delivery games themed from the Company's library of proven performers, as well as the next-generation AVENTO™ in-game hardware. The Company will also debut IntelligenEVO , the advanced VLT management system, and IGT ADVANTAGE in the Cloud, a cloud-based version of the proven casino management system that elevates performance, uptime and speed to market.

  • IGT PlayDigital will demonstrate the depth and breadth of its iGaming content portfolio, the capabilities of its Remote Game Server (RGS) technology, as well as new user- engagement tools and other capabilities from the recent iSoftBet acquisition. Standout online games from IGT PlayDigital will include Majestic Megaways and Cash Eruption™ Fa Cai Shu, as well as the omnichannel WAP Wheel of Fortune Slots Triple Gold Gold Spin , and a variety of new games such as Gus's Gold: Hold & Win . PlayDigital will also highlight the success and versatility of the IGT PlaySports team and technology. The IGT PlaySports platform and betting solutions comprise the most widely used B2B sports betting technology stacks in the U.S. The highly scalable and stable system offers customers a unique range of innovative self-service betting technologies such as the CrystalFlex™ Terminal , PeakBarTop™ with Sports Betting, PlaySports Pad and the PlaySports Kiosks , all strengthened by the expertise of the Company's trading advisory services team.

  • IGT will propel its jackpot-focused content legacy with a variety of new premium WAP titles. The Company will advance the most popular slot game of all time with the debut of several new Wheel of Fortune games including Wheel of Fortune Diamond Deluxe slots on the CrystalWheel™ cabinet, Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins™ slots on the Peak65™ cabinet and Wheel of Fortune Money Spins slots on the TRUE4D™ cabinet. Similarly, the popular TV game show Let's Make a Deal will come to life in a new way via IGT's Let's Make a Deal video slots. Joining IGT's library of top-tier licensed themes and housed on the towering Peak65 cabinet, Let's Make a Deal video slots includes a WAP "Grand Deal" progressive and incorporates fan-favorite imagery and mini-games from the namesake TV show. IGT will also debut video and mechanical reel Megabucks titles including Megabucks ® Fortune Coin™ Respin on the Peak65 cabinet and Megabucks 3X Wild Diamonds™ on the S3000XL™.

  • Coming off the recent release of the DiamondRS mechanical reel cabinet, IGT will reveal a portfolio of new games for the dazzling hardware. Marquee mechanical reel games in IGT's booth will include Diamond Jackpots™ , Double Diamond™ , Fortune Storm™ and the highly entertaining Double Chili Mania™ Respin game. Each of these games comes to life on the DiamondRS' IGT Diamond Glass, allowing for rich content.

  • To fuel the Company's continued growth in core video, IGT will present a compelling content portfolio at G2E comprised of more than 40 total core video game themes on a range of form factors. Standouts will include new takes on player-favorite games with Fortune Coin™ Extra , Lucky Larry's Lobstermania™ 5 and a modernized version of Rich Girl™ slots. These brand evolutions will be accompanied by a vast array of standalone core videos such as Fortune Owl™ , Money Mover Jackpots™ , Magic Treasures™ and Gold Party ® slots.

"IGT's G2E 2022 showcase builds on the positive results that we have generated across the gaming enterprise over the last 12 months and is guided by strong market demand and opportunity," said Renato Ascoli , IGT CEO Global Gaming. "IGT's G2E portfolio is as diverse as our customers' needs and the players who enjoy our games. We will highlight a spectrum of game evolutions on successful themes such as Wheel of Fortune, Fort Knox, Fortune Coin, and Ultimate X Poker, as well as innovative new slot games such as Let's Make a Deal and Magic Treasures. G2E will also be the global trade show debut for the PeakDual 27 and PeakCurve cabinets and another opportunity to demonstrate IGT's systems leadership via solutions such as Resort Wallet, IGTPay and the IntelligenEVO VLT system."

"IGT PlayDigital will present its most robust offering to date at G2E 2022," said Enrico Drago , IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "Coming off a year of continued PlaySports and iGaming growth and the strategic acquisition of iSoftBet, IGT PlayDigital has the industry's strongest team and technology to help operators achieve growth in the sports betting and iGaming sectors. IGT PlayDigital will present its impressive content portfolio for the Remote Game Server, its best-in-class self-service sports betting technologies, and much more."

Additional solutions in IGT booth will include:

  • Compelling new video poker games such as Fortune X Poker™ , Mega Hot™ Poker and Big City 4s Poker™ , along with the action-packed tournament solution, Haywire™ Poker Tournament .
  • The must-see Hybrid Baccarat Electronic Table Games (ETG) solution featuring random number generated (RNG) multi-games, innovative merchandising hardware and the all-new Dynasty View terminal.
  • Advancements in IGT's Class II and CDS Class II portfolio with marquee themes Magic Gong ™ and Triple Fortune Dragon™ Rising respectively.
  • Expanded content portfolio for Historical Horse Racing (HHR) that is compatible with multiple HHR system products and anchored in entertaining themes such as Shamrock Stars and Caerus Cash Eruption™ .
  • Next-generation VLT titles that are built on proven mechanics and localized play preferences with themes such as Greenback Attack™ and Big City 5's Diamond Jackpot™ .

In addition to spotlighting first-rate products and award-winning innovations, IGT will host a variety of marketing promotions throughout the event. For more information, visit IGT , follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter , or watch IGT videos on YouTube . For IGT G2E updates visit IGT.com/G2E and follow #IGTxG2E22.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy , Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti , +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley , Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

Wheel of Fortune: ©2022 Califon Productions, Inc.

Let's Make A Deal ®/© 2022 Marcus / Glass Productions LLC. Licensed by Fremantle. All Rights Reserved.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

IGT Presents World-Class Gaming, Systems, iGaming and Sports Betting Portfolio at 2022 Global Gaming Expo

IGT Presents World-Class Gaming, Systems, iGaming and Sports Betting Portfolio at 2022 Global Gaming Expo

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-presents-world-class-gaming-systems-igaming-and-sports-betting-portfolio-at-2022-global-gaming-expo-301638458.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

