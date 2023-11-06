Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with Northern California Grocery Chain - Nugget Markets

Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with Northern California Grocery Chain - Nugget Markets


Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company"), a Company that offers a wide range of hemp-based food alternatives, is pleased to announce its partnership with Nugget Markets, a family-owned grocery chain boasting 16 locations throughout Northern California.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Planet Based Foods and Nugget Markets, as it combines their shared dedication to offering high-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable products to consumers in the Northern California region.

Key highlights of this transformative partnership include:

16 New Locations for Planet Based Foods: Nugget Markets' 16 locations across Northern California provide Planet Based Foods with an exciting opportunity to bring its innovative hemp-based products to a broader and more diverse audience. This expansion signifies a major step forward in PBFG's mission to revolutionize the way people eat.

Introducing Southwest and Original Varieties: As of now, Nugget Markets will proudly offer Planet Based Foods' Southwest and Original Taquitos to its customers. These delectable hemp-based taquitos strongly align with Nugget Markets' commitment to providing unique, locally developed, and sustainable food options.

UNFI Rocklin Warehouse New Distribution Hub: This collaboration not only brings Planet Based Foods' enticing offerings to Nugget Markets but also facilitates the launch of a new distribution location at the UNFI Rocklin warehouse. This development strengthens PBFG's distribution network and ensures greater accessibility to its planet-friendly products.

Braelyn Davis, CEO of Planet Based Foods commented, "Our partnership with Nugget Markets represents a significant stride toward our goal of transforming the food industry. We are excited to introduce our hemp-based Taquitos to their discerning customers and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside a partner that shares our values."

This partnership builds on the momentum generated by Planet Based Foods' distribution expansion, detailed in the November 9, 2022 news release linked here. It showcases PBFG's commitment to forging strategic alliances that enable broader access to its planet-friendly products and further solidifies its presence in the Northern California market.

As of now, customers can experience Planet Based Foods' Southwest and Original Taquitos at Nugget Markets locations in Northern California.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based food alternatives. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow. All Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based foods with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company aims to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source to feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based food ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement atwww.thecse.com and the Company's profile atwww.sedarplus.com. In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website atwww.planetbasedfoods.com.

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis
CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Therefore, this news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

×