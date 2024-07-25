(TheNewswire)
Placement to Support Next Phases of Grandis Project
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:
1. Placement to raise $6.25 million (before costs) through the issue of 62.5 million new shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at a price of 10 cents per share (a 13% discount to the last close and a 12.7% discount to the 5 day VWAP).
2. Placement participants will receive one (1) one of Elixir’s currently listed options (EXROBs) for every four (4) Placement Shares issued. These already listed EXROB Options have an exercise price of 12 cents and a term expiring on 17 October 2026.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Over-subsribed share placement of $6.25 million to institutional and sophisticated investors
- Funds to be used to support the next phases of the Grandis Project
The capital raising was strongly supported, with demand in excess of the placement size, and introduced a number of new institutional investors to the Company’s register.
The new capital raised will be deployed in the next phases of the Grandis Project - to deal with potential contingencies that might arise from the imminent multiple stage stimulation and flow testing program at the Company’s Daydream-2 well; and, position the Company for the next phases of Project Grandis – including ordering long lead items for the next well and improving the negotiating position for potential farm-out negotiations post the flow testing phase.
The 62.5 million Placement Shares will be issued under listing rule 7.1 A and the 18,750,000 Listed Options will be issued under listing rule 7.1.
The new shares are anticipated to be issued on Wednesday, 31 July 2024.
Taylor Collison Limited and Originate Capital Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr. Neil Young, said: “We are pleased to receive this financial support from existing and new investors to fund the final phases of the Daydream-2 program and take forward Project Grandis into its next phases. Equipment is mobilizing to the well lease and the commencement of work is now imminent.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Elixir Energy
Overview
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is a gas exploration and development company currently focused on its portfolio of natural gas assets in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia. As an early mover in both areas, Elixir Energy has been the first company ever to free-flow gas from the deep Taroom Trough in Queensland and flow gas of any description in Mongolia.
Elixir Energy’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in the Taroom Trough in the Southern Bowen Basin, where Australia’s premier physical and commercial gas hub – Wallumbilla – is immediately adjacent. Market factors are now driving new rounds of drilling in the Taroom Trough contributing to its reputation as an emerging energy super basin with major electricity as well as gas infrastructure.A successful free-flowing test was conducted on the Lorelle Sandstone and has indicated it could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
Gas flow from Stage 1 Lorelle Sandstone post stimulation
Elixir Energy’s Nomgon coal-bed methane (CBM) project is located in Mongolia.
The Nomgon CBM project is in the South Gobi region of Mongolia and on the Chinese/Mongolian border. The ideal location of the asset provides access to excellent infrastructure, including planned pipelines and local mines as customers. The Nomgon project includes a CBM pilot production plant, which flowed gas in its early stages and is now moving to progressively de-water with a view to building up a sustained gas flow rate.
The company is led by a highly experienced team with direct histories in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia and expertise in the natural resources industry, community engagement and working with government stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is an exploration and development company with energy assets in Australia and Mongolia, targeting natural gas and renewable energy/hydrogen.
- The company’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in an established gas and oil region, with exceptional access to existing infrastructure and high gas prices.
- The region is currently hosting multi-operator activity, including by Shell.
- Elixir has discovered a deep free-flowing gas zone in Grandis – the first of its kind.
- The company was also the first to flow natural gas in Mongolia, pioneering production in the country.
- A management team with a wide range of expertise in the natural resources sector provides leadership for maximising the value of Elixir Energy’s assets.
Key Projects
Grandis Gas Project
The company’s asset in Queensland, Australia, covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers in an established oil and gas province. The project is well-suited for cost-effective transportation to domestic and international gas markets.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Local Infrastructure: The region's long history of oil and gas production has resulted in a robust infrastructure, including gas transportation and electricity transmission access – and community support for the industry.
- Adjacent to Current and Proposed Pipelines: The asset is located close to existing – and proposed gas pipelines to assist in efficient and low-cost transportation as production commences.
- Impressive Initial Flow Test Results: After a successful suite of DFITs, free-flowing test on the Lorelle Sandstone has been successfully stimulated. Elixir’s technical and economic modeling indicates the Lorelle Sandstone alone could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
Daydream-2 Lorelle Sandstone Flow Testing*
Nomgon CBM Project
Elixir Energy’s 100-percent-owned coal-bed methane (CBM) project is ideally located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. This location gives the asset access to robust local infrastructure and close access to Chinese energy markets – the world’s largest.
Project Highlights:
- CBM Pilot Project In Production: The pilot plant passed a key production milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day in its early stages. Water production has progressed since these early flows with a view to de-pressuring the CBM reservoir, leading to sustained gas flows.
- District-scale Asset: The Nomgon project covers a significant 30,000 square kilometers in Mongolia. Initial exploration campaigns have been promising and indicate the potential for the asset to become a significant producer of regional energy markets.
Management Team
Richard Cottee - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Cottee was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company on April 29, 2019. Cottee was the managing director of coal-seam-gas(CSG)-focused Queensland Gas Company (QGC) during its growth from a $20-million market capitalization junior explorer through to its acquisition by BG Group for $5.7 billion. QGC’s CSG assets are now operated by Shell and produce gas that is sold to China and other LNG markets.
Originally a lawyer, Cottee has spent the vast majority of his career in senior executive roles in the energy industry, including as CEO at CS Energy, NRG Europe, Central Petroleum and Nexus Energy. A 32-year veteran of the industry, Cottee is a strong business development professional and a graduate of The University of Queensland.
Neil Young - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Young was appointed to the board of Elixir on December 14, 2018, as its chief executive officer. Young has more than 20 years of experience in senior management positions in the upstream and downstream parts of the energy sector, focusing on business development, new ventures, gas marketing and general commercial functions. He has worked for a range of companies in the UK and Australia, including EY, Tarong Energy and Santos. Young founded Golden Horde Ltd in 2011 to explore gas on the Chinese border in Mongolia. He has also developed various new ventures in other countries including Kazakhstan, Japan and the USA. Young has an M.A. (Hons) joint degree in economics/politics from the University of Edinburgh.
Stephen Kelemen - Non-executive Director
Stephen Kelemen was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on May 6, 2019. Kelemen led Santos’ coal seam gas (CSG) team from its inception in 2004 and drove the growth in this area that allowed Santos to become one of Australia’s leading CSG companies.
An engineering graduate from Adelaide University, Kelemen served Santos for 38 years in multiple technical and leadership roles.
Kelemen is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Coal Seam Gas and also acts as a non-executive director on the boards of Galilee Energy (ASX:GLL) and Advent Energy.
Anna Sloboda - Non-executive Director
Anna Sloboda was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on October 1, 2020. Sloboda is a joint Belarusian/Australian citizen and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and in developing junior resource companies operating around the world.
Sloboda is currently an executive director of Red Citadel Resources Pty Ltd, a privately owned mineral resources exploration company with a range of projects in Africa and South America.
She also serves as an advisory committee member, maritime archaeology, at the Western Australian Museum.
Previously she was a co-founder of Trans-Tasman Resources and in that capacity had substantial experience in dealing with Chinese off-takers and partners. Other prior employers include Lehman Brothers, Clough and Curtin University.
Sloboda has a Master of Economics from Belarusian University and an executive MBA from Melbourne Business School.
Victoria Allinson - Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Allinson is a fellow of The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and an NSX-nominated advisor. She has more than 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, including senior accounting positions in a number of listed companies and was an audit manager for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Allinson has gained professional experience while living and working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Her previous experience has included being company secretary and CFO for a number of listed companies, including ASX-listed: Kiland, Safety Medical Products, Marmota Limited, Centrex Metals, Adelaide Energy, Enterprise Energy NL, and Island Sky Australia as well as several unlisted companies.
Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility
Brossard, Quebec, JULY 24, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;
OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced the arrival of its first tube trailer to be used in the transport and bulk delivery of compressed green hydrogen produced from the Company's City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec flagship project to local and domestic customers.
Manufactured in the US and engineered to meet the most stringent American Department of Transportation (DOT) and Transport Canada (TC) regulations for the transportation of industrial gases, this first tube trailer is ready to be loaded with 316 kilograms of CHARBONE pure and green hydrogen. CHARBONE's higher facility compression standards will increase and optimize the volume capacity of each of its bulk loads, while reducing transportation and delivery costs per onboard kilogram.
"With much of our hydrogen production components now ordered or secured with down payments already made, the delivery of our first green hydrogen tube trailer for our flagship Canadian project is another new and significant milestone reached," said Dave Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE. "Our vision is to build a North American fleet of transport and delivery trailers as we continue to advance our green hydrogen production infrastructure. Each and every day, we are gaining momentum and valuable on-site experience that helps guide our North American portfolio planning and project deployments."
The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting in 2 nd semester 2024. Following a phased approach, Phase 1 of the project will produce up to 400 kg per day of green hydrogen. Once reaching the full capacity, the facility will produce up to 10 tons per day.
With plans to introduce a second Detroit, Michigan area facility before year-end, CHARBONE intends to target additional low-supply / high-potential markets including New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin and California. CHARBONE has also been invited to respond and propose projects in two different large-scale RFIs (Requests for Information). All CHARBONE projects are targeting industrial actual users and replacing gray hydrogen produced from fossil fuels with a clean, and reliable alternative, providing a decarbonize product.
Shares for debts
With capital management efforts, as previously announced by press release on November 17, 2023, the Company confirms remuneration debts incurred since September 30, 2022 settlements of an aggregate of $195,000 with certain members of management, including its Chief Executive Officer, following reception of acceptance by the Exchange with the approval received from the disinterested shareholders on December 19, 2023. The 1,950,000 Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a statutory four month hold period.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada by 2024, with an additional 14 facilities planned by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairperson of the Board
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Daniel Charette
Chief Operating Officer
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec
(TheNewswire)
Brossard (Québec), le 24 juillet 2024 TheNewswire CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a annoncé aujourd'hui l'arrivée de sa première remorque tubulaire qui sera utilisée pour le transport et la livraison en vrac de l'hydrogène vert comprimé, produit à partir du projet phare de la société de la ville de Sorel-Tracy, au Québec, aux client locaux et nationaux.
Fabriquée aux États-Unis et conçue pour répondre aux réglementations les plus strictes du Département américain des transports (DOT) et de Transport Canada (TC) pour les gaz industriels, cette première remorque tubulaire est prête à être chargée de 316 kilogrammes d'hydrogène vert pure de Charbone. Les normes de compression plus élevées des usines de Charbone augmenteront et optimiseront la capacité volumique de chacun de ses chargements en vrac, tout en réduisant les coûts de transport et de livraison par kilogramme embarqué.
" Alors qu'une grande partie de nos composantes de production d'hydrogène sont désormais commandés ou sécurisés avec des acomptes déjà versés, la livraison de notre première remorque tubulaire d'hydrogène vert pour notre projet phare canadien est une autre nouvelle étape importante franchie , a déclaré Dave Gagnon, Chef de la direction chez Charbone. " Notre vision est de construire une flotte nord-américaine de remorques de transport et de livraison tout en continuant à faire progresser notre infrastructure de production d'hydrogène vert. Chaque jour, nous gagnons en élan et en expérience précieuse sur le terrain qui nous aide à guider la planification de notre portefeuille nord-américain et les déploiements de projets . "
Le projet d'hydrogène vert de Sorel-Tracy servira d'usine phare de la Société, donnant à Charbone un avantage de premier arrivant avec une production commençant au 2 e semestre 2024. Suivant une approche progressive, la phase 1 du projet produira jusqu'à 400 kg par jour d'hydrogène vert. Une fois sa pleine capacité atteinte, l'installation produira jusqu'à 10 tonnes par jour.
Avec l'intention d'ouvrir une deuxième usine dans la région de Détroit, dans le Michigan, avant la fin de l'année, Charbone a l'intention de cibler d'autres marchés à faible offre et à fort potentiel, notamment New York, l'Ontario, la Pennsylvanie, l'Illinois, le Wisconsin et la Californie. Charbone a également été invité à répondre et à proposer des projets dans deux RFI (Demande d'informations) différentes à grande échelle. Tous les projets de Charbone ciblent les utilisateurs industriels réels et remplacent l'hydrogène gris produit à partir de combustibles fossiles par une alternative propre et fiable, fournissant un produit décarboné.
Actions pour règlements de dettes
Grâce aux efforts de gestion du capital, comme annoncé précédemment par le communiqué de presse du 17 novembre 2023, la Société confirme les règlements de dettes de rémunération contractées depuis le 30 septembre 2022 d'un montant total de 195 000 $ avec certains membres de la direction, dont son Chef de la direction, à la suite de la réception de l'acceptation de la Bourse et de l'approbation reçue des actionnaires désintéressés le 19 décembre 2023. Les 1 950 000 actions ordinaires émises dans le cadre du règlement des dettes sont assujetties à une période de détention légale de quatre mois.
À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation
Charbone est un groupe intégré de production d'hydrogène vert axé sur le déploiement d'un réseau nord-américain d'usines de production. En utilisant des énergies renouvelables pour produire des molécules de dihydrogène (H2) et des solutions écoénergétiques et respectueuses de l'environnement aux utilisateurs industriels, institutionnels, commerciaux et de la mobilité future, Charbone prévoit déployer et livrer des usines de production d'hydrogène vert aux États-Unis et au Canada d'ici 2024, et 14 usines supplémentaires sont prévues d'ici 2030. Charbone est la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert avec ses actions ordinaires se négociant sur la Bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH); les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'information, merci de visiter www.charbone.com .
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.
Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.
Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.
Contacts
Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez contacter :
Dave B. G agnon
Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau: +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: dg@charbone.com
Daniel Charette
Chef de l'exploitation
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau : +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: dc@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau: +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: bv@charbone.com
Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 25 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Pulsar Helium Flies with 52 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 15.98 points last week to close at 580.09. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed at a new all-time high mid-week, but ended the period flat.
Statistics Canada released its June consumer price index (CPI) figures this past Tuesday (July 16). The data shows that inflation continued to cool, with 2.7 percent growth on an annualized basis, down from 2.9 percent in May.
The agency attributes the deceleration largely to gasoline prices, which saw a year-on-year gain of 0.4 percent in June versus 5.8 percent the previous month. The cost of food purchased from stores increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year.
On a monthly basis, CPI fell 0.1 percent, down from a month-on-month gain of 0.6 percent in May. Statistics Canada reported that the biggest factors were an 11.1 percent decrease in travel tours and a 3.1 percent fall in gas prices.
Statistics Canada also published its monthly mineral production data this past Friday (July 19). The numbers indicate a broad increase in metals production in May. Gold output rose by 2,339 ounces over April to reach a total of 18,418 ounces, while silver production increased by 2,024 ounces to reach 23,446 ounces.
Copper mining jumped by 2,551.23 metric tons over April to come in at 44,261.57 metric tons.
These figures came alongside Statistics Canada's industrial product price index, which tracks the prices of products made in Canada. The data shows that non-ferrous metals prices declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in June. Leading the way were prices for unwrought nickel and nickel alloys, which dropped 10.3 percent, the largest decline since March 2023.
Multiple US indexes hit new all-time highs this past week, including the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), which peaked at 5,667.2 at Tuesday's close, although it ultimately lost 2.36 percent on the week to finish at 5,505.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) also reached a new all-time high last week when it closed at 41,196 on Wednesday (July 17). It finished the week at 40,287.53, a slight weekly gain of 0.37 percent. After hitting a new high the prior week, the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) lost 4.29 percent last week to close at 19,517.76.
As for commodities prices, gold hit a new all-time high on Wednesday before pulling back to US$2,401 on Friday. Silver saw steep declines in the second half of the week, losing 5.16 percent to fall to US$29.23 per ounce on Friday. The S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) lost 1.45 percent over the week, trading at US$563.81 on Friday.
How did junior resource stocks listed on the TSX Venture Exchange perform this past week? The five mining and energy companies below were the best performers by share price gains.
1. Pulsar Helium (TSXV:PLSR)
Weekly gain: 51.85 percent; market cap: C$20.04 million; share price: C$0.82
Pulsar Helium is a development company working to advance its Topaz helium project located 100 kilometers north of Duluth, Minnesota. The site consists of 1,040 acres of private mineral rights; Pulsar holds an exclusive lease with the option to lease an additional 2,092 acres from the same mineral rights holder.
Pulsar began exploration at the site in early 2024, with drilling of an appraisal well commencing on February 5 to a depth of 671 meters. Lab tests from the appraisal well indicated helium concentrations of 13.8 percent, with small amounts of atmospheric air contamination decreasing the measured helium values.
The company commenced downhole well works at Jetstream 1 on May 16, with a focus on collecting further data in preparation for a final phase consisting of flow testing and pressure buildup. Results from testing were released on June 6, with the company reporting maximum flow rates of 821,000 cubic feet per day and concentrations of 8.7 to 14.5 percent helium. It also said carbon dioxide concentrations of 70 percent were present.
Pulsar’s most recent update came on July 9, when the company announced the results from a seismic survey at Topaz. In the announcement, the company said a helium-bearing zone at the appraisal well was identifiable, and that further gas-bearing zones are likely at depth.
2. Solis Minerals (TSXV:SLMN)
Weekly gain: 26.92 percent; market cap: C$14.49 million; share price: C$0.165
Solis Minerals is a copper and lithium explorer advancing properties in South America. Its main focus in 2024 has been its Cinto copper project in Peru. The site is composed of seven tenements covering 3,200 hectares in the country's copper belt. The asset has seen limited exploration, primarily consisting of grab samples and satellite imaging.
Shares of Solis surged this past week following an exploration update on July 9. It reported the completion of an initial geochemical program, which identified copper mineralization over a 200 meter by 100 meter area at Cinto, including high-grade surface grab samples grading up to 7.14 percent copper.
In addition to that, the company signed an access agreement with the Carumbraya community to fast track the next phase of its exploration program. Solis said it has already deployed drones to collect magnetometer readings, and will be using geological mapping to guide drill permitting at the site.
Solis' momentum continued last week from the prior week, when it topped this list.
3. Hannan Metals (TSXV:HAN)
Weekly gain: 25.53 percent; market cap: C$64.75 million; share price: C$0.59
Explorer Hannan Metals is focused on advancing gold, silver and copper deposits in Latin America.
The San Martin project is a joint venture with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), a Japanese government agency established in 2004 to secure stable resources and fuel supplies. Under the terms of the agreement, JOGMEC can earn up to a 75 percent stake in the project if all its funding goals are met.
The Peru-based site hosts a copper and silver system with 120 kilometers of combined strike. Exploration has shown grades at the Tabalosos target of 4.9 percent copper and 62 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver over 2 meters.
Hannan also wholly owns the Valiente project, which hosts a previously unknown porphyry and epithermal mineralized belt within a 140 kilometer by 50 kilometer area containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.
Its most recent project update came on July 2, when Hannan announced that it had doubled the footprint of the Previsto Central prospect at Valiente. The company said mineralization had been discovered over a 10 kilometer by 5 kilometer area within a previously unmapped zone with only 20 percent of the target area covered. It will continue to execute fieldwork during the dry season with a focus on mapping and soil sampling.
4. Usha Resources (TSXV:USHA)
Weekly gain: 25 percent; market cap: C$10.5 million; share price: C$0.125
Usha Resources is a mineral acquisition and exploration company with interests in North American lithium, copper and gold projects. The company has an earn-in agreement for the White Willow lithium-tantalum project in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
On May 17, Usha entered into a letter of intent with Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) giving Stardust the right to earn up to a 90 percent interest in Usha’s Jackpot Lake lithium brine project in Nevada, US. The deal is subject to a 2 percent net smelter royalty, along with US$26.03 million in payments over the next five years.
Usha's latest news came on July 17, when it executed an option agreement with Abitibi Metals (CSE:AMQ,OTCQB:AMQFF) for the right to purchase a 100 percent stake in the Southern Arm project. The agreement will require Usha to complete C$2 million in work in the next two years and issue 5 million shares to Abitibi Metals, along with a 2 percent net smelter royalty. Usha executed the deal following receipt of an initial US$75,000 payment from Stardust.
The property is located near Joutel, Québec, and is composed of 76 claims covering 42 square kilometers; it is home to a 7.3 kilometer copper and gold trend that hosts numerous mineralization targets. The most prolific target is Hollywood, where anomalies have been identified over 1.8 kilometers of strike.
5. Lode Gold Resources (TSXV:LOD)
Weekly gain: 25 percent; market cap: C$10.98 million; share price: C$0.025
Lode Gold Resources is an exploration company with projects located in Canada and the US, including its Fremont gold project in California, US, which hosts a past-producing high-grade gold mine.
The company announced this past Monday (July 15) that it has filed a NI 43-101 technical report for its Golden Culvert and Win properties along the Tombstone gold trend in Yukon. It was a necessary step in its plan to spin out the properties, as well as the McIntyre Brook property in New Brunswick, into a new entity named Gold Orogen.
The spinout is part of a broader restructuring plan; Lode expects to complete the spinout by the end of 2024.
Golden Culvert and Win are early stage projects consisting of a combined 509 claims over 99.47 square kilometers. Fieldwork at the site has produced highlighted results of 8.53 g/t gold and 155 g/t silver. Exploration at McIntyre Brook has seen trench samples grading 41.6 g/t gold.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 11:00 am PST on July 19, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Source Rock Royalties
Overview
Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR) is a Calgary, Canada based company exclusively focused on oil & gas royalties in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Source Rock's portfolio primarily consists of royalty interests focused on oil, with concentrations in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises:
- Various gross overriding royalty interests in southeast Saskatchewan.
- A gross overriding royalty in largely contiguous Clearwater interests in Central Alberta.
- A production volume royalty in Viking mineral rights in east-central Alberta.
- Various gross overriding royalties in central Alberta.
- Various gross overriding royalties in the west-central Saskatchewan Viking light oil play.
Source Rock Royalties offers investors low-risk and low-capital-cost exposure to the oil & gas sector in western Canada. The royalty business model offers the benefit of sharing in production revenue without exposure to the capital costs associated with drilling, development, maintenance, abandonment, environmental and other obligations.
Since its inception, Source Rock Royalties has consistently pursued royalty acquisitions, even amidst significant energy market fluctuations. The company has primarily concentrated on non-marketed royalty acquisitions rather than opportunities marketed through formal third-party processes. Leveraging strong relationships within the oil and gas sector in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Source Rock identifies and accesses niche royalty acquisitions.
Source Rock acquired new royalties worth nearly C$13 million in 2023 and a total of C$16.5 million since its IPO in March 2022. These acquisitions effectively doubled Source Rock’s royalty acreage, significantly enhancing both its current royalty production and its exposure to potential undeveloped drill locations. Source Rock generated C$6.6 million in royalty revenue in 2023, the highest in its 11-year history.
Source Rock endeavors to keep costs low, thereby maximizing cash flows. Aside from the CEO and CFO, additional technical oil and gas professionals are engaged by Source Rock as consultants on an as-needed basis. Currently, Source Rock Royalties employs only one full-time staff member. The low-cost base ensures consistent cash flows as evidenced by its more than 11-year track record of delivering positive funds from operations.
Strong cash flow allows the company to consistently pay and increase dividends. Source Rock has paid ~$17 million in dividends to shareholders since 2014. Source Rock increased its dividend twice in 2023, for a total increase of 20 percent.
The current monthly dividend is $0.006 and is sustainable given that it can comfortably be funded by current operations even at a lower oil price scenario of C$60/bbl (or US$50/bbl WTI).
The management and board of directors have a proven track record of creating value in the oil & gas industry. The insiders own 9.5 percent of Source Rock’s common shares, aligning their interest to that of the shareholders by directly participating in the same financings as outside shareholders since inception. The company has a strong institutional shareholder base with CN Rail Pension Fund owning approximately 21 percent of Source Rock’s common shares. Source Rock Royalties has a clean capital structure with only ~45 million common shares issued and outstanding.
Source Rock focuses on a balanced growth and yield model, limiting volatility in returns for shareholders. Source Rock offers investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the oil & gas sector.
Company Highlights
- Source Rock Royalties is a Calgary, Canada based pure-play oil and gas royalty company, with a focus on Alberta and Saskatchewan; the only junior oil and gas royalty company listed on the TSXV.
- Source Rock concentrates on acquiring royalties in areas with proved reserves, foreseeable future high rate-of-return drilling upside, and partnering with operators that are financially and operationally prudent.
- Owning and managing royalties is a capital-light business model offering the benefit of sharing in production revenue without exposure to the capital costs associated with drilling, development, maintenance, abandonment, environmental and other obligations.
- Source Rock Royalties has a diversified oil-focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta, and west-central Saskatchewan with well-positioned royalty payors. Oil exposure allows for a strong netback (profit) per barrel even during periods of lower commodity prices.
- Source Rock Royalties has a proven track record of executing on its balanced growth and yield business model. The company has achieved 11 years of positive cash flow and provided ~$17 million in dividends back to shareholders since 2014.
- Source Rock Royalties anticipates its current monthly dividend of $0.006 to be comfortably funded with cash flow by current operations down to oil prices of C$60/bbl (or US$50/bbl WTI).
- The management and board of directors have a proven track record of creating value in the oil & gas industry. The insiders own 9.5 percent of Source Rock’s common shares, aligning their interests to that of the shareholders.
- The company has a strong institutional shareholder base with CN Rail Pension Fund owning approximately 21 percent of Source Rock’s common shares.
- Insiders and key shareholders have an average cost on their shares of ~$0.90 (there were never any cheap Founders or seed shares issued).
- Source Rock Royalties does not use debt in its business and always maintains a cash balance (currently ~$2.2 million).
Royalty Assets
Source Rock's current portfolio comprises royalties primarily focused on oil (95 percent), spread across southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. The company holds varying gross overriding royalties in more than 150,000 gross acres of land. Additionally, Source Rock owns a production volume royalty in Viking mineral interests situated in lands in east-central Alberta.
The majority of Source Rock's royalties are derived from top-line revenue, resulting in minimal exposure to deductions linked to production costs from wellbores and the sale of various commodities. Also, the majority of its current royalty payors are financially stable and possess robust capabilities to efficiently operate and enhance the value of the lands in which Source Rock holds royalties. Some of the key royalty payors include Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), Rubellite Energy (TSX:RBY), Surge Energy (TSX:SGY), Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) and Anova Resources (Private), among many others.
1. SE Saskatchewan Light Oil Gross Overriding Royalties
The company holds gross overriding royalties in approximately 35,000 gross acres of land in southeast Saskatchewan. The key operators include Whitecap Resources, Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET), Anova Resources (Private), Crescent Point Energy, Tundra Oil & Gas (Private), ROK Resources (TSXV:ROK), Woodland Development (Private) and Saturn Oil & Gas (TSX:SOIL). Future development activities on gross overriding royalty lands will be focused on the Frobisher Formation. The Frobisher Formation, characterized by shallow depths and conventional light oil, does not necessitate hydraulic fracturing, making it one of Canada's most economically viable light oil plays.
2. Clearwater Heavy Oil Gross Overriding Royalty
The company holds a gross overriding royalty in approximately 61,440 net acres of land in the Figure Lake area of central Alberta. Rubellite Energy is the operator of gross overriding royalty lands and the production is entirely from the Clearwater Formation. The gross overriding royalty initially carries a royalty rate of 1.5 percent until the cumulative royalty revenue received by Source Rock matches the purchase price. At that point, the royalty rate decreases to 1 percent. The operator has committed to drill 59 horizontal wells on the lands by June 2026.
3. Hamilton Lake Unit Viking Light Oil Royalty
Source Rock earns a production volume royalty supported by production from Hamilton Lake Unit and Viking lands of Axiom Oil & Gas. Pursuant to the production volume royalty agreement, Source Rock's remaining entitlement to royalty volumes from the Hamilton Lake Unit is as follows:
- 2024 – 75 bbl/d; 2025 – 70 bbl/d; 2026 – 39 bbl/d
- 2027 to 2034 – 20 percent lower on a per-day basis than the prior calendar year; and
- January 1, 2035 – conversion to a 0.50 percent gross overriding royalty in the Hamilton Lake Unit or a $500,000 pay-out, at the discretion of the royalty payor.
4. Central Alberta and Saskatchewan Gross Overriding Royalties
Source Rock owns varying gross overriding royalties in approximately 60,000 gross acres of land located in west-central Saskatchewan and central Alberta. The west-central Saskatchewan gross overriding royalty lands produce predominantly light oil from the Viking and Mannville formations. The Central Alberta gross overriding royalties produce from various formations and include exposure to several low-decline properties that are under waterflood.
Management Team
Brad Docherty – President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Brad Docherty is the Founder of Source Rock Royalties, and has held the positions of president, chief executive officer and chairman of the company since its incorporation. Previously, he was a corporate finance & securities lawyer at Gowlings and served as the president, CEO and director of Exito Energy and Exitio Energy II, both capital pool companies on the TSXV.
Cheryne Lowe – Chief Financial Officer
Cheryne Lowe is a seasoned financial professional with extensive experience in companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. She also brings a background in the upstream oil and gas industry and the Canadian capital markets. Her most recent role was interim CFO at AgJunction (TSX:AJX), an agriculture technology company, which was acquired in late 2021. Previously, she served as CFO and corporate secretary at Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE), and as vice-president finance and CFO at Orlen Upstream Canada and its predecessor, TriOil Resources. Lowe began her career with KPMG and later worked as an Institutional Research Associate with Tristone Capital.
John Bell – Director
John Bell is the president and chief financial officer at WCSB Blockchain Infrastructure. Prior to this, he served as the director of finance at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSX:TWM).
Dean Potter – Director
Dean Potter serves as the executive chairman and CEO of Burgess Creek Exploration. Additionally, he is the president at DPX, a private company engaged in petroleum exploration and development. He is a member of the Saskatchewan oil and gas Hall of Fame and has more than 40 years of geological expertise that has been focused on making discoveries in SE Saskatchewan.
Gary McMurren – Director
Gary McMurren is the vice-president of engineering at Southern Energy (TSXV:SOU). He was previously the vice-president of engineering at Gulf Pine Energy Partners. Formerly, he held various engineering roles with Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH).
Shaun Thiessen – Director
Shaun Thiessen is vice-president of land and business development at Astara Oil. Prior to this, he held the same title at Astra Oil from inception until its sale. Formerly, he was the director of land at PrairieSky Royalty (TSX:PSK).
Scott Rideout – Director
Scott Rideout is vice-president of land at Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX). He was previously vice-president of land at both Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) and Raging River Exploration (Private).
June-Marie Innes – Director
June-Marie Innes is currently CFO at Thread Innovations. She previously held progressively more senior roles at Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE).
Jordan Kevol – Director
Jordan Kevol is currently involved with Westgate Energy, a private oil and gas producer undertaking a listing on the TSXV. Previously, he was the president & CEO of Blackspur Oil.
This profile was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report
The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned a further US$950,000 ("Additional Cash Consideration") under this agreement and the Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen have executed a Loan Conversion Agreement, which once implemented, will enable the conversion of the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen. BPH now has an interest of 15.6% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen.
As at the date of this Quarterly Report, the contemplated securities under the Loan Conversion Agreement have not been issued to the Purchasers, however, the Purchasers have an entitlement to these securities under the relevant Loan Conversion Agreement. For the reasons set out below, BPH will seek approval from its shareholders for the proposed issue of shares in Clean Hydrogen to BPH, in satisfaction of a debt owing from Advent energy Limited to BPH (Debt Forgiveness).
The ASX Listings Committee ('LC') considered the application of Listing Rule 10.1 to the proposed Debt Forgiveness. . The LC resolved that ASX would exercise its discretion such that Listing Rule 10.1 applies to the Debt Forgiveness.
In forming this decision, ASX had regard to the following:
1. In March 2022 ASX advised BPH that, should it seek to increase its shareholding in Advent, whether it be by way of maintaining its current percentage interest in the event Advent undertook a capital raising, increasing its percentage interest, or by way of a debt for equity conversion, BPH must approach ASX regarding the potential application of Listing Rule 10.1.5.
2. In December 2023, Advent lodged a disclosure document with ASIC in the form of an Offer Information Statement for its Entitlement Issue which contained disclosure regarding the discharge of funds loaned to it by BPH in exchange for the issue of equity shares in CHT to BPH. BPH did not approach ASX for determination on the application of Listing Rule 10.1.5 to this transaction.
3. In view of ASX having previously advised BPH to approach ASX in relation to any transactions between itself and Advent including any debt to equity conversion, and BPH having failed to do so in this instance, ASX has exercised its discretion to apply Listing Rule 10.1.5 to the issue of CHT shares to BPH in satisfaction of the debt owing to BPH by Advent. The forgiveness of debt may be a transfer in value from BPH to Advent.
ASX has not been provided with sufficient information to conclude there is no possible transfer in value therefore ASX considers that Listing Rule 10.1.5 applies to the debt conversion/forgiveness.
As a result of ASX's decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH must seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement dated 10 October 2023 that has been executed between itself, Advent and Clean Hydrogen. The Company is in the process of preparing a Notice of Meeting which will be released as soon as possible. The Company anticipates that the shareholder meeting to approve the Loan Conversion will be held in August 2024.
For clarity, BPH will not and has not increased its shareholding in Advent as a result of the Debt Forgiveness.
Clean Hydrogen have issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 24 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$72,000.
The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.
Capital
On 13 May 2024 the Company announced a Placement ("Placement") to raise $1 million by the issue of 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.02 per share together with a 1 for 2 free listed option, being 25,000,000 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024. The Placement offer price of $0.02 per share represents a 16.7% discount to BPH's closing price of $0.024 per share on Thursday, 9 May 2024, and a 16.7 % discount to the 10-day VWAP of $0.024 per share.
The Placement proceeds are proposed to be used as follows: (i) $0.75 million - funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments. (ii) $0.1 million - for working capital, including costs of the offer; and (iii) $0.15 million - funding for Cortical Dynamics. In addition, a total of 12,000,000 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024 (BHPOB) were issued to the joint Lead Managers (Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited and Sixty-Two Capital) for the Placement.
Significant activities by the Company's investees' during the June 2024 quarter were as follows:
Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)
PEP 11 Permit
Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 35.8% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP 11 interests are:
Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%
Asset continues to progress the joint venture's applications for the variation and suspension of work program conditions and related extension of PEP-11. This application follows from the fact that in February 2023 a decision by the previous Commonwealth-NSW Joint Authority to refuse the application was quashed by the Federal Court of Australia. Asset has provided additional updated information to the Commonwealth-NSW Joint Authority and the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator ("NOPTA") in relation to its applications.
On 9 October 2023 NOPTA updated their website whereby the NEATS Public Portal Application Tracking has been updated to show Asset Energy's applications' status is now 'Under Assessment'.
The Company understands that the next step in the application process is for the Joint Authority to make its decision on Asset Energy's applications.
While the applications for the variation and suspension of work program conditions and related extension of PEP-11 are being considered by NOPTA, Asset is investigating the availability of a mobile offshore drilling unit to drill the proposed Seablue-1 well on the Baleen prospect which would take approximately thirty-five days to complete. Asset is in communication with drilling contractors and other operators who have recently contracted rigs for work in the Australian offshore.
The Joint Authority decision is a routine administrative decision. Any future authorisation related to drilling will require environmental approvals. Any issues around community or environmental impacts should be transparently managed by the designated independent expert regulator.
Asset have engaged Klarite Pty Ltd (Klarite) to initiate environmental management of the Seablue1 exploration well, due to be drilled in PEP 11, pending the current application for licence variation, suspension and extension (Application), regulatory approvals and rig availability. Klarite are a Perth based turnkey environmental consultancy specialising in offshore development in Australia, who recently prepared a detailed Environmental Approvals Strategy for the Seablue-1 exploration drilling activity for Asset. Due to the critical need for new domestic supplies of gas as stated in the Federal Government's Future Gas Strategy (see below), Asset have decided to commence work necessary for environmental approvals in advance of the PEP 11 licence Application approval, in order to be prepared to drill the Seablue-1 well as soon as possible thereafter. Klarite will develop an Environmental Management process which will define Asset's consultation and negotiation basis with relevant persons and assess environmental impacts.
The Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (FGS) and supporting documents were released by Minister for Resources Madeleine King on 9 May 2024. The FGS confirms that that gas will have a role to play in the transition to net zero by 2050 and beyond. The FGS states that exploration and development should focus on optimising discoveries and infrastructure in producing basins where gas will be proximal to where it is needed and will be lower cost than relying on LNG imports.
Offshore gas exploration in Australia has been undertaken safely and environmentally responsibly for more than 50 years.
The fact remains that NSW and Australia more broadly face a gas supply shortfall within the next three years, and gas will play a vital role in the clean energy transition.
PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).
RL1 (Norther Territory)
On 3 May 2024 the Company announced that Advent has been offered a renewal of Retention Licence 1 (RL1) by the Northern Territory Government for a five-year term which it has accepted.
Advent, through its wholly owned subsidiary Onshore Energy Pty Ltd, holds a 100 % interest in RL1 and is operator of the Retention Licence in the onshore Bonaparte Basin in northern Australia. The Bonaparte Basin is a highly prospective, petroliferous basin, with significant prospective potential for reserves of oil and gas. Most of the basin is located offshore, covering 250,000 square kilometres, compared to just over 20,000 square kilometres onshore and is recognized as one of Australia's most prolific offshore hydrocarbon producing basin (after the Northern Carnarvon and Gippsland basins). Retention Licence RL1 in the Northern Territory is 166 square kilometres in area and covers the Weaber Gas Field, originally discovered in 1985.
Cortical Dynamics Limited ("Cortical") (BPH 16.4% direct interest)
Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.
The Australian manufactured and designed, electroencephalographically based (EEG-based), BARM(TM) system is configured to efficiently image and display complex information related to the clinically relevant state of the brain. When commercialized the BARM(TM) system will be offered on a stand-alone basis or integrated into leading brand operating room monitors as "plug and play" option.
There were no significant activities in Cortical to report during the Quarter.
Item 1 and 2 details of payments to / receipts from related parties (Appendix 4C)
Line 6.1 outflow of $59,000: $29,470 paid to directors as remuneration and net $29,958 fees paid to Grandbridge Limited.
Line 6.2 outflow of $801,000: Loans to the following companies:
Advent Energy Limited $405,000 paid
Cortical Dynamics Limited: $400,000 paid
Grandbridge Limited: $4,000 received
*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KQ75D046
About BPH Energy Limited:
BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.
The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.
BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.
BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).
Source:
BPH Energy Limited
Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366
