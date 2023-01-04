iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Pixelworks Powers OnePlus 11 Smartphone to Redefine Visual Excellence for Mobile Gaming

Continued Partnership with OnePlus Introduces New Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine on Smartphones, Featuring Pixelworks' Low Latency MEMC and Low Power Super-Resolution Technologies

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone China version incorporates the Pixelworks X7 visual processing chipset and delivers a first of its kind solution, which was jointly developed and tuned by the two brands. By leveraging Pixelworks' core technologies, including the first ultra-low latency MotionEngine®, low power super-resolution and industry leading professional color calibration, the OnePlus 11 smartphone redefines the visual boundary between virtual and real worlds, while also establishing a new level of visual excellence for mobile gaming.

The OnePlus 11 smartphone is one of the first smartphones to utilize the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. In terms of display, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 2K curved display with the real LTPO 3.0 technology and supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. In terms of camera, it features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also incorporates a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to gaming and display performance, OnePlus introduced its long-awaited Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine on the newly released OnePlus 11 smartphone. Following extensive planning and coordination, this new solution provides upgraded and consistently stable high frame rate and superior picture quality across a growing number of games, ushering in a new era of visual excellence for mobile gaming. Through cooperation with gaming engine partners, OnePlus utilizes its exclusive and self-developed HyperBoost gaming engine to help the smartphone's processor better allocate and manage resources needed for the games. Additionally, Pixelworks' professional rendering chipset optimizes the processed gaming data to ensure that game content runs seamlessly on the smartphone at high frame rate and with high resolution.

As a key element of OnePlus' Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine solution, the Pixelworks X7 visual processing chipset contributes further technical integration and visual optimization to the display pipeline. The number of high frame rate games powered by Pixelworks low-latency MEMC technology has now exceeded 100 titles. The technology has also brought comprehensive 120fps smooth gaming experience to consumers and set a new benchmark in the industry. The low power super-resolution technology uses an advanced algorithm to achieve image super-resolution reconstruction, generating high-resolution game graphics with clearer texture and richer details, surpassing the picture quality of the original game content. In addition, the chipset also maintains a consistently high standards in terms of SDR2HDR, color and brightness calibration, bringing users visual enjoyment with authentic picture quality and great eye-comfort. Coupled with the joint tuning efforts of Pixelworks and OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 smartphone succeeds in supporting both high frame rate and high picture quality simultaneously in top games, such as Glory of the King , Game for Peace and Genshin Impact . The resulting end performance overcomes historical systems-level limitations to uniquely deliver the full converged advantages of both 120 fps and a 2K resolution screen.

Specific to the excellent visual display qualities enabled by the Pixelworks X7 visual processor, it provides the OnePlus 11 smartphone with the following advanced capabilities:

Ultra-Low Latency MotionEngine® Technology – Driven by advanced algorithms and innovative architecture, the technology supports ultra-low latency frame interpolation that can boost the frame rate of original content to as high as 120fps while maintaining comparable smoothness of picture quality. Further, the technology ensures minimal latency as low as 10ms, which is well beyond the range of human perception. This function has been optimized for over 100 popular mobile games, including Glory of the King, Game for Peace, League of Legends, Genshin Impact and Sky: Children of Light.

Low Power Super-Resolution – Pixelworks' visual processing technology leverages newly advanced algorithms to improve picture quality by boosting content resolution from low to high resolution, making it possible for smartphones to empower lower picture quality games with excellent visual quality on screens capable of displaying at higher refresh rates. With the boosted resolution, sharper and enhanced outlines of game characters and scenes look more authentic and smoother than the those displayed in native resolution. This mode has now been applied to multiple notable games, such as Genshin Impact, Glory of the King, League of Legends, Cross Fire, QQ Speed, Sky: Children of Light, Game for Peace and Moonlight Blade .

AI Always-On HDR – Converts source SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) content to HDR (High Dynamic Range) content in real-time. This function improves the color saturation and contrast of images, producing a more detailed and vivid display to human eyes. Based on AI display functions, this technology utilizes scene detection to intelligently adjust display parameters according to the scenes of different games to ensure smooth, real-time transitions from SDR to HDR.

Absolute Color Accuracy – Each OnePlus 11 smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks' patented and high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E value (an indicator of color accuracy) less than 1, which enables consumers to enjoy real-to-life color for all apps and content covering 100% P3 and sRGB color gamuts. By leveraging the 3D LUT method, Pixelworks visual processing technology conducts advanced color calibration to comprehensibly and precisely manage numerous display attributes, including hue, saturation and brightness, making the color displayed on the screen look as vivid as what human eyes detect in the '3D space'. Additionally, Pixelworks technology compensates for the color saturation to guarantee the consistent and most true-to-life experience for human eyes in different color modes and lighting conditions.

Adaptive Brightness Calibration – Ensures the display's gamma value is always at 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals) in different color modes to achieve the most true-to-life experience for human eyes when users view content on a mobile device's screen. Even in low brightness, this Pixelworks solution adapts the gamma curve to compensate for brightness to ensure the consistent color appearance of content displayed on the screen.

"The mobile gaming market is constantly evolving as gamers continue to demand better gaming experiences." said, Li Jie , President of OnePlus China. "It requires rich game content, as well as great visual delights, to create an excellent gaming experience. Visual effects of games rely on the integration of content design, image design, hardware rendering and advanced display panels. In other words, game publishers, game engine developers, smartphone manufacturers, hardware technology providers and other partners in the gaming ecosystem must work together in order to deliver the most realistic and intense visual appeal. As part of establishing an improved collaboration mechanism, we proposed cooperation on the Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine, and we are very pleased to enlist Pixelworks' help in getting the most out of the technology. Working together, we believe we are ushering in a new era of super-high picture quality for mobile games."

"We congratulate the OnePlus team on their release of the OnePlus 11 smartphone!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "OnePlus' meticulous attention to the user experience and relentless pursuit of innovation are truly impressive. Pixelworks has long been committed to engaging avid gamers in similarly enjoyable visual experiences when playing AAA games on mobile devices instead of on PCs. We believe that OnePlus shares the same goal. With more and more Chinese game publishers seeking to extend their success abroad, games have transcended their role as mere outlets of entertainment. In fact, some outstanding games have gradually started to become cultural icons. As we aim to improve the displaying of game content on mobile devices with superb visual technologies and help bring exceptional games to a wider audience, we also look forward to continued cooperation with OnePlus and other gaming ecosystem partners on innovate technologies and solutions. We're excited to embark on the journey to optimize gaming experiences on mobile devices together."

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a pioneering and performance-oriented brand under OPPO. The company brings together a group of engineers who dare to challenge the limits of the industry, pursue cutting-edge technologies, and pay attention to quality details. OnePlus sticks to its "Never Settle" mantra and provides technology enthusiasts with exquisitely designed devices featuring ultimate performance, specially designed texture, and flagship user experience.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

TOPIC: Gaming Investing

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

First-of-Its-Kind AI Technology in Smart Lighting Industry: Govee Unveils AI Gaming Sync Box Kit at CES 2023

Gaming Technology Brings Users a Next-Level Immersive Lighting Entertainment Experience; Company to Also Showcase First Matter-certified Product

Govee an innovator in the smart home industry, today debuts the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit–an industry-first AI smart lighting technology and the brand's inaugural AI-powered product at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Designed to bring users an unprecedented gaming lighting experiences, the first-to-market product is displayed at Govee's CES experience at Venetian Expo booth #51232. In addition, Govee will show the company's first Matter-certified product at CES 2023.

Nevada Gaming Commission Gives Final Approval to Competition Interactive's Slot Machine with a Steering Wheel, Running Rich Reels

On December 22 nd 2022, Competition Interactive's Running Rich Reels Slot Game received unanimous Final Approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission. Competition Interactive aims to shake up the world of casino gaming with its social, competitive, and hybrid skill-based games which can now be enjoyed in Las Vegas casinos including New York New York and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

Nevada Gaming Commission Gives Final Approval to Competition Interactive's Slot Machine with a Steering Wheel, Running Rich Reels

Positively received by both operators and players for its interactivity, high-end graphics, and innovative gameplay. The hybrid chance/skill game is the world's first and only slot game with a steering wheel that allows players to use their skill in an arcade-style race to determine bonus payback. This unique arcade-style racing experience will enable players to drive for cash on 6 fairytale-themed courses with a modern twist.

The Las Vegas based gaming start-up, Competition Interactive, offers land-based and on-line social, competitive, skill-based fun with next generation game designs. Leading casino architect and CEO of Competition Interactive Paul Steelman and Chief Creative Executive of Competition Interactive Keith Winters, a digital media and animation veteran, lead the team. In addition, the small team consists of Robert Quinones , Lead Software Engineer, Roland Lavallee , Lead Hardware Engineer, and Connie Stafford , Director of Compliance. Paul and Keith developed the company due to their casino visionary expertise and their passion for evolving the casino gaming experience.

" As a Las Vegas gaming manufacturer, we are thrilled that we brought the casino industry the first-ever gambling racing game. We are closer to merging the world of land-based casino gambling with the world of interactive video games. The time for Next Generation gambling games is now." says Keith.

"I always loved what Stan Fulton (RIP) and Randy Adams created with the Wheel of Gold, now Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Why couldn't the bonus be a video game driving experience? Keith Winters and I created and financed Running Rich the first slot machine that features a video driving game bonus. It has been successfully evaluated in Nevada and California and has received approvals from the Nevada Control Board and Commission. We feel the excitement of the ride to come" says Paul.

For more info:
competitioninteractive.com
runningrichracing.com

View the sizzle reel at youtube.com/@RunningRichReels

Follow on:
Facebook @CompInteractive
Instagram @compinteractive
You Tube @competitioninteractive

ABOUT COMPETITION INTERACTIVE

Competition Interactive is an innovative gaming manufacturer that is changing the casino gaming world one experience at a time. They are bringing the familiarity of playing arcade and console style video games to the exciting environment of the casino floor.

Headquartered in Las Vegas , Competition Interactive was born from the love of game design and the passion for evolving the casino gaming experience. It's a team of gamers, designers, artists, developers, engineers, and entrepreneurs bringing years of gaming experience to the company. Competition Interactive is dedicated to "Changing the Game" and striving to modernize the industry.

Contact:
Jennifer Bradley
JB Public Relations
jennifer@jbpublicrelations.com
(702) 234.9385 cell



SOURCE Competition Interactive

ASUS Republic of Gamers Maxes Out Performance at CES 2023

Maxed-out performance with 540 Hz Swift Display; the latest silicon from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA; WiFi 7 technology; and incredible laptop and gaming gear

KEY POINTS

Acer Pushes Limits of 3D Gaming with 3D Ultra Mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame

Acer's SpatialLabs TrueGame stereoscopic 3D technology features new 3D Ultra mode, amplified stereo 3D rendering support, and newly launched game profiles to be enjoyed

Editor's Summary

Acer Ushers In New Nitro Laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

Editor's Summary

  • The Acer Nitro gaming laptop line gets a significant upgrade with the latest 13th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs
  • Available with a 16-inch WUXGA/WQXGA display or a 17.3-inch FHD/QHD display, the new Nitro laptops feature up to 2 TB of storage and up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 memory
  • The new laptops have dual fans, four fan outlets located at their sides and rear, upper air intake, and are further supported by liquid metal thermal grease to aid cooling over intense gaming periods

Acer today introduced a suite of powerful new Nitro gaming laptops, featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs. Aimed at casual gamers who are ready for enhanced gameplay, extra features, and a more immersive experience, the new 16-inch and 17-inch Acer Nitro laptops come in more compact, thinner, and lighter form factors with higher screen-to-body ratios. Whether it's exploring the ever-growing catalog of game titles or editing montages of gameplay videos, the Nitro's solid construction and powerful performance lead users to experience a new level of gaming.

Alienware Revamps its Iconic Laptop Armada at CES 2023

Alienware and Dell today reveal six new gaming laptops including: Alienware m18 and m16 Alienware x16 and x14 and Dell G16 and G15 . And these aren't small updates either the roster debuts updated form factors and materials, best-in-class performance upgrades, design and comfort enhancements, as well as an overhauled Alienware Command Center .

Alienware reveals six new gaming laptops including: Alienware m18 and m16, Alienware x16 and x14.

As what defines preeminent gaming experiences constantly evolves, Alienware and Dell continue to set itself apart with meaningful high-impact innovation that meets the changing needs of gamers. Whether you're a competitive or hobby gamer, if freedom without compromise is what you value most, look no further than our intrepid new fleet of high-performance laptops.

New Alienware laptops galvanize gamers with elite power, performance and design

In 2019, we made a bold move to undergo a complete portfolio redesign to distinguish Alienware's brand identity from the industry. At the time, the landscape was swarmed by red and black machines. It was at that time we chose to charter a new course for Alienware and retire the iconic space-age identity of our Epic design language.

The journey began with our design team sifting through endless scores of Sci-fi lore and artwork across a variety of mediums (comic books, games, illustrations, and film). The goal was to project the iconic AW design 30 years into the future. This led us to our current design framework, known as Legend .

Now entering its third evolutionary stage, Legend 3 debuts today on all four new Alienware laptops. With a keen focus on form, function and quality, the latest machines bring forward intuitive design features that reinforce interactivity and convenience—all while enabling higher performing technology.

Our family of Alienware gaming laptops has historically focused on 15" and 17" screen sizes. That all changes today, with the introduction of 16" and 18" screen sizes alongside our 14" model that was unveiled last year (CES 2022). This foundational shift was driven by the improvements delivered via our Alienware Cryo-tech thermal solution which enables us to adopt these larger displays without making significant changes to the footprint of each device.

Across the new Alienware laptop family, we've enabled the following features to help ensure that your gameplay and entertainment experiences are comfortable, expressive and enjoyable:

  • Taller 16:10 displays usher in more screen real estate for a greater field of view.
  • Dolby Atmos for immersive, spatial sound and Dolby Vision for stunning visuals, so you feel closer to your favorite entertainment.
  • All panels feature ComfortView Plus , our hardware-based technology meant to reduce blue light emissions without impacting performance or picture quality.
  • Higher-resolution FHD webcam to improve the quality of video interactions.
  • New bottom foot design allows airflow through the underbelly and into the heart of the chassis to aid overall system performance.
  • Element 31 thermal interface material now placed on both the CPU and the GPU to help ensure heat dissipation is optimized. i
  • Revamped Alienware Command Center 6.0 rebuilt to improve stability, navigation between features, and control over system performance. ( more on this below )
Meet Alienware's new 18-inch performance juggernaut, introducing the m18

Alienware M Series is designed for gamers who prioritize performance. Rising to that challenge are the all-new Alienware m18 and Alienware m16 powerhouses.

Alienware's most powerful laptop, the m18 ii , is in a performance class of its own, with customization options that span the gamut of new CPU and GPU technology. This includes up-to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPUs, plus next-gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors and Radeon™ Graphics for mobile. All this performance is enabled by a suite of major Alienware Cryo-tech™ advancements.

Here are the most notable thermal improvements made to the new Alienware m18:

  • Element 31 thermal interface material is now used on both the CPU and the GPU. iii
  • Vapor chamber now covers the GPU and CPU, helping to increase thermal capacity by 35% iv .
  • Seven heat pipes (up from four on m17) to move thermal energy into expanded copper fins, which equates to a >114% surface area increase v .
  • Quad fans with ultra-thin fan blades increase airflow by 25% vi .

These significant improvements to platform thermal capacity (~35% using Full Speed mode vii ) and cooling pave the way for higher-performance CPUs and GPUs, allowing us to push the total system power to 250W viii .

Impressively, m18 maintains the same peak thickness (Z-height) as m17, while giving gaming enthusiasts 14% more room on-screen ix , providing enough space for a full-sized keyboard and number pad with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys, plus dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and unprecedented storage capacity… now up to 9TB of total storage! Available panel options include either 165Hz QHD or 480Hz FHD displays with Dynamic Display Switching technology, and G-SYNC and FreeSync support. All fortified by structural improvements inside and out that enable a stronger, more rigid chassis —meeting the robust build quality Alienware customers expect.

For gamers seeking a slightly more compact powerhouse, the m16 provides many of the same technologies, ergonomics, design qualities and experiential benefits as the m18.

m18 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet | m16 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

Introducing the most luxurious Alienware yet, the first-ever x16

X Series laptops are designed for gamers who expect their Alienware laptop to compliment every aspect of their lifestyle, including beyond gaming. They want a more portable companion that can be taken with them wherever life leads yet demand supreme performance to match. To address both of these needs, we pull deeper from engineering's bag of tricks to architect the most aggressive designs possible. As our flagship brand, X Series serves as our innovation portal, bringing many technology breakthroughs in addition to elevating premium materials, finishes and features to the forefront of the product experience.

The new Alienware x16 is our first 16" gaming laptop since 2004 and our most premium Alienware product yet. It answers the debate on whether to buy a 15-inch or 17-inch gaming laptop by pinpointing a sweet spot between both sizes. Promising more performance, a taller 16:10 display and an improved six-speaker design, the new x16 bests our current x17 in almost every way and does so in a sleeker and more robust full-metal chassis. Everything you hear, see and feel is on another level.

Built with top-firing tweeters for clarity and a dual woofer configuration for strong bass, x16 creates a spatial audio experience with its 6-speaker audio. With Dolby Atmos, you will experience rich, layered sound that reveals depth, clarity, and details like never before, bringing your entertainment to life.

Complimented by our best AlienFX experience, x16 now boasts 100 micro-LEDs (touting 50 individual lighting zones!) on the rear stadium and is the first Alienware laptop enhanced with new AlienFX Scanner, Loop and Rainbow lighting mods. Additionally, our illuminated RGB touchpad is now 15% larger (than the one found on the x17 R2). Finally, we continue to offer per-key RGB keyboard lighting with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys to complete our most dynamic and customizable lighting experience to date, all controllable via Alienware Command Center.

It features the latest technologies including 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, up-to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPUs and next-gen AMD technology for mobile.

The world's thinnest 14" gaming laptop, the x14 x , was first introduced last year at CES 2022, and now our refreshed x14 R2 sports an impressive new display panel that delivers more visual real estate and heightens resolution with 97% more pixels than before xi . You can also charge more ways than one with the included Type-C USB charging. A new, two-fan design increases cooling performance with the option to add the Cryo-tech cooling design and Element 31 thermal interface xii .

x16 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet | x14 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

G Series unveils stylish new design with G16 and G15

Dell's new G16 and G15 gaming laptops are grounded in reliability and simplicity at approachable price points, featuring youthful and fun aesthetics with performance to match.

We've taken a bold new design approach with the G15 and G16, which are available in eye-catching colorways, with retro pops of orange and blue set against premium metallics, that are sure to be coveted by those with an appreciation for '80s pop aesthetics. Both feature our G-mode key, exclusive gaming function macro keys, and toggle audio keys to enhance the player experience. G15 offers one-zone and four-zone RGB keyboard options with numpad, while G16 offers one-zone RGB and Cherry MX keyboard options to fit your style.

Looking under the hood, G15 and G16 supports graphic-intensive games with ease and consistency, even in marathon sessions, powered by the latest Intel, AMD and NVIDIA technology to help you get lost in your favorite games. And for the first time, G Series receives Alienware inspired Vapor Chamber Cooling and Element 31 thermal interface xiii .

Both devices are equipped with the newly enhanced Alienware Command Center for the ultimate in-player customization.

G15 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet | G16 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

A single interface to rule them all, welcome the re-engineered Alienware Command Center

The redesigned Alienware Command Center (AWCC) is launching with all these new Alienware and G Series gaming laptops, bringing the ultimate customization and convenience to your fingertips.

A quick refresher on Alienware Command Center : the dashboard creates a centralized location to quickly access settings such as game-specific profiles and themes, lighting, macros, audio and overclocking—all things that are critical to your gaming experience.

The redesigned AWCC isn't just software updates and enhancements to the prior version. It is a new architecture – built from the group up – featuring a new, intuitive and dynamic user design. This not only makes AWCC easier to navigate and update, but it makes you a better gamer. Take our new performance overlay as an example: you can now see and adjust your performance while gaming.

Alienware Command Center Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

For more information
To learn more about these new products, you can check out the complete press kit here .

Target Pricing & Availability
** Select high-end configurations will be available at launch, with additional configurations becoming available at a later date(s). For more specific details, check out our target pricing and availability guide here .

Coming soon this winter

  • Alienware m18** will first launch with high-end configs starting at ~$2,899 (US), ~$3,899 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$2,099 (US), ~$2,849 (CA)
  • Alienware m16** will first launch with high-end configs starting ~$2,599 (US), ~$3,599 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$1,899 (US), ~$2,599 (CA)
  • Alienware x16** will first launch with high-end configs starting ~$3,099 (US), ~$4,199 (CA); additional configs will arrive later with the entry model starting at ~$2,149 (US), ~$2,899 (CA)
  • Alienware x14 will start at ~$1,799 (US), $2,449 (CA).

Coming soon this spring

  • Dell G15 will start at ~$849 (US), $1,149 (CA)
  • Dell G16 will start at ~$1,499 (US), $1,999 (CA)

i Application of Element 31 varies by configuration and from platform to platform.
ii Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
iii Application of Element 31 varies by configuration and from platform to platform.
iv Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
v Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
vi Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
vii Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
viii Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
ix Based on internal testing, November 2022.  Actual results may vary.
x Based on internal Dell analysis, December 2022 .
xi Based on internal analysis, December 2022 .
xii Application of Element 31 varies by configuration and from platform to platform.
xiii Application of Element 31 varies by configuration and from platform to platform.

Fun Fact: The Legend design journey included 19 designers, more than 17,000 hours of work, 1,100 images of inspiration, 3 distinct visions, 48 concept models, two final visions, and a complete ecosystem of product.

Form. A new minimal approach to the Legend form, we've made these laptops more comfortable to carry in hand, accomplished by extruding the thermal shelf at the back of the laptop to create a flatback design.

Function. We've also made them easier to open and close plus gave the palm rest a more natural feel. This was achieved by incorporating a V-Rail grip along the perimeter of the B and C panels, or along the nose of the laptop where it opens.

Quality. Instead of using a single uniform color to wrap around the entire laptop, we're reviving a two-tone design that provides greater color contrast - X Series now brandishes a new Lunar Silver colorway while M Series reps a new Dark Metallic finish.

M Series continues to focus on performance and traditional gaming values.

Alienware's most powerful laptop, the m18.

X Series continues with form-factor leadership through innovation while bringing materials and finishes to the forefront in its new Lunar Silver colorway.

Alienware and Dell reveal six new gaming laptops including: Alienware m18 and m16, Alienware x16 and x14, and Dell G16 and G15.





SOURCE Dell Technologies

