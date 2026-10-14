PitchBook Launches an Agentic Platform Assistant and New PitchBook Data MCP to Meet Investors' Rapidly Evolving Workflow Needs

PitchBook AI automates and schedules repeatable workflows within PitchBook, while PitchBook Data MCP brings PitchBook's proprietary intelligence natively into investors' own systems
PitchBook, a leading private capital market intelligence provider, today announced two new capabilities at TechCrunch Disrupt that improve how investors access and act on its data: new skills and agentic functionality within PitchBook AI, and PitchBook Data MCP, a new way to bring PitchBook's intelligence data natively into the systems investors already use, including the AI agents they build themselves.
The announcements mark the next phase of innovations from PitchBook, designed to address how investors are now sourcing, evaluating and acting on private market data. Together, they extend PitchBook's grounded intelligence data further into investors' workflows, from the deliverables they produce inside PitchBook to the proprietary systems and models they build for themselves.
Why Now
AI-powered workflows are compressing deal sourcing, diligence, and execution from days to hours, putting a premium on speed and the grounded, validated data needed to act with confidence. According to recent survey analysis from J.P. Morgan, the top use cases for implementing AI cited by top business leaders include, process automation (62%), predictive analytics (44%) and market intelligence (42%). PitchBook is seeing the same shift firsthand: usage of the PitchBook Premium Connector has accelerated nearly 2000% YTD, with tool calls up 267% in the last six months alone, concentrated among the venture capital and private equity firms executing deals.
PitchBook AI and PitchBook Data MCP are built to address this workflow evolution, delivering its proprietary data, insights and analytics investors trust in the AI-powered systems and workflows they're actively building.
PitchBook AI: New Skills and Agents Turn Answers into Finished Work Product
With new agentic capabilities, PitchBook AI turns a natural language request into a complete, shareable work product, and automates the recurring work investment teams run every week. These new agentic capabilities allow users to create governed, repeatable workflows that run on PitchBook's intelligence data, automatically and on schedule. These capabilities come in two forms: Skills and Agents.
PitchBook provides several pre-defined Skills for Market Intelligence workflows, helping GPs and deal teams quickly understand market sizing, trends, competitive positioning, and key financing activity. These Skills can be fully customized and refined conversationally within PitchBook, based on unique customer needs. Over the course of 2027, PitchBook AI will expand its Skills to support Deal Sourcing, Deal Execution, Credit Research, and Funds Analysis workflows. Results render directly within the product and download as a PDF, with source citations and PitchBook attribution built in. Users can also save a preferred output as a repeatable Skill of their own.
PitchBook Agents take it a step further by automating the tasks and analysis investment teams run repeatedly. Customers configure an agent with specific instructions, choose which Skills it uses, connect it to a Saved List they already manage in PitchBook, and set a schedule so it runs on its own. When an agent finishes a run, the customer receives a summary with links back into PitchBook AI to review the work, ask follow-up questions, or refine the output. For example, a Daily News Agent can surface relevant coverage on a customer's watch list each morning. Or, a Quarterly Earnings Agent can compile and summarize the latest results across a tracked list of public companies as soon as they post.
The new capabilities of PitchBook AI support workflows across the investment lifecycle, including:
- Automated monitoring and briefings: Configure a PitchBook Agent to run on a schedule and deliver finished analysis directly to an inbox, starting with a Daily News Briefing on watch-list activity, plus a summary the moment a new earnings report posts, or tear sheets on top companies ready before a Monday pipeline review.
- Investment committee prep: Generate a complete company brief in seconds, covering financials, ownership, and competitive positioning, ready to bring into IC materials.
- Market Intelligence: Quickly get smart on a market, understanding growth, identifying segments, and spotlighting key players, even when the data needed isn't isolated to the specific niche being evaluated.
- Earnings Report Digest: Resolve a set of questions and gather key insight across one or several public companies being tracked in a single pass, pairing naturally with an Agent that keeps the digest current automatically.
- Board and client deliverables: Produce shareable, citable documents formatted for the audience, without leaving PitchBook.
- Corporate development workflows: Generate market maps, competitor briefs, and diligence summaries for corporate development and strategic finance teams evaluating M&A and partnership opportunities.
These capabilities will be live in PitchBook in Q4.
"We've learned a lot about where AI fits into our customers' daily work, and how the right experience changes the way they operate," said Paul Jaeschke, Chief Product Officer at PitchBook. "PitchBook AI ties our data, research, analytics, and workflows together in a single experience, built to keep pace with how fast the market is changing. Our customers can now answer questions faster, automate the tasks they run routinely, and act on our proprietary insights without having to go looking for them."
PitchBook Data MCP: PitchBook Intelligence, Natively in Investors' Own Systems
Alongside PitchBook AI's enhancements, PitchBook Data MCP puts its trusted data into the systems investors have already built. PitchBook Data MCP gives investment teams native, secure access to a subset of PitchBook's dataset, including company, deal, investor, and fund data, directly inside their own proprietary tools and models. PitchBook already powers connected experiences with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity, Rogo, Samaya AI and ModelML; PitchBook Data MCP extends that same grounded access to any AI tool a firm uses internally, with no separate integration to maintain.
PitchBook Data MCP gives investment teams:
- Native access to a subset of PitchBook's platform: Company, deal, investor, and fund data available directly inside the tools and models investors already use.
- Nothing new to build or maintain: The same grounded dataset, without a separate integration project.
- The same trust they rely on inside PitchBook: Grounding and accuracy consistent with the platform investors already know.
The PitchBook Data MCP is currently live and available to customers upon request.
One Grounded Dataset Powering How Investors Work
PitchBook AI and PitchBook Data MCP build on a series of releases PitchBook is launching this year to match the speed AI has brought to private markets with the grounded intelligence needed to act on it. These enhancements build on PitchBook's broader AI and ML strategy , which includes building AI experiences directly within its platform, expanding integrations with leading LLM and AI powered platforms through its partner programs and PitchBook Data MCP, and building AI-first workflow specific products. That strategy rests on nearly two decades of grounded, verified private market data, the foundation AI needs to be trusted in this asset class.
To learn more about PitchBook AI and PitchBook Data MCP, click here.
About PitchBook, a Morningstar company
As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
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