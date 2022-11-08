GamingInvesting News

The annual Pimax Frontier 2022 event will be held on November 9 th at 5pm EST ( 2pm PST ) where industry-leading VR 3.0 product(s) will be announced, which is expected to ignite a new expansion of the VR market.

Frontier 2022 event link: https://www.youtube.com/c/PimaxVR

On November 1 st , 2022, Pimax held the Crystal global launch event where the first VR 3.0 product offering was launched into the market. At the Frontier 2022 event Pimax will continue to unveil additional members of the VR 3.0 family which are designed to introduce immersive entertainment to mainstream audiences for the first time.

Crossing Old Boundaries, Setting New Standards

Pimax has always been the pioneer for the immersive market with the introduction of its advanced technology. The new product(s) will cross multiple scenarios, allowing users to take new devices with you on the go, watch movies, play games or enjoy VR, anytime, anywhere.

"Create new VR 3.0 devices that can easily be enjoyed by everyone" was the original design intention for the new product(s). This new advanced VR technology not only benefits VR enthusiasts but are user friendly, convenient, and compatible with a massive number of games. Such a highly versatile product allows more people to enjoy the dividends of the amazing era we live in thanks to VR 3.0 technology.

Pimax VR 3.0 Family Ushering in a New VR Era

As a next generation VR technology standard, VR 3.0 will be measured by providing the most convincing experience through visual, cognitive and physical immersion to bring users the deepest immersive experience and reflects the concept of self-awareness and freedom. This combination allows users to "forget" that they are in a virtual world.

Pimax invites gaming enthusiasts everywhere to attend the event and learn more about this groundbreaking new technology designed to go where no one has gone before.

About Pimax

Pimax Innovation was founded in 2014, We created the world's first 4K VR headset in 2014 that was recognized as the best VR product in CES Asia 2016, released the award-winning Pimax 5K+ in 2017 and the flagship 8K X 4K per eye wide FOV VR headset that won Best VR product at CES Las Vegas in 2020. Pimax Innovation is a USA based company. Pimax has received multiple rounds of funding from financial partners and holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful crowdfunded VR project of all time.

For more information, please visit www.pimax.com

Media Contact

Len Fernandes
348308@email4pr.com
1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pimax-frontier-2022-online-event-to-unveil-new-industry-leading-vr-3-0-products-301671588.html

SOURCE Pimax

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EA Licensed Esports Platform Realm Launches in Apex Legends

Realm delivers a new type of experience for competitors of all skill levels, with verifiability powered by the Hedera Consensus Service

A new competition has arrived in Apex Legends. Today, Realm, a new automated esports platform from Eric Faust ( Co-Founde r of Realm) and, Laura Wilson ( Co-Founder of Realm), John Chase (Ex-Amazon, Abe Books) Carter Smith (Former Circus, acquired by Realm) and Ken McGaffey (Former owner of Third Impact Esports, Ex DARPA and Meta) is launching in Apex Legends, with over $150,000 in prize money offered in its first season. Realm will kick off its inaugural season in the EMEA region this month, expanding to North America in Season 2, which kicks off in February 2023 . Realm is one of the first platforms where pro and semi-pro players alike can engage in a competitive experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Genesis League Sports Announces Expansive Tokenomics System

- Genesis League Sports (GLS), the new sports gaming platform being built on the blockchain, today announced it would formally launch its tokenomics system, including token staking, integration of additional in-game currencies, and the launch of its own stablecoin .

The game's new ecosystem will pave the way for its official game launch of Genesis League Goals (GLG), the soccer-based card strategy game which is set to release in early 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EVERI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Revenues Grew 21% to an All-time Quarterly Record $204.3 Million

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reflecting the expectation for steady operating performance in the fourth quarter, the Company also narrowed its full-year guidance ranges for net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AI LEADER ALTERED STATE MACHINE TO LAUNCH "SMART FOOTBALL" GAME IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FIFA

GAMING EXPERIENCE KICKS OFF WITH PREDICTION GAME THAT WILL BE PLAYABLE DURING FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR TM 2022

-Altered State Machine, the leader in Web3 artificial intelligence announced today a new ground-breaking partnership with FIFA to launch AI LEAGUE : FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR TM 2022 EDITION a "smart football" game experience that begins with a prediction challenge that will be playable during the FIFA World Cup™in Qatar.  This groundbreaking innovation from Altered State Machine introduces intelligent (AI) characters to the casual gaming audience. Players can visit www.FIFAworldcupaileague.com to learn more about the prediction game, which officially begins on November 20th on the day of the first game of the FIFA World Cup™.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

StretchSense finalizes US$7.6m capital raise with major investment from Par Equity

Motion-capture leader to expand global sales and support and accelerate development of new sensor technology for emerging applications

StretchSense a global leader in high-precision motion capture technology for the gaming and animation sectors has completed a US$7.6m (NZ$13.3m) Series A investment led by Scotland -based Par Equity with participation by existing StretchSense investors GD1, the NZ-based venture capital firm, and Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FaZe Clan Sets Third Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for November 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ) to review its business strategy and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/737031907
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 12 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

CONTACTS:
Investors:
ir@fazeclan.com

Media:
chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com
alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-sets-third-quarter-2022-business-update-webcast-for-november-14-2022-at-200-pm-pt-301669688.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

