Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project following a recent site visit by management to Argentina.
- Pilot Plant comissioning and start up works progressing towards first production.
- Completion of relocation of plant to new facility in Salta.
- Completion of dynamic simulation, mass balances and plant layout design conceptually producing 250 tonnes per annum of 99.95% battery grade Lithium Carbonate via conventional evaporation process method.
- Completion of mass balance and engineering study by Worley in addition to upgrade and optimisation plans from Pursuit Engineering Team.
- Engagement of highly experienced engineering team to oversee and manage plant operations and first production of Lithium Carbonate.
Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant
The Company is progressing with its commissioning and start up works of the Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant.
Figure 1 – Plant mixing tanks and columns being refurbished at the new Pursuit Lithium Facility in Salta, Argentina.
The plant is currently in the process of being commissioned with equipment currently being refurbished for testing of the circuit and first production of material. This process is being overseen by Pursuit’s plant operations and engineering team led by:
Pedro Mauricio Torres
Senior Lithium Process Engineer.
Mr. Torres has been working for more than 15 years in Lithium Projects (Process, Operation, Engineering and Project area), in Chile where he worked for more than 10 years in a senior role at SQM( NYSE:SQM) and was in charge of carrying out the commissioning of the new La Negra Lithium Hydroxide Plant. In addition, Mr. Torres has held senior roles with Galaxy Lithium now Allkem (ASX:AKE) and Alpha Lithium Corp (NEO: ALLI | OTC: APHLF | FRB: 765). Mr. Torres is an engineer with significant experience in the development of lithium processing operations with a strong technical profile. He is one of the founders of Beyond Lithium LLC Consultants.
Adrian Arias
Senior Lithium Brine Technology Engineer
Mr. Arias has held senior roles with several different Lithium development companies with vast experience in Argentina, with a focus on the development of chemical plants. Mr Arias was formerly the Process Manager of the Sal de Vida Project of Allkem (ASX:AKE) in addition to being a consultant of Alpha Lithium Corp (NEO: ALLI | OTC: APHLF | FRB: 765) in the establishment of its Pilot Plant at the Tolilar Salar. Currently, Mr. Arias is the leader of technology development for Beyond Lithium LLC, where his experience in laboratories, field testing and operations development positions him as a leader in the construction of Lithium Projects focusing on the brines of the Argentine Puna.
Worley Process Report - Mass Balance, Evaporation Ponds and Li2CO3 100tpa Plant Study
Earlier in 2023, Pursuit commissioned global engineering firm Worley to commission a study to outline a process route for the Rio Grande Brines through development of a dynamic mass balance for the production of 100 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate, through the use of evaporation ponds and a lithium carbonate plant.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals
Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.
- On 20 November 2023, Charger announced that it had signed a binding farm-in agreement for the Lake Johnston Lithium Project with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX: RIO) (RTX Agreement)1:
- RTX convertible loan funding of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week;
- RTX also expected to pay Charger $500,000 in January 2024;
- RTX to fund minimum $3 million exploration expenditure on the Lake Johnston Lithium Project over the first 12 months;
- RTX can earn 51% by sole funding $10 million in exploration expenditure and paying Charger minimum further cash payments of $1.5 million;
- RTX can earn 75% by sole funding cumulative $40 million in exploration expenditure or completing a Definitive Feasibility Study.
- Simultaneously, Charger entered into a binding agreement with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX: LIT) to purchase their minority interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium Project for $2 million to increase Charger’s interest to 100% (LIT Agreement)1:
- General meeting for shareholders to approve this transaction will take place at 10am Thursday 11th January 2024;
- Independent expert’s report concludes transaction is “fair and reasonable”; and
- Strong shareholder support for the LIT Agreement with all directors and major shareholders totalling over 19% interest indicating their written support.
- Preparations are well advanced to recommence drilling at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project.
Charger is also pleased to announce it has simultaneously entered into a binding agreement with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) to purchase their minority interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium Project moving the Company to a 100% beneficial ownership (LIT Agreement)1, subject to shareholder approval and one remaining third party approval.
Charger’s Managing Director, Aidan Platel, commented:
“The Rio Tinto Exploration farm-in agreement is an excellent result for Charger and its shareholders and is validation that the Lake Johnston Project has potential to host a large-scale lithium deposit. The planned significant investment by RTX will allow thorough systematic exploration over the entire project tenure, with initial exploration focused on fast-tracking the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect as well as progressing the Mt Day and Mt Gordon lithium prospects.
The RTX farm-in agreement and recent placement ensures Charger will be well funded going forward with only ~73 million shares on issue.”
Charger’s Chairman, Adrian Griffin, commented:
“The Rio Tinto Exploration farm-in agreement will see them potentially spending up to $42.5 million to earn up to a 75% interest in the Lake Johnston Project. The largely unexplored Lake Johnston Greenstone belt now hosts multiple spodumene discoveries and with the recent focus and increasing exploration activity could evolve into a prominent lithium province.”
The $1.2M RTX convertible loan is expected to convert to 4,705,882 fully paid ordinary shares ($0.255 per Share) in Charger (CHR Shares) within three business days of the LIT Agreement obtaining shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 at its meeting on 12 January 2023. This would give RTX a 6.08% significant shareholder interest in the Company.
The independent expert’s report concluded the LIT Agreement is “fair and reasonable” (refer to Notice of Meeting announcement 11 December 2023). Charger has received strong shareholder support for the LIT Agreement with written confirmation from directors and major shareholders totalling over 19% interest indicating their support for the deal.
If Charger does not obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 to proceed with the LIT Agreement, or the RTX farm-in conditions are not satisfied, RTX can elect whether to require that Charger repay the convertible loan or convert to CHR shares (at the 10-day VWAP of CHR shares prior to conversion but subject to a minimum conversion price of $0.255 per CHR share).
Preparations are well advanced to recommence drilling at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project in early January 2024.
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Johnston Lithium Project which was first successfully drilled for lithium in December 2022.
About the Lake Johnston Lithium Project
The Lake Johnston Lithium Project is located 450km east of Perth, Western Australia. Lithium prospects occur within a 50km long corridor along the southern and western margin of the Lake Johnston granite batholith. Key target areas include the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect, the Mt Gordon Lithium Prospect and much of the Mount Day LCT pegmatite field, prospective for lithium and tantalum minerals.
The Lake Johnston Lithium Project is located approximately 70km east of the large Earl Grey (Mt Holland) Lithium Project which is under development by Covalent Lithium Pty Ltd (manager of a joint venture between subsidiaries of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. and Wesfarmers Limited). Mt Holland is understood to be one of the largest hard-rock lithium projects in Australia with Ore Reserves for the Earl Grey Deposit estimated at 189 Mt at 1.5% Li2O.2
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Charger Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana
Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce a maiden JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 15.7Mt at 40.2% feldspar (“Feldspar MRE”) for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa Project” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Highlights
- Maiden 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate reported for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, including 13.7Mt (87%) in the Measured and Indicated categories.
- The Feldspar MRE is confined to the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa Northeast, Ewoyaa South-1 and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits, which constitute approximately the first five years of planned spodumene concentrate production at the Project, as indicated by the Ewoyaa Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”, refer announcement of 29 June 2023).
- The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that resulted in the 35.3Mt at 1.25% Li2O MRE1 for the Project (“MRE” or “Resource”; refer announcement of 1 February 2023) and includes 31.1% quartz and 11.7% muscovite, as additional potential by-products of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa.
- Maiden Feldspar MRE enables the potential inclusion of feldspar by-product credits in future revisions of the Ewoyaa feasibility studies, believed to drive down operating costs and further enhance the value of the Project.
- Feldspar is widely used in the ceramics industry; the Company believes Ewoyaa could become a major producer of domestic feldspar in Ghana, which Atlantic Lithium intends to supply into the local Ghanaian ceramics market.
- Metallurgical test work and ceramic application trials undertaken; ceramic trials successfully produced acceptable, industry-standard ware, comparable in all aspects, including contraction, water absorption, density, porosity, shape, colour and appearance.
- Further Feldspar MRE growth targeted through the inclusion of analysis of historic drilling samples across remaining pegmatite deposits and new drilling currently underway.
- Maiden Feldspar MRE will be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Definitive Feasibility Study (“Feldspar Study”) being undertaken to assess the viability and prospective market conditions for the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa (refer announcement of 15 August 2023); with results due in Q1 2024.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Identified early on by the Company as a by-product of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa, the definition of the maiden Feldspar MRE now confirms the Project’s potential as a major source of domestic feldspar in Ghana, capable of delivering industry-standard saleable ware.
“Currently supplied only by small-scale mining operations, we intend to supply the feldspar into the local Ghanian ceramics market. The Feldspar MRE indicates Ewoyaa’s potential to meet and even surpass Ghana’s demand requirements, further demonstrating the significant contribution the Project is expected to bring to Ghana.
“The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that delivered the 35.3Mt MRE for the Project, as announced in February 2023, and incorporates approximately the first five years mine schedule, as outlined in the DFS. With 87% of the resource in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories, the Feldspar MRE represents a further significant de-risking and potentially value-enhancing milestone for the Project as we move closer towards construction.
“Currently, the economic outcomes indicated by the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Project do not consider the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa. The definition of the Feldspar MRE, therefore, enables the inclusion of feldspar by- product credits in future revisions of the Project’s economics, offering the potential to further enhance the already impressive financial outcomes expected to be delivered at Ewoyaa.
“With only the first approximate five years of planned lithium production included in the Feldspar MRE, there is significant potential to further grow the resource. The Feldspar MRE will then be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Study which is evaluating the prospective market conditions and viability of producing feldspar at the Project. Results of the Feldspar Study are expected in Q1 2024.
“Initial feldspar quality test work has delivered good quality vitreous hotelware, high-end earthenware and ﬂoor tiles and successfully substituted industry accepted feldspar in trial firings. The results of the trials are very encouraging for the manufacture of saleable feldspar products.
“We look forward to delivering the results of the Feldspar Study in Q1 2024 and, later in the year, a revised feldspar resource estimate considering the life of the mine. These represent, respectively, just two of the major milestones in our sights in 2024 before we break ground at Ewoyaa.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").
Highlights
- ~1,500 metres of planned 2,500 metre drill program completed by Major Drilling.
- 8 holes have intersected visible spodumene from the 10 holes completed.
- Koshman prospect among several pegmatite occurrences at Gorge with pegmatite dyke width varying in drilling between 1.02m to 16.83m and containing visible spodumene ranging from 3 to 20% content1.
- Balkan notes that the most recently completed hole at Koshman – KS-23-009 – has encountered ~16.8m of visual spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m to 22.7m.
- 180 samples have been submitted to the laboratory, with assays expected in the next 3 to 6 weeks.
More than half of the planned 2,500m drilling program has been completed to date with a focus on testing the known pegmatites outcropping at the Koshman occurrence.
The visual results from drilling are in line with observations from outcrops at Koshman (see ASX Release 16 October 2023), and Balkan eagerly anticipates assay results to confirm lithium grades.
Figure 1 – Plan view of the Koshman pegmatite
Table 1 – Koshman mineralised intervals - Intervals are down hole length, true width not known. Spodumene % are based on visual estimates1
Figure 2 – Core boxes containing spodumene mineralisation in hole KS-23-004
Balkan notes that the most recently completed hole at Koshman – KS-23-009 – has encountered ~16.8m of visual spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m to 22.7m.
Assay results for the 4 holes drilled at Nelson have been received. The absence of spodumene pegmatite at depth at Nelson occurrences indicates potentially deeply eroded spodumene-bearing pegmatites by intensive glaciation.
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025
First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete
Pond 1 construction at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium project in Argentina has been progressing as scheduled with construction of its first evaporation pond now 65 percent complete. Pond filling is expected in Q1 2024.
Galan Lithium managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said pond construction has been on schedule in accordance with expectations. The company is focused on beginning brine evaporation by summertime, he added.
The proposed production at HMW was divided into four phases, with the first step targeting production of 5,400 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate equivalent of lithium chloride concentrate by early 2025.
The company is currently implementing preparation works for Ponds 2 and 3.
Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation
.
International Lithium
Overview
As the demand for clean technologies grows, so too does the demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used to power the green economy. However, the United States and the European Union’s current dependence on Japan, South Korea and China for 80 percent of the world’s battery production is threatening their auto industry. As the largest processor and producer of these battery materials, China alone can significantly influence pricing and supply chain flows.
The United States and the European Union are working to reduce dependence on these countries and restructure supply chains. Both regions have identified Canada as a secure and stable source of sustainable raw materials, such as lithium, which is critical to the growing electric vehicle market. As a result, mining companies with Canada-based projects that supply materials needed for high-tech rechargeable batteries such as lithium may be an interesting opportunity for investors to consider.International Lithium (TSXV:ILC, OTC:ILHMF, FRA:IAH, OTCQB:ILHMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland. The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
International Lithium delivers shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales. The company’s projects include the Raleigh Lake and Avalonia projects.
The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario. Raleigh Lake spans 48,500 hectares adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway and CPR railway, just outside the town of Ignace, and features promising drill results. Drilling identified stacked tabular dyke-like bodies that gently dip from surface, covering an area of 600 meters along strike by 400 meters downdip with each dyke having grades akin to the 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2,829 parts per million (ppm) rubidium in drill hole RL21-03. Prospecting on newly acquired claims discovered 20 new pegmatites at surface level over several kilometers.
Pegmatite outcrop discovered at the White Otter prospect, Raleigh Lake project area.
International Lithium’s Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland, spanning 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.6 meters. The Avalonia project is currently under an option agreement. International Lithium currently owns 45 percent.
“International Lithium. is now in by far the strongest financial position that it has been since its listing in 2011, and we look forward to building successfully on that both at our lithium and rubidium project at Raleigh Lake in Ontario and on our other present and future projects,” said chairman and CEO John Wisbey.
In October 2021, the company sold its share in the Mavis Lake joint venture lithium and caesium project in Ontario to Critical Resources Ltd. (ASX:CRR) with proceeds totaling C$1.48 million and a possible further C$1.38 million linked to resource discovery milestones.
The company also sold its remaining interest in the Mariana project in Argentina for US$13.17 million, which has placed International Lithium in a strong financial position to further increase its liquidity. In 2021 alone, the company raised C$4.9 million in equity financing.
International Lithium is currently focused on developing its flagship Raleigh project. In addition, the company continues to identify additional properties to add to its portfolio.
Company Highlights
- International Lithium is developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland, aiming to deliver shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales.
- The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario, Canada.
- The company produced its maiden resource estimate for lithium and rubidium and is working towards a preliminary economic assessment on Zone 1 of Raleigh Lake,
- International Lithium’s 29,200-hectare Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in a large belt in Leinster, Ireland. Drilling on the project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters.
- The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
Key Projects
Raleigh Lake
Drilling at Raleigh Lake
The flagship Raleigh Lake project is a fully owned lithium, rubidium and caesium project located immediately west of Ignace in Ontario, Canada. The Raleigh Lake project spans 48,500 hectares and is accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway. The project also features access to the Canadian Pacific railway, natural gas pipelines and a hydropower line that crosses through the property.
Drilling on the property began in April 2021 and returned promising grades of lithium, sizable amounts of rubidium and small amounts of caesium. Drilling identified mineralization hosted in at least four main pegmatites and more observed in outcrops. Drill results include 2.80 of lithium oxide over 9.0 meters as well as 1.05 meters grading 2.69 percent lithium oxide from 31.04 meters and 1.18 meters grading 4210 ppm rubidium from 29.86 meters within a 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2829 ppm rubidium.
In 2021, International Lithium focused on evaluating the regional potential for additional lithium-bearing pegmatites in and around the Raleigh Lake area and, as a result, has expanded the project from 3,000 hectares to more than 47,700 hectares, based on analysis of regional geophysical and geological data.
Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program, which began in September 2022 at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body.
- Phase 3 drill highlights
- All Phase 3 holes testing Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body
- Thicker and higher-grade mineralization intersected closer to the surface as anticipated.
- Phase 1, 2 and 3 pierce points have intersected Pegmatite 1 along a strike length of over 800 meters and along its dip for over 400 meters.
- Pegmatite 1 Spodumene Zone Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 4.85 meters grading 2.06 percent lithium oxide in lower spodumene zone (from 89.5 meters);
- RL22-48: 15.82 meters grading 2.25 percent lithium oxide (from 65.56 meters);
- RL22-49: 2.21 meters grading 2.47 percent lithium oxide (from 72.69 meters);
- RL22-50: 4.62 meters grading 2.29 percent lithium oxide (from 56.12 meters);
- RL22-56: 2.96 meters grading 2.13 percent lithium oxide (from 72.42 meters);
- Pegmatite 1 Rubidium-bearing Microcline Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 3.98 meters grading 1.21 percent rubidium oxide from 85.52 meters;
- RL22-57: 4.69 meters grading 0.60 percent rubidium oxide from 152.51 meters.
Lithium MRE isometric section view looking southwest with lithium grades.
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project
International Lithium filed lithium and rubidium mineral resource estimates (MRE) which will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.
Lithium MRE
This is a summary of the lithium MRE for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites of the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field. The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium MRE
An independent MRE has been calculated for the rubidium contained within microcline zones of the LCT pegmatites. Rubidium also occurs throughout the LCT pegmatites within the lithium-bearing spodumene at a lower cutoff but is not included in this rubidium MRE. Rubidium reaching grades greater than 4,000 ppm is attributed to pockets of high modal abundance of microcline (potassic feldspar). The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium Open Pit and Underground MRE
Avalonia
Spodumene in boulder at Avalonia
The Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland. The property spans 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt with around 29 significant lithium pegmatite occurrences. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters. However, some drill results on the property are still pending.
International Lithium currently owns 45 percent of the project while Ganfeng Lithium owns 55 percent. Ganfeng Lithium has the option to acquire 79 percent of the project by spending C$10 million for exploration activities by September 2024 or by producing a positive feasibility study. If the option is exercised, International Lithium will retain 21 percent of the Avalonia project which may reduce further if the company does not contribute to the project. However, if the company’s ownership becomes less than 10 percent then its share will convert to a 1 percent NSR.
Management Team
John Wisbey - Chairman and CEO
John Wisbey joined the board of ILC in 2017. After a few months, he became deputy chairman and then he became chairman and CEO in March 2018. He has personally invested significant funds in ILC since joining the board and is now ILC’s largest shareholder. He has had a career as a technology entrepreneur and is also a former banker. More recently, Wisbey was a green energy entrepreneur. He founded two London AIM-listed companies –– IDOX plc which provides software for the UK local government and Lombard Risk Management plc which specializes in software for bank risk management and regulation. He also established CONVENDIA Ltd. which is a private company that specializes in software for cash flow forecasting, project valuation and M&A financial analysis. Wisbey holds various non-executive director roles in the UK and Switzerland. He was formerly a banker at Kleinwort Benson. At Kleinwort Benson, he held various roles, including a director in the derivatives group, head of options and corporate lending. Wisbey has acted as a public company chairman, CEO, or director for twenty years. He is a graduate of Cambridge University.
Maurice Brooks - Director and CFO
Maurice Brooks joined the board of ILC in 2017. He is a licensed senior statutory auditor in the UK. Since 2000, he has been a senior partner at Johnson Smith & Co. in Staines, Surrey. Before that, Brooks was a senior partner in Johnsons Chartered Accountants in the London Borough of Ealing. His commercial and investment experience includes executive directorships in manufacturing and an investment accountant role to the superannuation fund of the Western Australian state government. His early professional employment includes Ball Baker Leake LLP and LLC and Price Waterhouse Coopers-UK.
Anthony Kovacs - Director and COO
Anthony Kovacs joined the board of ILC in 2018 and has worked with the company since 2012. He has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Before joining ILC, he held senior management roles in which he sourced and advanced iron ore and industrial minerals projects. Kovacs was involved in early-stage work at the Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore project in Quebec, Canada and the Mustavaara Vanadium Mine in Finland. Before that, Kovacs worked for Anglo American where he focused on Ni-Cu-PGE and IOCG projects. At Anglo-American, Kovacs was directly involved in several discoveries internationally. Kovacs has significant experience with industrial minerals, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals and precious metals projects throughout the Americas, Europe and Africa.
Ross Thompson - Non-Executive Director
Ross Thompson joined the board of ILC in 2017 and is the chair of the audit and remuneration committees. He is a speaker and expert in marketing behavioral science. In 1995, he founded Giftpoint Ltd. which is now one of the largest specialist promotional merchandise businesses in the UK. with offices in London and Shanghai. Giftpoint Ltd.’s clients include L’Oreal, Oracle, Ocado and Pernod Ricard among others. Thompson was president of IGC Global Promotions, one of the world’s oldest and largest global networks of premium resellers, for seven years. He is an active investor with a special interest and understanding of natural resources businesses.
On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource
Corporate Presentation - December 2023
Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.