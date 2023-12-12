Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project following a recent site visit by management to Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pilot Plant comissioning and start up works progressing towards first production.
  • Completion of relocation of plant to new facility in Salta.
  • Completion of dynamic simulation, mass balances and plant layout design conceptually producing 250 tonnes per annum of 99.95% battery grade Lithium Carbonate via conventional evaporation process method.
  • Completion of mass balance and engineering study by Worley in addition to upgrade and optimisation plans from Pursuit Engineering Team.
  • Engagement of highly experienced engineering team to oversee and manage plant operations and first production of Lithium Carbonate.

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant

The Company is progressing with its commissioning and start up works of the Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant.

Figure 1 – Plant mixing tanks and columns being refurbished at the new Pursuit Lithium Facility in Salta, Argentina.

The plant is currently in the process of being commissioned with equipment currently being refurbished for testing of the circuit and first production of material. This process is being overseen by Pursuit’s plant operations and engineering team led by:

Pedro Mauricio Torres
Senior Lithium Process Engineer.

Mr. Torres has been working for more than 15 years in Lithium Projects (Process, Operation, Engineering and Project area), in Chile where he worked for more than 10 years in a senior role at SQM( NYSE:SQM) and was in charge of carrying out the commissioning of the new La Negra Lithium Hydroxide Plant. In addition, Mr. Torres has held senior roles with Galaxy Lithium now Allkem (ASX:AKE) and Alpha Lithium Corp (NEO: ALLI | OTC: APHLF | FRB: 765). Mr. Torres is an engineer with significant experience in the development of lithium processing operations with a strong technical profile. He is one of the founders of Beyond Lithium LLC Consultants.

Adrian Arias
Senior Lithium Brine Technology Engineer

Mr. Arias has held senior roles with several different Lithium development companies with vast experience in Argentina, with a focus on the development of chemical plants. Mr Arias was formerly the Process Manager of the Sal de Vida Project of Allkem (ASX:AKE) in addition to being a consultant of Alpha Lithium Corp (NEO: ALLI | OTC: APHLF | FRB: 765) in the establishment of its Pilot Plant at the Tolilar Salar. Currently, Mr. Arias is the leader of technology development for Beyond Lithium LLC, where his experience in laboratories, field testing and operations development positions him as a leader in the construction of Lithium Projects focusing on the brines of the Argentine Puna.

Worley Process Report - Mass Balance, Evaporation Ponds and Li2CO3 100tpa Plant Study

Earlier in 2023, Pursuit commissioned global engineering firm Worley to commission a study to outline a process route for the Rio Grande Brines through development of a dynamic mass balance for the production of 100 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate, through the use of evaporation ponds and a lithium carbonate plant.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx:purbattery metals investinglithium investingpursuit mineralsLithium Investing
Charger Metals

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana

Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce a maiden JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 15.7Mt at 40.2% feldspar (“Feldspar MRE”) for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa Project” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) is on track for its planned initial lithium chloride production in the first half of 2025, according to an article published by The West Australian.
Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium

International Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Corporate Presentation - December 2023

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less

